A Candid Conversation with Kim D., Real Housewives of New Jersey's "Villain"

Buckle up, Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) fans! If you think things aren’t dramatic enough yet, or if you want to hit the refresh button, have no fear...Actually, with Halloween around the corner, have plenty of it. Kim DePaola and I sat down for a chat as I went into protective mode for my Housewives. Then I totally eased up as I enjoyed getting to know her. You may be able to tell from my recaps that I’m relishing RHONJ a little more than I should at this early point in the new season (Season 8). I have gushed about the past few episodes to Bravo viewers who were disenchanted with the franchise or found Season 7 to be a snooze (with the exception of that certain end-of-season-soiree at a certain store!). When I saw that the “villain” of the show will have another explosive fashion show for the Posche boutique, a familiar sensation returned. My adrenaline started pumping and I felt righteously indignant for Teresa who I felt had suffered enough. Kim D. will be gunning for her in an episode airing soon enough, while Kim’s good friend Siggy will staunchly defend her. Needless to say, a lot of drama will ensue.

I decided it was high time to grill Kim D. in order to find out more about the woman behind the most dramatic events, a woman who is not a Real Housewife herself but has anchored an entire franchise around a sizzling seasonal closer. Let’s be real: RHONJ would not be crazy and dramatic or keep us as entertained without Kim D.

This season, she will be at the center of a divisive storyline that you will need to tune in to see!

Following is our conversation:

Siggy has said that you bring so much each season, but that we really don’t get to know more about YOU. She also feels strongly that you’ve been an incredibly good friend to her.

I love Siggy and we’ve known each other for many years...from before she was on the show. I had a contract on and off with Bravo for a while. I would come on as ‘friend of.’ At the moment, I have a contract with another show on E! that is currently in production. Not being a ‘regular’ on RHONJ is better for me because I own a business. If I was a regular cast member, it’s very true that people would get to see a lot more about my background, how I grew up, the fact that I was at the Copa Cabana and rubbing noses with the likes of Jimmy Durante when I was really young. All of the experiences I have had, both good and really bad, shaped me and how I live my life. It would clear up certain misconceptions about me, but I freelance when it comes to TV. I am a business woman and an entrepreneur first and foremost.

You’ve been on RHONJ since the beginning of this franchise and you bring something controversial - and a riveting storyline that we eat up despite ourselves - each season. How do you feel about the fact that you’re seen as ‘the villain’ on this show?

Is it accurate? I have this nickname on the street of ‘Godmother’ because people ask me for help and somehow, I get it done. The one thing about me that’s different than some of the other ladies: I’m always REAL. When I started this show, I was not a fake friend. I was a real friend to Danielle when she needed help in the first season. I knew her from my store that was located in Wayne. Jacqueline was another person who had come in to shop and she and I are friends today. I went to Caroline Manzo’s party with my (late) boyfriend and one of the producers recognized me from the first season - I had done a small scene with Danielle that was centered around a photo shoot - and he started filming me. That’s how I got more involved with the show. Everything about me that producers saw was REAL. Also, for as tough as I may seem, I never hit first. I hit back. These girls get their platform on the show and I don’t. But I’m too smart to be ‘used’ and I’m thankful that this has positively impacted my business. Posche is an international name now. When people come to Jersey, they buy stuff from my store. So do I really care that Melissa, who has nothing going for her, doesn’t like me? Everything she does is fake. I’m in the process of opening a medi-spa across the street from Posche. I don’t care about people calling me names like that short brother of Teresa’s. I stay home with my 7 dogs and I’m an animal rescuer. I spend a lot of time with my mother who is not well. My son just got engaged to a girl in the military. People all know who I am!

I am actually a big softy on the inside, but I’ve lived a huge life. I always remembered where I came from and knew the value of working hard and not relying on a man for money. I was with someone for 13 years who was worth 300 million dollars and we had butler service, rode on Trump’s helicopter multiple times...But you know what? I was always the same. You can be a person who goes along with the rich lifestyle, or you can enjoy the blessings and also open a store called Posche, work hard and be on a show.

My boyfriend had gotten very sick and sadly, he died on a Sunday. The crazy thing was that I got my first contract with Bravo that Monday and filmed Tuesday night. The timing was extremely difficult, but I am used to always working and not taking a break, so I didn’t know any differently. I try to explain to women that you cannot give up your life for a man and 10 years later you’re left holding the bag. If I didn’t have Posche, I wouldn’t be on the show and I wouldn’t have anything. Posche was in Wayne and then I brought it to a new town. That’s where I met Kathy who is now my business partner for the medi-spa. I have the show to thank for that and believe me, I’m grateful!

I was called a ‘coke whore’ by Joe Gorga, but you know what? I worked my rear end off. Coke Whore?! I’m in my 50s and haven’t dated in 5 years. God, please send me somebody and let me be a coke whore so I don’t have to work 24/7. (Laughs) Well, like I said, I would still be working hard.

You’ve sort of touched on it, but what do you make of all the mob talk with RHONJ from the viewers and fans out there?

That’s fine. I’ll own that. It’s why I said to Joe Gorga “I play with the big boys.” And I do. Sometimes the big boys aren’t the mob. There are big boys in political circles, in business and in the mob. I play with all of them. I met Trump a few times - I don’t think he would say ‘oh I know Kim D.’ (laughs) But yes, I flew on his helicopter many times from West Caldwell to Atlantic City. My boyfriend was a gambler. With my successes over the years, I took my mom with me and my best friends. My life didn’t change. I don’t change. I took my dogs everywhere when my boyfriend and I traveled. Some of these other people go on TV and suddenly think they’re JLo. Most of these girls don’t have a pot to piss in!

How have you used the notoriety from RHONJ to benefit your life?

When you’re on a show like this, the notoriety really is international, but you know what? When I walk down the street in Little Italy, you’d think I was Miley Cyrus! People want to buy me dinner, do my hair for free, my makeup for free...People don’t say things to my face that are mean. Publicly, they show the utmost respect. Sometimes, someone can seem a little intimidated when they enter the store. But then they see me in ripped jeans and they’re comfortable and have a great time. As you said though, it’s ‘notoriety.’ That’s an accurate word because people assume viewers would say nasty things to me, but that’s so far from the truth. I get a lot of love.

This season you are going to make some serious accusations about Teresa. I honestly feel bad for her because of what is going on (she served a prison sentence and now her husband Joe is doing his time).

By the way, I said I was happy for Teresa having a boyfriend. When I fist met Teresa, Jacqueline and I were at a bar one time and she thought Joe was doing something...was with another woman. I said I could hire a private detective and Jacqueline said ‘no.’ Well, look where we are right now! Teresa will admit she used to call me on the phone 14-17 times a day. I was a big sister to her. I gave her advice on how to use her commissary money and helped her before she went to jail. She turned on me because she made a pact with her family. Joe and Melissa said ‘you can’t be friends with her.’ She tried to kick me off the show. Producers don’t keep anything from me. People tell me the truth. We would be on the phone until 2 in the morning while she folded laundry back when we were friends. She hated Melissa then, so why do you think I came after her sister in law? Teresa wanted me to do that.

The producers this year saw Teresa texting this guy from her phone and they asked me if I knew about it. I said ‘of course I knew about it.’ These things don’t escape me. It was not very bright of her to be texting this guy when the cameras were on her 24/7. At that point when it was brought up to me, I was disgusted with Teresa and said ‘let it rip.’ That’s how I roll. I don’t come after you first.

Besides Siggy and Jacqueline, who are you close with from the show?

I’m very close with Siggy and have been friends with Dolores for many years as well. I adore Jacqueline as well as Rosie and Kathy. With Danielle and Melissa, there are a lot of lies and things they’ve said that just aren’t true. I didn’t know that Teresa was going to run through my family’s country club and I didn’t know Danielle’s hair was going to be pulled. You think I would want them to make fools of themselves at my family country club? No, that was not a setup. Danielle knows that damn well.

I only met the new girl Margaret at my fashion show. She called me lots of names and I heard about a comment that you’ll see later on, but I had never met me her before.

We read about the car that was registered in your name, how two passengers who were riding in it (and were not related to you) were killed tragically. I understand that the fashion show this year was organized to help the victims’ families.

That was terribly, horribly sad, awful and beyond tragic. I was filming the E! show and going back and forth to LA. I was also filming RHONJ, running my business and caring for my mother. She was really sick with a heart condition and I almost lost her. Just as I’m getting ready to leave to LA, the doorbell rings at 8 am. It’s the FBI, police...everybody and I’m thinking ‘What? Did I not do jury duty? I mean, what the hell is this?!’ They ask ‘Do you own a white Audi?’ They then tell me there were two people found shot in the head and ‘do you know where your son is?’ We thought it was my son. It was the most horrible thing. I was thinking of having to make the funeral and how I was going to tell my mom and I was a complete basket case. I didn’t know about who was in the other (police station) rooms because they kept all of us all separate. At one point, I said I had to go to the bathroom and then something came over me. I said to the officer ‘Check my phone. If he’s alive, he’ll reach out.’ He called, I call him back and he said ‘Mom, I’m in California with Lassondra and I don’t want to be with (girlfriend at the time) Kayla anymore.’ In the meanwhile, there’s Kayla - my coworker - sitting next to me. All I did in that moment was hand the phone to the detective. My son had no idea what was going on back on the East Coast. I was devastated afterwards to discover that it was his friend Aaron and another kid who was so sweet, a new dad and barely even left the house! They had my son’s car because Aaron had driven him to the airport, left it with him and said to park it and not drive it. My son had just gone to California because he was cheating on his girlfriend! Then my PR hears from the head producer of the E! show as I’m finally getting on the plane. They call me and want to know what I have to do with it. I was almost fired.

Was this a case of drugs? What was behind the execution style shooting and subsequent blowing up of the vehicle?

There was a shooting years before. Aaron ratted on the person who shot his friend who is now paralyzed. This was a revenge killing.

My son’s alive and engaged to Lassondra, the girl he was in California with. She’s in the military and currently deployed overseas. I know this is a very controversial backstory, but that’s how my life is.

And the fashion show was devoted to helping their families.

On this season’s fashion show, we raised funds and I was able to give a check to each of the baby mommas. They each got gifts like you cannot believe. One of the mothers said ‘Kim, I sat on the floor and cried when I saw how beautiful the gifts were.’ They thanked me because it was very successful. The fight with the Housewives happened before the fashion show started. Teresa walked up with the other mean girls and said ‘I want to speak with you’ and I listened to her carry on. She said things I didn’t like and had a glass in her hand that she put down. I said ‘this son of a bitch is gonna throw a glass at me.’ So I flipped the chair, said ‘toodles’ and walked away. I’m a grown-ass woman and I’m not looking to fist fight and put Teresa back in jail. I walked away when I could’ve ripped her apart. She yelled that she wanted to rip the hair out of my head. I could have reported her while she was still on probation because that was a threat.

Some of my readers wanted to know about Posche, the boutique, specifically. Which 3 words would describe the Posche woman?

Classy, Sexy and Smart

We went with the times and most things are under 100 dollars. There are some brands that are more expensive, but many of our tops are around 64 dollars. We went with the economy and that’s why we’re doing so well.

Another reader asked: Did Melissa’s ex partner Jackie really bring the clothing from Envy to Posche one night?

Melissa says it was in ‘the middle of night’ which is a blatant lie! I hired Wayne Movers in the morning and the clothing was delivered at 4 pm in broad daylight. If Jackie ‘stole’, wouldn’t she have been arrested? Enough is enough with the lies! Jackie owned everything in that store. I helped her sell the Envy clothes.

Another reader inquired: Shag, Marry, Kill: The Joes and Richie Wakile?

Oh. My . God. That’s a great one and really tough. I wouldn’t shag any of them. I had a really gorgeous boyfriend and a really gorgeous husband. I would kill Joe Gorga, marry Richie and not shag any of them. I do love Richie and think he’s a great husband and great father though. Richie always treated me with the utmost respect.

In YOUR opinion, why is it that you’ve always been a ‘friend of’ and never a Housewife?

I’m going to be blatant. There are only 12 episodes this year. I would never bring a mob mentality to the show. I’m a businesswoman. I know what everyone’s skeletons are and I do what I need to do. I don’t need phony lines or a fake singing career or to buy a fake restaurant. I think I would make a great Housewife - even not being married because, let’s look at RHONY where they’re all single. If I was on as a Housewife, they would have more episodes than 12 this season and 100 percent more drama, but it would be real drama and not fake drama. I can’t say for sure why I haven’t been cast, but I will tell you that I have too much pride in myself to bring it up to the network. I’m also really busy and have so much going on. In addition to running my business, I’m getting a lot of people coming to me from other networks. I’ll tell you one thing though: If Bravo doesn’t sign me next year, I will not do it again unless they give me the contract I want! There’s no question about it. The days of people - anyone - using me when they need to are over.

That said, the televised fashion shows on RHONJ have been excellent for business.It’s what put me and my business on the map. You don’t even have to type in my last name. You just put in Kim D. I’m grateful to Bravo and to RHONJ and I’ll never forget that!