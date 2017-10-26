A Balanced Life - David Henzel

Creating a balanced life is essential to maintain and improve the quality of home life and work. Most entrepreneurs become so engrossed in work that we completely forget that having balance in life is a key ingredient in achieving success.

In this episode with David Henzel, a fast-moving entrepreneur and has bootstrapped various businesses including technology startups, e-commerce, and brick and mortar, he shares examples of business principles that can be applied to home life.

Applying business principles to your home life and relationships will create a perfect harmony in your life.

Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch