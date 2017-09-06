In “A Bad Moms Christmas,” the moms’ moms aren’t only bad ― they’re also judgmental ( Christine Baranski ), clingy (Cheryl Hines) and unreliable ( Susan Sarandon ). A new NSFW trailer for the sequel to last summer’s comedy hit has arrived, featuring Baranski as Mila Kunis ’ image-obsessed mother, Hines as Kristen Bell ’s helicopter mama and Sarandon as Kathryn Hahn ’s leather-clad mommy dearest.

These grandmothers are crashing Christmas, bringing with them unruly demands and lofty expectations. Of course, their daughters want to “take Christmas back,” so they crank the party up to 10. Eggnog everywhere! Bad moms gotta be bad.