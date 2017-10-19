Thanks to its young cast, Season 2 of “Stranger Things” won’t just be good. It’ll be damn good.

While Season 1 of the show was tame when it came to crude language, the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, were planning on changing this for Season 2. However, Netflix had some reservations.

“First, we actually gave in and took out all of the bad language,” Matt told Wired, “and the kids got really upset.”

Matt said it’s because of the cast that the profanity was allowed back into the show:

I wrote Netflix saying I’ve got this army of 11- and 12-year-olds and they’re pissed off that we cut all the language. At least let us shoot alternate takes. That was, like, the day before we started shooting. And then Netflix said OK.

Netflix was fine with the language after seeing the first two episodes, according to Ross.

Now, it seems the profanity is getting cranked up to eleven for Season 2, but Ross adds that that’s nothing compared to how the cast is in real life.

“They’re much more foulmouthed in Season 2 than in Season 1, but in real life it’s far worse. I’m like, I cannot believe that came out of your mouth,” he said.

We don’t get much of the sense of the swearing in the most recent Season 2 trailer, but there’s still enough to make you say, “Hell yeah.”