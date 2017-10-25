Let’s face it, the legacy health care coverage system in the USA is broken. All of us here in the USA are living in a time of skyrocketing health insurance premiums, combined with private Doctors and even some large health care and hospital systems refusing to take certain insurance plans, all equating to less access and a lower quality of care. The Government (primarily with the last administration) tried to fix the problem with a “great experiment” that, by all objective standards, did not turn out the way it was supposed to. Things are NOW even more expensive and what is worse there is even less choice of different health insurance carriers in some markets. How Is less choice, more expensive premiums, less quality of care considered a “fix” or progress?

Insurance-Free Way To Quality Health Care?

God, knows that the Government tried to deliver something workable over the last 8 years. I don’t want to make this about all the problems with the ACA here in the USA as there is plenty of that to go around all over the internet and on cable news channels. What I want to bring to light is a new way for everyone to get Health care that is turning out to be a breath of fresh air in the current enviroment.

As insurance is getting more and more expensive patients are looking for alternative ways to save and shop for care. People are spending way too much money on insurance and not on actual care . The relationship between the doctor and the patient has grown further and further apart due to the friction that insurance has created.

The administrative burden for doctors continues to rise, making it harder and more expensive to get paid, and harder for doctors to allocate time to treating the patient. It is time for a change. Enter “Urgent Medical Access” or UMA for Short.

If Amazon Had a Baby with Zocdoc The Result Would be UMA

Urgent Medical Access, better known as UMA or UMA Health, is a health care services marketplace that connects cash-paying patients with doctors of all specialties. People can now shop for health care just like they shop for anything else. This new concept of getting premium healthcare when you need it most and what you can afford is the future of medical connectivity.

Users can conveniently book appointments with doctors of all specialties based on price, ratings, distance, availability, etc., without using their insurance. Doctors can join for free, list their services and pricing for each, and begin taking patients immediately. The process for doctors only takes 15 minutes and they can start accepting direct paying patients. Payments for the appointments are made upfront and doctors are paid in just two days vs. up to 60 to 120 days when going through insurance. Best of all, Doctors save countless hours on insurance paperwork and can save on overhead.

UMA is Hassle-Free Healthcare, No Insurance Needed

UMA is an insurance-free platform. However, users are able to use their health savings accounts (HSAs) – and it’s worth mentioning that just because you have insurance does not mean you can’t use UMA . While the platform is perfect for people who have no insurance at all, it's also great for anyone with a high deductible or just bad coverage for certain services. So many people in the United States think that they have to use their insurance when they see a doctor, and this is simply not the case! They don’t understand that many doctors are willing to charge cash-paying patients (those not using insurance) lower pricing for services because of the transparency involved, and the ability to receive payment in two days vs. months; that’s only if they provide the necessary paperwork and have jumped through the red tape required by insurance companies.

UMA is Built by Doctors and Loved by Patients

Patients love UMA because they can see the pricing for each service a doctor provides, just like a menu, so they no longer need to worry about getting those surprise bills in the mail months after a visit to the doctor. Additionally, for every dollar a user spends on UMA, he/she gets 5% back in his/her account to be used for future appointments with any doctor booked through the platform. There is no commitment or fee to sign up, and UMA is currently offering every new user $25 just for creating an account.

UMA is the First Free Market for Health Care Services

UMA allows people to shop for health care just like they shop for anything else in the free market. As you can see, because of this truly “free market” flexibility, UMA would obviously be attractive for individuals in our current Healthcare environment here in the USA. What’s more is it can also be a very valuable service for large employers who cover most of their employees’ insurance costs/premiums.

Many people don’t understand their plans - they don’t know what a deductible is, they don’t know what an out-of-pocket max means, they don’t know what a co-insurance rate is - they simply think “I need a ‘good’ insurance plan.” So a young, healthy person who rarely visits a doctor will choose a plan with a high monthly premium and ‘low’ deductible, but not realize that they (or more likely their employer) is throwing money away at insurance.

If you are a remotely healthy person who doesn’t visit the doctor often, and thus won’t hit your deductible, then you (or your employer) would be better off selecting a plan with the lowest monthly premium possible, high deductible (which you know you won’t hit), catastrophic coverage in the case of a catastrophe, and for all the day-to-day care you need you can pay cash out of pocket through UMA. That way, you are keeping your money to spend it on actual care , rather than just giving it to an insurance company for no reason at all other than to have a “good” plan...which you will not need given your health.

UMA Health, an Idea Whose Time Has Come

UMA just raised $800,000 to further build the awareness of the company and their system of a better way for everyone to get their health care needs fulfilled while saving money. No surprise bills. 100% Transparent pricing.

This is the cutting edge and a path forward to a new status quo in the health care coverage industry here in the USA. Not more insurance, but certainly more peace of mind.

Thanks for reading