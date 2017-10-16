A CLIENT’S SUICIDAL STRATEGY

The President – any president – has the absolute right to ignore his lawyer’s advice. Indeed, any client has that right. So let’s imagine – purely hypothetically – that a president chooses to publicly attack his Attorney General, or his Secretary of State, or even his FBI Director. And that in each case he ignores the counsel of his private attorney. Such is a president’s prerogative, however potentially suicidal such a course of action might then be, or ultimately prove to be.

But it is the president – as client – who is entitled to make the decision, even if the decision is objectively, shall we say, unwise. And if the attorney wants out, that’s his prerogative; he’s not chained to his client. And while the attorney can vigorously oppose the president’s action within the constraints of the attorney-client confessional, he can’t stop those actions. In the Oval Office, a president is ostensibly omnipotent, and no immediate or direct appeal lies from these kinds of decisions.

The courtroom, though, is a different forum altogether (and a venue in which a president doesn’t typically find himself). Robert McCoy of Louisiana is now at the center of perhaps the ultimate lawyer vs. client debate. Facing trial for a triple murder – punishable in Louisiana potentially by death – McCoy’s lawyer told him that he planned to admit McCoy’s guilt to the jury in the hopes of sustaining credibility at the trial’s penalty stage, which was inevitable given the facts. Meaning, the lawyer would admit McCoy’s guilt as if to say to the jury, “See, he’s taking responsibility for his actions. Don’t put him to death.” McCoy vehemently opposed that strategy, but to no avail. In fact, in his opening to the jury, the lawyer, Larry English, told the jury that the prosecution could indeed prove its case. He offered no fact witnesses. And when McCoy insisted on testifying with an exculpatory story which was his right, albeit with limitations, English basically cross-examined his own client to establish that McCoy was not credible and suffering from a mental defect – an argument that could not save McCoy under the circumstances of the case. Finally, in his closing argument, English told the jury that McCoy was the killer. What happened? English’s tactic failed completely and McCoy received the death sentence!

Now, pretty much any criminal lawyer who has spent meaningful time in a courtroom can understand what was going through English’s mind: there was no chance of an acquittal. The real battle would be over sentence, and an admission of guilt might gain some favor with a jury that would be loaded for bear after hearing the gory details about a triple murder. But whose decision was it, regardless of whether you agree with it or believe it was suicidal?

The Supreme Court of Louisiana said that what English did was perfectly proper, even if it was done over the client’s adamant objection. And now, given that the U.S. Supreme Court has accepted McCoy’s petition for certiorari and will hear the case this term, we shall see if that seemingly bizarre result actually stands up. Indeed, the Court will be called upon to wrestle with the thorny question that amounts to whether a lawyer can simply overrule – indeed, ignore – his client when the client directs a strategy that goes to the essence of his defense. The argument – at least according to Louisiana – is that English would have had to suborn perjured testimony and that would be a violation of his ethical obligations. Can that really be correct – that a lawyer can interpose ethics rules to ignore a client’s material and substantial wishes? I myself don’t think so, but – far more important than my thoughts – the Supreme Court will soon tell us.

But let’s step away from the actual case for a second. Suppose one were to gather 20 highly experienced – indeed, death penalty experienced – criminal lawyers. Knowing the relevant facts, the rules, the demeanor of the judge and the jury composition in a Louisiana venue, they unanimously conclude that English’s strategy was the only sane way to go. Would that – should that – make a difference when the client says, straight up, “I don’t want my lawyer to admit I killed them”? And the harder question – is McCoy deprived of his Sixth Amendment right to “effective assistance of counsel” if what he demands of his lawyer makes no sense to anyone who reasonably understands how the process will invariably work?

While no one – to my knowledge – has gathered such a dream team, if you will, of hypothetical lawyers, McCoy and those amici (friends of the court) who support him, argue that McCoy was entitled to have “his” strategic decision followed by his counsel, even if it is (my word) “suicidal.” Indeed, the one thing that is absolutely clear is that, as a matter of pure legal ethics, the client in a criminal case has the unquestioned right to determine if he will plead guilty or not guilty. And a defendant’s lawyer telling a jury that the defendant – his client, who has pleaded not guilty – indeed committed the murders is, it seems to me, a substantial violation of the client’s right. It is an outright hijack by the lawyer of the client’s (his alone) decision to plead not guilty.