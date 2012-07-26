Olympic posters do far more than provide visuals for the teams we root for. The images capture the entire world at a moment in time, showing the evolution of how we perceive greatness, hope and pride.

"A Century of Olympic Posters" by Margaret Timmers presents the politics, commerce and culture surrounding the Games in vivid colors. Whether you are an artist, an athlete, a historian or a fan watching at home, there is much to learn and enjoy in this collection.

If you like the book, be sure to check out "A Call to the Games: Olympic Posters Exhibition," organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. The exhibition on display at the National Sports Museum, Melbourne Cricket Ground, from June 18 to September 16, 2012.

"A Century of Olympic Posters" is published by V&A Publishing. See a slideshow of the work below, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

