A Complete Discussion on How to Live Large in a Small Space

From culture to coffee to cuisine, Urban living has its rewards. But downsizing and maximizing your space takes work and expertise. Brooklyn-based Indigo2Ash connected us with two couples who recently moved into a new, smaller space. This is the second of two articles where urban couples share their experiences maximizing their small apartments.

Kara and Leigh’s Experience

Kara and leigh are another couple that recently made the move into a studio apartment. They settled in Crown Heights and decided that a minimalist approach was the best way to make the most of a small space. They also worked with the professional team at Indigo2Ash. Here are their experiences in their own words.

What do you like about Crown Heights?

Kara: Stoop life! The neighbors are always around and they’re so friendly. We love sitting on our stoop and shooting the breeze.

Leigh: The food options are plentiful. Right down the street is an authentic Caribbean food place and then a few blocks away is the best Chinese I’ve ever had. There are so many choices!

How would you describe the style and feel of your studio apartment before the room re-design?

Leigh: Well besides being empty--the space was gloomy. The sunlight isn’t great on our side of the building, so we needed to keep the colors light and minimal. Surprisingly, adding more things into the space, such as furniture made the space feel larger.

Where did you begin the design process?

Kara: We decided the first thing was that we needed to sit down with a design professional, so we set up a design consultation and reviewed our needs. They were great.

Leigh: Ever since we got this apartment I had this idea of wanting an orange/rust accent chair. For me, orange is energy and I’ve had this idea in my mind for a while. So, I started the design around that and it looks perfect in our small space.

What was it like working with a professional design expert?

Kara: It was seamless, rather than stressful. I always heard horror stories that designing is one pitfall after the next, but our designer made it so easy. They even made a design mood board!

Once you picked the orange Egg chair reproduction, how did you design from there?

Kara: After Leigh chose his famed Egg orange chair, I chose a glass top coffee tablewith a walnut frame to compliment it. The wood and glass juxtapose the orange in a cool way.

Leigh: I jumped to the dining room because I found a great table. Our designer recommended a round top table for our dining area because of the small space we had to work with. We found the perfect wood top dining table that worked well with our minimalist approach.

What else did you put in the dining room?

Leigh: We also added an ultra-modern chandelier. It has a funky spoke design. In a weird way, it perfectly represents our entire design aesthetic in one piece. We love it.

Have you learned anything from the design process?

Kara: Color in a small space is what makes it feel like a home. As much as we wanted a minimal, neutral aesthetic, our designer pushed us into adding more color and we are so glad we did.

Leigh: Texture is king. The more diverse texture that we added, the better the space felt. We mixed glass, wood, and metal and really ended up layering unexpected materials harmoniously.

How did you choose your bedroom design and why?

Kara: We went with a simple platform bed in light grey that fit our minimalist theme. Than we chose a bold bedcover to mix things up a bit. It has a cool triangle pattern with a black and white theme. It gave the room the extra pizzazz that it needed.

Leigh: After we chose the bed, we kept it simple with two black side tables, which we topped with geometric-inspired lamps to add a little something unexpected.

What was your experience with getting custom drapery designed for you?

Kara: It was beautiful. Having a professional to work with made it easier to figure out what we really wanted. The drapes were instrumental in giving our space its overall feel. I had no idea how much a pair of drapes could affect the atmosphere.

What is your favorite part of the bedroom?

Kara: I like all the accessories-- they really ended up tying the room together. The pattern we chose looks stunning against the black and white bedcover.

What is your biggest piece of advice for furnishing and decorating a small space?

Kara: Before you move into a smaller one--take the time to throw away any unnecessary decor items that will clutter it. It’s much easier to do that work ahead of time, rather than bringing it with you and figuring it out. Also, artwork transforms a space quicker than anything I’ve noticed!

Leigh: Work with a design professional--especially if you are a couple with different design ideas. You have an instant mediator.

Key Takeaways

First, it’s a good idea to enlist the help of a design professional and to limit the amount of furniture. Bright contrasting colors can really create the illusion of more space. Also, don’t forget the little accent pieces that make all the difference in the overall design. A small studio apartment can be a great way to enjoy urban living with the right touches.

We will help turn your current design mess into a design masterpiece. Visit us at https://indigo2ash.com/pages/design-consultation to schedule your free design consultation today.