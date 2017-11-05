9 Speedy Suppers For The Hangry Family

On those crazy weeknights when your “starving” family is about to snap, you need to whip up a satisfying meal — stat! From Southwestern sliders to cashew chicken, these quick dinners are guaranteed to return your hangry family to its normally happy disposition.

These drip-down-your-chin sliders are jazzed up with smoky Southwestern spices, jalapeño pepper and Jack cheese. Serve them with Roasted Tomato Peach Jam or ketchup and your family will swoon. GET THE RECIPE

In this easy recipe, thinly sliced chicken breasts are sautéed with curry powder and simmered in an aromatic curry sauce thickened with Greek yogurt. You can have it on the table in 30 minutes — or in the time it takes to cook some basmati rice — and the cooking method ensures that the chicken is tender every time. GET THE RECIPE

This baked salmon dish takes a total of 20 minutes – 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook – yet tastes like something you’d order at a fancy restaurant. It’s perfect for when you have to hit the kitchen running. GET THE RECIPE

This dish of tender stir-fried chicken and roasted cashews in garlic sauce tastes just like take-out, only better. You don’t need a wok and, aside from the chicken, the only chopping involves some garlic and scallions. The rest comes out of bottles and jars. GET THE RECIPE

Sometimes it seems impossible to make a meal the whole family loves: what one child happily eats, the other one is “not in the mood for.” But every once in a while, I come upon a winner, like this delicious pasta dish adapted from Lidia’s Italian Table by Lidia Bastianich. Not only is it quick and easy to make — 25 minutes tops — the whole family eats it up, broccoli and all. GET THE RECIPE

This dish is a MAJOR family-pleaser and can be made in just 30 minutes from ordinary supermarket ingredients. And the beauty of “bowls” is that everyone can create their own. GET THE RECIPE

New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp as actually very little to do with barbecue: the dish refers to sautéed shrimp in a Worcestershire-spike butter sauce. If you keep shrimp in your freezer, it’s one of those dishes you can throw together at a moment’s notice. GET THE RECIPE

Inspired by one of the most popular Cooking Light recipes, this dish is family-friendly and incredibly easy to prepare. Chicken thighs are seasoned with garlic, chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika and then quickly broiled with a sweet and tangy honey glaze. GET THE RECIPE