What do puka shells, your grandma’s glasses and windbreakers have in common? Thanks to our friends at Etsy, we’ve got the 4-1-1 on the ’90s looks that are back in style, and their list might surprise you.
Fanny packs have made a triumphant return (No duh!), alongside more surprising accessories like butterfly hair clips. It’s not too shocking that Etsy sellers and shoppers are reimagining these classics for 2018 given the rapid return of other iconic ’90s looks like chokers, plaid and scrunchies.
“Today’s ’90s looks have been modernized with a touch of sophistication,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert. “For example, fanny packs are called belt bags and have reduced in bulkiness, and bandanas once torn and tattered for a grunge look are sported tied around the neck and used to accessorize tote bags.”
Before you jet, take a look below at the five ’90s trends that are making a comeback:
