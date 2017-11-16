A Camera Conversation with Black Lives Matter Co-Founder, Patrisse Cullors

It has been only three short years since I had the idea to investigate the “how” behind people’s accomplishments in a highly visible digital series. As hardship is a fact of life, everyone, at one time or another, will go through some sort of struggle. Yet some face adversity with aplomb while others wallow in the muck.

Today, 32 interviews later (and counting), Camera Conversations is the culmination of these talks in an online portal made accessible to everyone. I like to call this inspirational series “virtual mentoring”. What it is, in fact, is a front row seat to exclusive insights to an assortment of everyday people, musicians, teachers, entrepreneurs, and organizers who share with the world their solutions and conquests.

Patrisse Cullors is one such example. The co-founder of the global movement “Black Lives Matter”, this organization is now empowering masses, stirring governments and changing world policy. Whether that was their intention from the onset is no longer a concern, the reality is that this contemporary leg to the Civil Rights Movement of the 60’s is positioned to make history as it continues to make headlines.