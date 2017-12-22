9 Tips for a Fear-Free First Dental Visit for Kids

Let’s face it, none of us like going to the dentist. But for many people, particularly children, just the idea of visiting the dentist brings on an overwhelming fear. It is important to get kids used to going to the dentist very early in life. The earlier you take them for regular dental examinations, the less likely they will be to have any fears. Obviously, the first visit is going to be a scary experience, just as many new experiences are for anyone. But, there are some things that you can do to help your kids overcome their fears of visiting the dentist, including the following nine tips.

1) Don’t Tell them too Much

When taking kids to the dentist, especially for the first time, it is best to be open and honest with them, but don’t tell them any more than necessary. Too many details may be overwhelming, and this could end up making them even more nervous.

2) Be Careful with Your Words

When talking to your kids about dental visits, be especially careful about the words that you use. For instance, if you say “needle” or “shot”, this is automatically going to make most kids nervous. Instead, let the dentist use their own words to explain things.

3) Play Make Believe

Kids love to play make believe, and they tend to love playing “doctor”. So, why not play “dentist” with them instead? Do simple things, like counting their teeth, brushing their teeth, etc. to help prepare them for their first trip to the dentist.

4) Don’t Bribe Them

When you bribe a kid in order to go to the dentist, you are basically telling them that something bad might happen, but if they behave, they will get a treat afterwards. This is likely to backfire on you, because they will be nervous about why they would need to be bribed into behaving.

5) Don’t Tell them Your Own Fears

Maybe you have a fear of the dentist yourself. If this is the case, even though it is always best to be honest with your kids, this is one time to keep quiet. If they know that you are afraid, this is going to intensify their own fears. After all, if Mom or Dad are afraid, it must be really scary.

6) Go to the Right Dentist

There are many dentists who specialize in working with children, like Kidsbestdentistnyc.com. If you have young children, or children that are nervous about going to the dentist, it may be best to visit a children’s dentist rather than your regular family dentist.

7) Answer their Questions

While it is best to keep conversations about the dentist to a minimum, if your kids do have questions, it is important that you answer them as best as you can, and honestly. Even though you don’t want them to be afraid, you also don’t want them to have false expectations. If they expect the best and something bad happens, it will intensify their fears.

8) Start Oral Hygiene Early

The earlier you start your kids on a proper oral hygiene program, the better. Not only is it going to ensure that they have healthy teeth, it will also ensure that they have positive trips to the dentist, with no cavities to worry about.

9) Stay with Them