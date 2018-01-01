A Brief Beginner's Guide To Watch Collecting

I used the word brief in the title of this article as this guide is not meant to be comprehensive, by any means. Rather, I just wanted to write about some of my own thoughts on collecting watches. I recognize that everyone has their own take on how to collect and that’s fine. Indeed, with that in mind, here is my take on how to start and build a watch collection with various budget levels in mind. Again, in case you missed it, I know some people will disagree with me, that’s okay, we still live in the free country - at least for the moment.

So you want to collect watches eh? Where to begin. There are many mistakes common to beginners. I will address a few of them here, but by no means can I cover all the bases. One of the very first things one must decide when they venture into watch collecting is “why” - why are you collecting? If you merely like watches as a fashion accessory, or a “thing” that exists in the world, than you might do well to collect Swatch watches or other inexpensive pieces. Swatch watches can be a lot of fun as they produce an endless stream of funky designs. Collecting Swatch watches is collecting for pure joy and fun. One of the great benefits to collecting Swatch watches is that you will be able to afford many, many different pieces and, as they are all so different in design, your collection will have watches that look very different from one another. You can’t go wrong collecting Swatch so long as you understand what you are collecting and why you are collecting.

Gude to collecting watches by Michael Ernest sweet

So why don’t we all collecting Swatch watches? Simply put, because we aren’t all collecting for the same reason. Some people collect watches because they love the mechanical movements - all the tiny parts! These people enjoy collecting hand-wind and automatic watches. This is the category of collecting that spans a huge gulf of offerings, some that are worthy of their price tags, many that are not. It is in this area that beginners need to be mighty careful, especially if they are collecting with an eye toward building value in their collection. That said, I must tell you, there are no simple rules to follow here in order to be successful. However, a couple of things will hold true, at least in my opinion. Rolex and Omega are solid bets. You can’t really go wrong. Normally, with a little care in the buying, you can find great pieces from these brands in the 3-8 thousand dollar range. Bought in mint shape on the used market (or at deep discounts on the gray market) these watches will hold their value generally speaking. The downside? Well, all these buggers look relatively alike. By that I mean round-faced chronographs or three-hand jobs on steel bracelets. Now, some may argue that all watches look alike - they are, after all, all watches. True. However, one will easily achieve more visual variety in a Swatch collection than they will in a Rolex collection, hands down, and that’s my point.

Guide to collecting watches by Michael Ernest sweet

Next, I want to speak, briefly, about the really, really expensive watches. Here we might talk about Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Breguet, LeCoultre etc. These are all fine, luxury, Swiss-Made watches that are worth the money, if you should find yourself with that kind of case sitting around. They too will often hold value and will certainly beef up the price tag on your collection. These watches are also both beautiful and well-made from an horological perspective - a key factor for this genre of watch. Put another way, you are paying equally for both mechanical precision perfection and aesthetics. In some ways, watches with thees brands (and those in the same category) are the holy grails of watch collecting. If you can afford them, buy them!

Guide to collecting watches by Michael Ernest sweet

If you want to spend even more money, know that it is possible. The next category of watches contains names like Richard Mille, Maîtres du Temps, Christophe Claret, etc. These watches are good watches, no question, but they are a whole lot more also. Indeed, anyone who sets out to collect these watches must know that they are not really collecting watches, no really. These watches are actually pieces of art that just happen to contain a good watch also. In some ways, a Richard Mille is just a five thousand dollar watch inside of a $100,000 piece of art. By all means go ahead and buy a Richard Mille if you’ve got the bucks. They are beautiful watches, trust me. If you can’t, then just go out and try one on! That said, you’re collecting art, not watches. No mere watch mechanism is worth that kind of dough - but certain pieces of art certainly are and a Richard Mille is one of the pieces, apparently.

Guide to collecting watches by Michael Ernest sweet

Finally, there is another category of watches available for collecting - the middle ground. These watches are normally in the $1-2,000 range. Generally speaking, these watches are not worth collecting. These watches are where you will take the biggest hit when you go to sell off your collection. They have high initial price tags and then, generally, just depreciate with time and wear. If you like the look of some of these “middle ground” watches and are okay with the “loss of value” approach to collecting watches, then by all means go ahead and buy a U-Boat, Hamilton, Longines, Glycine, Hublot, Breitling etc. In fact, I own several Breitlings because I love the look and the feel of them on the wrist. However, I know that their value as “collectables” is negligible, and that’s what really matters here. I know I will never get my money back. Period. Buying watches in this category is all about knowing what you’re buying and having the right expectations. No one buys a brand new Audi as an investment, no one. Buying a U-Boat is the same thing. It’s a nice, luxury item to enjoy, but not something to invest in for the sake of appreciation. Frankly, there is a better chance of a Swatch limited edition watch increasing in value over time than there is in a U-Boat, in my opinion.

Guide to collecting watches by Michael Ernest sweet

So what if you want to collect watches but you don’t have a lot of money or don’t want to tie it up in a watch collection? Not to worry, there are many options for you to pursue. Remember, there is Swatch. We discussed that at the outset of the article. Not your cup of tea? No problem. I’d also recommend collecting (carefully) some Japanese movements like Seiko. Seiko watches have held their value reasonable well (across the board) and many, many people collecting them - sustaining a long-term market for them. Collecting Seiko watches can allow you to enjoy the “mechanical” aspect of watches and still keep the budget low. A really good Seiko can be had in the gray market for under $350. Then there are micro brands too. Now, micro brand watches are a whole other kettle of fish. But let’s take a quick look before we sign off. Micro brands are watches made by small startup companies (often via Kickstarter) and are often homages to more expensive watches. For example, the original Gorilla watch is, in a lot of ways, an homage to an Audemars Piguet (in fact, the owner of the company was the lead designer for AP for many years). Unlike an AP, the Gorilla can be had for less than a grand! Score! Other notable micro brand watches include Boldr, watches that are built like watches that cost three to five times the price. I highly recommend micro brand watch collecting for beginners on a budget, but it is not a genre that goes without its homework. Some startup watch companies are producing crap. Be aware, do your research.

Watch collecting can be a lot of fun! From collecting the latest $80 Swatch to an $400,000 Christophe Claret, there is something for everyone in watch collecting. Bottom line: Understand what you’re buying and have clear and appropriate expectations for your collection and each piece in it. If you can abide by this, you should remain a happy collector! Good luck.