9 Useful Ways Small Businesses Can Utilize Data to Maximize Marketing Returns

By Jason Kulpa

Most decisions in your small business should be made with as much information as possible. The good news is, it's easier than ever before to get relevant information on your target audience. The only question you face is how to use it to maximize your marketing returns. Here are a few ways you can do that:

1. Offer a Deal to the Right People

Offering coupons or special deals is a tried-and-tested method of generating more sales. The main problem businesses face is figuring out when to offer said deals and to whom. A wide net can work, but it's inefficient and can be touchy if your revenue numbers are on the razor's edge.

Instead of going wide, you can use past customer behavior to determine what deals to send and to whom. You can use said information to send customized offers. Keep track of which deals people take advantage of to further refine them.

2. Retarget and Remarket

Great marketing isn't just about attracting new customers. It's also about reaching out to consumers who were once interested in your business but veered off for any number of reasons. At Underground Elephant, we encourage business owners to utilize technology to reach potential customers who have recently come into contact with their brands. They may have visited your site or entered a keyword related to your company, but didn't convert. You can target ads through cookies that track their behavior on your site, which could ultimately lead to increased conversion rates.

These advertisements give you a second shot at attracting someone who chose a competitor over you at the last moment. Generally speaking, those customers won't mind being shown your advertisements a second time.

3. Get In Their Inboxes

Email campaigns remain relevant, even in the age where advertisements are everywhere. However, most small businesses don't take full advantage of them. Periodic emails detailing new offerings and deals are nice, but you can do so much more.

For example, you could set up email triggers based on a site visitor's behavior. This can help you recapture potentially lost customers. Use what you know: Henneke Duistermaat from copyblogger.com says, “If people know specifically what they’ll learn or how exactly you’ll make them happier, more informed, or better at business, they’ll be itching to read more.” Even something as simple as reminding someone they have an unsettled cart can draw them back and turn them into a sale.

4. Generate Buyer Personas

With so much knowledge and data on your target market available, it's easy to create a buyer persona that helps you make strategic marketing decisions. If you don't know what buyer personas are, think of them as amalgamations of traits possessed by your ideal customers. When you're planning a marketing campaign, you can refer to these personalities to decide which direction to take. The more targeted your campaigns, the more effective you will be.

5. Schedule Posts

One of the most important pieces of information you'll get is when your customers are online. With so much in their feeds, timing your posts and advertisements is key to getting their attention. Use that data to schedule posts so they'll be in front of as many relevant eyes as possible.

You'll also want to correlate that data with behavior on specific sites. For example, people on Facebook tend to be more active on Thursdays and Fridays. The more data you have, the more effective your scheduled posts will be.

6. Maximize Landing Page Value

Knowing how your customers behave on your website can allow you to maximize the impact your landing pages have on them. These landing pages are the first experience many will have with your site and, by extension, your small business. This makes them an incredible tool in lead generation.

This goes beyond making a great landing page. It also involves making sure people land on the correct pages, increasing the odds that they stay and buy something.

7. Use Paid Services

Paid search optimization or advertisements, for example, offer more tools and more reach than you would get otherwise. However, many small businesses hesitate to spend on them because they don't know if what they'll pay for will be worth it or not.

Here is where data comes to the rescue. Customer data, such as their keyword searches and what they're looking for in general, can help make sure that your paid advertisements and optimization are worth it. While it won't guarantee conversions — that's another story entirely — it can make sure that your marketing campaign is on point and gets to the right people.

8. Predict the Flow of the Market

Pivoting is a critical move that many small businesses will have to make. It's a difficult and dangerous maneuver, but if the target isn't responding, it needs to be done. The critical point is when you discover the necessity for the maneuver. Data can help with that.

Studying consumer data can help your small business predict whether or not the market is going to turn. Using this information, you can prepare contingencies and be ready to make the shift should it become necessary.

9. Identify Which Parts of the Funnel Need Fixing

The sales funnel is how your target market gets from being merely interested in turning into a sale. Once, it was a little difficult to find out just when they decided to jump ship. Now, with all the data available at your fingertips, you can figure out which parts of the funnel need fixing. Aaron Mandelbaum has a great HubSpot post on that explains a step-by-step approach to using data to build an effective sales funnel from the bottom up. This will lead to more sales overall and greater performance from your marketing campaign.

The more data you have, the more informed and intelligent your decisions will be. Seek out as much of it as you legally can, and your small business will grow and grow.

