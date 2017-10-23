A Bridge Together: An Interview with Sara and Riya Kapoor

Last year, I had the opportunity to interview two brilliant young dancers by the names of Riya and Sara Kapoor. These twin sisters, who have spent the better part of their adolescence training and preparing for their premiere performance at Lincoln Center, use their creative and cultural background to fuse together traditional Indian style dance with jazz music. This year, they stunned audiences once again, this time performing at the Bridgeport Festival in Newport, RI, and their performances were nothing short of phenomenal. Their unique performative blend of traditional Indian dance and their newest addition of West African music and percussion wowed everyone attending. You can watch a video of their performance here. I had the chance to sit down and interview the girls once again, this time getting a bit of insight on their lives leading up to the performance and the influence surrounding their incredible show.

Jazz Girard: Tell me about a day in each of your lives! In preparation for your most recent performance, what did an average day look like? Take me through it all.

Riya Kapoor: We’ve been romanticizing about this production since the moment we were asked to perform at the Jazz Festival. The majority of preparation happened in the two weeks leading up to the show. Most days, ​I would wake up around 7 am and walked across Central Park to Physical Therapy. At 10 am, I’d head over to the rehearsal studio. It was great to dance, compose and direct the music and video elements. Then Sara and I would head to Irving Farms Cafe (our favorite!) for our coffee fix and to work on college essays. We’d be home around 6:30 pm, where we would often meet with the costume designer or one of the musicians. 8 pm marked dinner and usually some family time and the topic of the day. With any luck, I’d be asleep before 11 pm. Then we’d do the same thing in the morning!

​This performance was our baby – from choreography to music compositions, to video, to sound & lighting, to costumes, to helping translate Hindi into English into French for our diverse band. Playing such an active role in a creative undertaking really taught us about the potential we have as artists and young entrepreneurs!

Sara Kapoor: Riya and I had been planning the performance about a year prior to the show. But the last two weeks were certainly the most intense. We would have to break down and dissect each piece to make sure that each instrument added a distinctive layer to the music. Both of us were truly amused and inspired by the fact that all of the musicians, despite communicating through different musical languages and working through literal language barriers (French, Tamil, and English) were able to understand and work with each other.

The particular style of Indian dance that we featured, Bharatanatyam, is known for its complicated mathematical beats and the specific stories the dancers tell through movement. Each rehearsal the Jazz musicians learned a little more from the Indian musicians and vice versa. After a quick coffee and intense essay college preparations, I would have a lesson in jatis (vocal replications of rhythm in Carnatic music). Usually then a little family time and off to sleep.

JG: Your most recent performance in Newport, RI combined traditional Indian dance with jazz and West African music and dance. Tell me about this combination? What inspired it? How were you able to make it all come together so effortlessly?

RK: Our Newport Jazz Festival performance was our attempt to demonstrate that we really are not as different as we may appear. We truly believe that art has the capacity to transcend cultural barriers. It felt so beyond exhilarating to be a part of this show. We are planning to expand our sound and include other cultural rhythms in our band.

Our production is a small contribution to the ever-changing field of the performing arts, and a humble reminder that we as humans are all tied together by our common passion for music and dance. Trace the history of all modern music and dance to their ancient roots, and you will encounter the most elementary percussive rhythms echoing in a barren African landscape. We hope that our performance will serve as a reminder that perhaps we are not so different after all.

SK: Our inspiration came from our performance at Jazz at Lincoln Center two years ago. It’s where we first planted the seed of combining Carnatic and Jazz music. We knew we wanted the performance to have a larger message - it ended up being the question, “are we so different after all?” Our inclusion of West African music only strengthened the answer as it is such a crucial heartbeat for all genres. It took a lot of meticulous rehearsals, picking apart each musical piece to decide what musicians would play and where. Because we all were truly able to understand the spirit and the vision of the performance were able to work together to crystalize it. We are so grateful to all who helped us make this vision come to life.