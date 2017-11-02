A civil war is not worth igniting over identity politics. The savage realities of economic injustice and devastating ecological abuse must take precedence.

It’s fascinating that in the academic humanities we have been trained to thoroughly debunk the myth of biological essentialism. Everyone is basically a ‘social constructivist’ these days. And yet it is exactly the case, however practically justified, that identity politics and separatist ideologies are manifestations of what we might call the myth of social-historical essentialism. This becomes an agonizing double bind for virtually any intelligent, sensitive well-informed academic, to be sure. Why?

On the one hand, race, ethnic/minority studies and gender theory are all crucial and vital driving forces of so much creativity, restorative justice, funding, new research initiative and advocacy in the humanities. But how do we negotiate the tremendous value of these initiatives without enabling essentialism in the opposite direction, thereby abandoning certain cherished principles of knowledge, wisdom, insight, democratic deliberation, experimental inquiry, free speech and complex ethical cognition that are at the heart of the academic humanities?

As one cultural studies advocate put it, “Many disciplinary practices of the activist culture succeed in curbing oppressive behaviors. Callouts, for example, are necessary for identifying and addressing problematic behavior. But have they become the default response to fending off harm? Shutting down racist, sexist, and similar conversations protects vulnerable participants. But has it devolved into simply shutting down all dissenting ideas? When these tactics are liberally applied, without limit, inside marginalized groups, I believe they hold back movements by alienating both potential allies and their own members."

How do rigorous research, ethical insight and love of wisdom co-exist as priorities in an academic climate increasingly dominated by the myth of social-historical essentialism? How can we deeply respect and still vibrantly protest the rampant anti-intellectual ethos and obfuscating forces of ideology in the academy, which wrongly reduce all the distinguishing features of intellectual life to the surreptitious use of social power, corruption and privilege?

Here's my current outlook. I firmly believe that we need to prioritize our focus and mobilization efforts on countering the savage financial injustices, military domination and devastating ecological crises of our times. Except for multi-millionaires and billionaires, we are all profoundly weak, oppressed and virtually powerless to mobilize against the ecological terrorism of humanity’s 'leading edge' forces of globalization, as well as the shocking disparity between the rich and the poor, all the worse in third-world countries. What I’m suggesting is that ecological activism and economic justice informed by dynamic inquiry and democratic engagement are imperative sources for taking action and coming together on the Left, if we are to mobilize robustly against the mass-scale violences, corruption, powerlessness and poverty that the sweeping majority of humanitas faces.

The question of the nature of what I’m calling social-historical essentialism reminds me of an exchange I had years ago with my close friend's father - I'll call him Mr. G. At the time I was working for the Islam in the West program with Harvard's Center for Middle Eastern Studies. One day I accidentally emailed Mr. G senior (as they have the same first & last name). He immediately noticed that my email signature mentioned my work with Islam in the West, and responded with an outpouring of moralizing comments, religious fervor and judgment. (He's a retired oil industry guy and a kind of hypocritical fundamentalist Christian; not the type that walks their ascetic talk!) I fired back, and a whole debate ensued. He wouldn't budge, and neither would I.

I was thinking about that particular exchange this morning. One thing Mr. G kept insisting on was that people of Islamic faith should be proactively weeding out and standing against all radicals and extremists among their own peoples; that if they did not, then they were all culpable and deserved to be held accountable.

Without getting into the content, it reminded me of the aforementioned dilemma related to current identity politics. I have some friends whose public positions as committed feminists and advocates of racial/ethnic equality border on aggressive separatist politics. (Note that I’m using the word ‘separatist’ loosely here to reflect on certain social consequences of these political views). It occurred to me that something similar to Mr. G's imperative that 1.8 billion people with Islamic roots should immediately take action to counter and even extirpate the hundreds of thousands of Islamic extremists is also operative in the logic of current iterations of identity politics mobilizing around particular identities (in terms of gender, race, and particular heritages).

Now the ratio of Islamic extremists to those who are not is patently enormous, and yet the stereotypes and justification of widespread blame go unabated when it comes to the opinion of someone like Mr. G. On the other hand, the ratio of white people perpetuating racism against those who are not or white men perpetuating patriarchy against those who are not, I suspect, is significantly lower. This definitely gives minorities, social justice movements and feminists more ground for justification in espousing a kind of separatist politics and interrogating how non-activists could be complicit and part of the problem. But there is nevertheless a flaw in the thinking and judgment that governs the discourse of these movements.

The faulty logic goes something like this: if you are white (or connected to Islam or we could just say if you are X), then the crimes committed by white people in institutions of power and civic life are 'your' responsibility. Moreover, if you do not proactively address these crimes, then you are practically just as culpable. In some ways, it sounds like Mr. G's moral position and judgment of the 1.8 billion entirety of Islam as a 'whole' based on certain extreme 'parts' or exceptions, as it were.

In any case, there's a major problem of quantity in terms of ratio disparity. Which whites let such oppression happen? Which peoples tied to Islam let terrorists do their thing out of complacency, fear, or whatever without actively supporting the radical and extremist causes? If all non-advocating whites are part of the problem just as for Mr. G all non-advocating folks connecting to Islam are, then you have an analogous position that justifies a certain tunnel vision (logic) and judgment of 'parts' that falsely implicates the 'whole.'

The point is: complications and practical issues not withstanding (and there are many), I see a patent regression-in-thinking in such situations. To be clear, this doesn't preclude the legitimacy of such thinking per se, certainly not in the case of social justice movements. But it exposes fallacious thinking. One question for intellectuals and educators in the academic humanities (I'm tempted to call it post-Kantian thinking) is this: where can thinking itself make an emancipatory difference, here in the eye of the storm? How to convey it forcefully and effectively? How to enable such thinking to negotiate at the intersections political antagonisms and nonalignment?

In his book, Race Matters, Cornel West differentiates three kinds of activism of black scholars: “1) race-distancing elites, 2) race-embracing rebels, and 3) race-transcending prophets” (64). I appreciate his distinction here and think that 3) is exemplary and only possible if ecological terrorism, military domination, and catastrophic economic negligence are prioritized. As I see it, when 2) is prioritized it tends to become a social basis for polemical deadlock, by insisting on giving priority attention to certain differences (based on ethnicity, skin color and so on) and fueling unnecessary antagonisms (for instance, telling someone because they have white skin or a certain kind of genitals, they have no right to speak on a certain issue). This can take up tremendous time and energy among groups, and is often justified; but it's nevertheless based on fallacious thinking. This enacts social-historical essentialism.

To be clear, even when fallacious thinking has a central, we might say, ‘dogmatic’ place in directing a group’s ideology, this does not de-legitimate it. Often times, this is precisely what generates the force and appeal of a political entity's message and mission, and it of course speaks to real plights and grievances of distinct peoples in specific historical and social contexts. But it does situate the dogma, takes it out of a position of uncritical acceptance and allows for us to interrogate its governing control, which may also manifest as ‘group think.’ That is, it opens up a democratic space for contestation and fundamental change within the vision and objectives of the political group itself, and also welcomes outsiders by disavowing the sorts of exclusionary judgements that otherwise ostracize folks based on their obvious ethnic characteristics and cultural identities.

Practical, historical, structural, and situational issues are crucial to understand the grounds for why certain thoughts/ideas—whether fallacious in terms of identity politics or religious myths of transcendent authority or strong persuasive use of rhetoric—are still justified and ought to be legitimated. I am thus not disputing the legitimacy of these movements and ideas. In fact, I am not unsympathetic. I'm just endeavoring to set the record straight, based on critical thinking itself. For if we throw out critical thinking, then there’s no reason to differentiate someone's knowledge with a PhD from the knowledge of freshman at a privileged university.

We need principles and rigorously informed knowledge that prioritize addressing the concrete realities of ecological devastation, military domination and financial crisis. We need to align around such insights and commitments to the good life, without undermining the real grievances and ongoing oppressions directly related to identity politics and liberal humanist appeals to pluralism, tolerance and progressive visions of social justice.

