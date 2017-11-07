A brief overview of offshore accounts, tax evasion | The Knife Media

(The Knife Media) Much of the media coverage of the “Paradise Papers” describes offshore service providers as legal institutions that may facilitate tax evasion and money laundering, among other potential crimes. While this may be true, the articles we examined in our analysis, “7 ways to imply guilt in the ‘Paradise Papers’ coverage,” lack data to support these implications, and they don’t say what steps governments have taken to address such issues. We provide you with some data on the subject to fill in the gaps.

What’s the difference between “tax avoidance” and “tax evasion?”

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) uses the following definitions; other countries may make different distinctions between the two activities:

Tax avoidance: minimizing taxes using methods approved by the IRS, such as business expense deductions. Tax avoidance lessens one’s tax liability.

minimizing taxes using methods approved by the IRS, such as business expense deductions. Tax avoidance lessens one’s tax liability. Tax evasion: not paying taxes or deliberately underpaying taxes by not reporting all income earned. Tax evasion is considered illegal in the U.S.

What’s the problem?

Taxes contribute to a country’s revenue, and help to fund government programs or reduce a country’s deficit. The lower the tax income, the less revenue a country receives. Since income is taxed, underreporting one’s income, a form of tax evasion, may negatively affect a country’s tax revenue.

A 2012 report by the Tax Justice Network, an advocacy group, estimated that about $21 to $32 trillion in worldwide wealth is unreported and therefore not taxed.

The IRS estimates the U.S. loses about $458 billion in tax revenue annually due to the underreporting of business income. “A high level of voluntary tax compliance remains critical to help ensure taxpayer faith and fairness in the tax system. Those who don’t pay what they owe ultimately shift the tax burden to those who properly meet their tax obligations,” says the IRS.

A 2017 report by the EU studied the link between offshore activities and money laundering. The report found that about US$1.5 to $2.8 trillion, or between 2 percent and 5 percent of the worldwide GDP, is lost annually through money laundering. The report based its findings on some of the information disclosed in the “Panama Papers.”

How have governments addressed the misuse of offshore accounts?

Since offshore accounts may contain unreported revenue, governments around the world have worked to curtail the misuse of such accounts. Below are a few examples of such efforts.

In 2010, former U.S. President Barack Obama signed the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) into law to “combat tax evasion.” FATCA requires certain foreign institutions to report on the foreign assets held by their U.S. account holders, or be subject to penalties.

In 2016, Obama announced changes to the Treasury Department to address tax evasion:

The “Customer Due Diligence” rule requires financial institutions, such as banks and mutual funds, to verify who owns and profits from the companies that make use of their services. If a company opens an account at a financial institution, that institution is required to identify and verify the people behind that company. Obama said this rule gives financial institutions and law enforcement the ability to identify assets and accounts that may be used by criminals and national security threats.

The Treasury must require certain foreign-owned companies based in the U.S. to obtain a tax identification number from the IRS to help report and track ownership and transaction information.

A report posted on Medium reviewed the actions taken by various governments one year after the “Panama Papers” were released. It said 70 countries launched at least 150 investigations or audits on the people and corporations linked to the “Panama Papers,” which resulted in the recovery of about $110 million in unpaid taxes or asset seizures.

The EU has also recommended a few steps its members can take to curtail tax evasion via offshore accounts, such as sanctioning those who violate tax evasion rules, or encouraging compliance by offering incentives for reporting on offshore income and assets. The EU also suggested using new encryption technologies that may allow for information sharing between financial institutions and EU member states, without breaching confidentiality rules.

