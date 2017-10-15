9 Signs of a Reincarnated Soul

Often we find ourselves willing to give anything for one more meeting with a dear departed one: we long to hug our late parents again or kiss the partner who left our side too soon. Often our wish comes true.

Energy never dies. It’s transferred back and forth endlessly, taking many shapes and occupying different dwellings. Once energy escapes an expired body it’s only a matter of time until it’s redirected into a new body. The soul that adores you can’t wait to come back into your life, many times with a similar purpose. He or she might look different, but the same, unmistakable spirit will radiate forth.

Do you wonder if your loved one has come back under a new disguise? Souls that have been embodied before emit these telltale signs:

They left before their time. If your loved one died suddenly or tragically, if they left unfinished business, or if you believe they passed before their proper time, their spirit will reincarnate as soon as possible. They will be reborn into the circle where they felt most loved, but also into situations that allow them to resolve what was left open. Language. My cousin’s grandmother was named Anna. A photo of her stood on a mantle in the living room. When my cousin’s baby girl was starting to say her first words, she pointed to the photo, mumbled the name “Anna,” then pointed to herself. The baby seemed to know who was in that photo without ever having been told. I’ve heard of many cases in which parents are astonished when their child suddenly speaks a phrase or sings a song in a different language, without any indication of where the child might’ve learned such a skill. The reincarnated soul may have the same way of speaking or figures of speech as the person who’s passed on. Mannerisms. An easy way to detect a reincarnated soul is similar gestures such as body language, laugh, physical expressions, etc. They just act like the person who’s passed on, even if they’re a different age or gender. Physical characteristics. It’s a given that children will look like their parents and grandparents, but a giveaway of a reincarnated soul is being born with a unique physical trait that only the person who passed on possessed, such as a birthmark or mole. My good friend Debby was deeply affected when her stepfather died. She had remarked to me that he had a birthmark on his leg. When Debbie had a child years later, her baby was born with a birthmark identical to Debbie’s stepdad! This defied logic, as her stepfather was not biologically related to her or her son. Through the appearance of this birthmark, Debbie believed her stepfather’s spirit was making it known to her that he had chosen to return. Their eyes. They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul, and for good reason! When someone can’t speak or speaks a different language, we can absorb their emotions and understand want to say just by looking into their eyes. If you look at someone and swell up with a familiar feeling, the eyes of a reincarnated soul may be looking back at you. Coincidences of time. Pay attention to divine timing, as it’s never a coincidence. The day, month, and year of every birth are picked carefully and hold tremendous meaning. For example, a baby may be born in your family on the same day of the year as a loved one passed on, signaling that the old soul chose the day of its passing to become new again. Others sense it too. A big clue that your loved one has come back is that other people around you also feel the warmth, comfort, and familiarity of a soul they’ve known before. They may point out uncanny resemblances to person who’s passed. Prone to the same situations. I had a client who was devastated when her mother suddenly passed away in a car accident. “Not to worry,” I told her, “she’ll come back as your daughter.” Several years later, my client was overjoyed when she gave birth to a girl. The child was definitely the new embodiment of her mom’s spirit, so much so that she was even involved in a car accident early in her life. The girl survived unharmed, overcoming the karma that her soul had carried over from its past life. A reincarnated soul may be born under similar circumstances or have to live through events parallel with its previous life but with different results. This serves as an opportunity to conquer and close out old karma. They finally fill the void. You may suffer a certain, pressing emptiness since your loved one left. Nothing has been able to fill it, not even the endless love of others. That’s because that void can only be replenished by the unique presence of the one who’s gone. Perhaps the greatest indication that you’ve reunited with your loved one is that the gap has finally closed. Instead of lingering emptiness, you feel a profound sense of fulfillment that mends all wounds. This satiating sentiment means the soul has rejoined your life.

The people who love us don’t want to leave us but when they do, their spirits make it a point to return. Pay attention to the signs above to recognize and welcome home a reincarnated soul.

To new life,

Dr. Carmen Harra

