08/27/2018 11:33 am ET

The '90s Trends That Are Making A Comeback, According To Etsy

It's all about the triumphant return of the fanny pack.
By Brittany Nims

What do puka shells, your grandma’s glasses and windbreakers have in common? Thanks to our friends at Etsy, we’ve got the 4-1-1 on the ’90s looks that are back in style, and their list might surprise you.

Fanny packs have made a triumphant return (No duh!), alongside more surprising accessories like butterfly hair clips. It’s not too shocking that Etsy sellers and shoppers are reimagining these classics for 2018 given the rapid return of other iconic ’90s looks like chokers, plaid and scrunchies.

“Today’s ’90s looks have been modernized with a touch of sophistication,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert. “For example, fanny packs are called belt bags and have reduced in bulkiness, and bandanas once torn and tattered for a grunge look are sported tied around the neck and used to accessorize tote bags.”

Before you jet, take a look below at the five ’90s trends that are making a comeback

  • 1 Handmade shell necklaces
    As if we'd ever throw out all of our old puka shell necklaces and cowrie chokers! This iconically '90s jewelry is making a HU
    Etsy // TheBohoMinimalist
    As if we'd ever throw out all of our old puka shell necklaces and cowrie chokers! This iconically '90s jewelry is making a HUGE comeback. Over the past year, there's been an almost 5,000 percent increase in searches on Etsy for "handmade shell necklaces." 

    Image: TheBohoMinimalist
  • 2 Butterfly clips
    These classic '90s hair accessories are back and better than ever. Instead of the glittery plastic and neon colors of your ch
    Etsy // SpotLightJewelry
    These classic '90s hair accessories are back and better than ever. Instead of the glittery plastic and neon colors of your childhood, today's butterfly clips are reimagined and more realistic and delicate than ever before. Searches over the past year on Etsy for "butterfly clips" have seen an almost 400 percent increase.

    Image: SpotLightJewelry
  • 3 Glasses chains
    This trend is off the chain, figuratively. Glasses chains are the granny-meets-'90s trend we didn't see coming, but searches
    Etsy // neawear
    This trend is off the chain, figuratively. Glasses chains are the granny-meets-'90s trend we didn't see coming, but searches for "women's glasses chains" have spiked more than 5,500 percent in a year on Etsy, so it's sure to be the look that keeps on keeping on. 

    Image    : neawear
  • 4 '90s-style windbreakers
    Though a few celebs have been spotted working this phat trend (like
    Etsy // BlacMessiah
    Though a few celebs have been spotted working this phat trend (like Hailey Baldwin and Kaia Gerber), '90s colorblock windbreakers are on their way to mainstream clothing racks and closets once again. Over the past year, searches for "90s style jackets" has increased 27 percent on Etsy.

    Image    : BlacMessiah 
  • 5 Fanny packs, rebranded as belt bags
    Let's hear it for the triumphant return of the fanny pack. Though they're now being strategically rebranded as "
    Etsy // LeatherGiftStudio
    Let's hear it for the triumphant return of the fanny pack. Though they're now being strategically rebranded as "belt bags" for today's shoppers, there are more than 18,000 listings on Etsy for these practical pouches — one for every kind of style and personality.

    Image    : LeatherGiftStudio

