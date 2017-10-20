A Conversation With Clive Davis About The Soundtrack Of Our Lives

A Conversation with Clive Davis

Mike Ragogna: Clive, your documentary The Soundtrack of Our Lives follows your life and its powerful influence over at least three generations of music. How would you explain your professional longevity and how do you continue to stay on top of what’s current in music and culture?

Clive Davis: I think the professional longevity is because I love music as much today as ever. I believe in a strong work ethic. They don't play your records just because you signed [Janis] Joplin and [Bruce] Springsteen. You've got to really earn it each time out. Every week, I'd bring home the new chart records and I'd study them. I studied the videos. And I keep very much on top of what's current because over the years, I've seen so many couplings go over the hill. If SZA or Khalid comes out with a new record, you study it and you see it because formats change, criteria changes, and you've got to stay on top of it.

MR: The documentary reveals when you began to lead Columbia Records, the label’s culture didn't like rock 'n' roll. You eventually go to the Monterey music festival and explored what was going on with the rock scene. Were you concerned when you began signing artists like Janis Joplin that there was going to be resistance at the label?

CD: Let me go into the moment with you. I get to Monterey. Really, the first deal I ever made was with Lou Adler for his record label and the first record was Scott McKenzie’s "San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)." So he with a record like that and with Lou being the key, leading force for Monterey, he said, "You've got to go there." I had no idea what to expect. When I became head of Columbia, honestly, I didn't think I had ears. I had no way of testing ears. I was just watching and studying and knowing that the A&R guys—that were so brilliant with Andy Williams, with Barbara Streisand, with the middle of the road artists that Mitch Miller had been so acute with, so strong—were not interested. No one there was interested in going into a direction of rock. They did have a few “rock” artists...they had Bob Dylan, but he was mainly a writer. He was being recorded by Peter, Paul & Mary and The Byrds. Everybody knew he was brilliant but he had not emerged as an artist really in his own right. Simon & Garfunkel were just being signed by an African-American A&R guy, Tom Wilson. So they were unknown. Other than those artists, when I found myself at Monterey, I was luckily number one in the right place at the right time because it wasn't just music that was so unprecedented, that was so different from any music that I had heard before, but it was a social revolution, a cultural revolution. I'm sitting there with my khaki pants and my white tennis sweater and everybody else has got long robes and scarves and flowers in their hair. So you saw the picture there, I clearly was the odd man out. That was an incredible revolution on many fronts.

When I saw Joplin and I heard her sing as a member of Big Brother & The Holding Company, I knew that this was the moment that I had to commit. I'd have no way of knowing whether I had ears or not but I knew I had to move and I did move. Although artists of that era were available to sign for ten or fifteen thousand dollars, because Big Brother was under contract to a small record label called Mainstream Records--it had not come out with any music--I had to buy that contract. So this was an individual effort on my part. I wasn't dealing with anybody else and I, on behalf of Columbia, bought that contract for ultimately two hundred thousand dollars with half of it being borne by Columbia Records and the other half as an advance against royalties of the group. That took quite a while and in the interim, Albert Grossman, the well-known manager who managed Dylan and Peter, Paul & Mary, had gotten involved as Big Brother's manager. That was my first artist signing. I knew that this was the cusp of something that was going to be revolutionary.

So I quietly started hiring people who would understand the music. I signed the Electric Flag with Mike Bloomfield on guitar and Buddy Miles on drums, and then a few weeks after Monterey, I was very prepared for the audition of Al Kooper's Blood, Sweat & Tears. That revolutionary use of horns, I had seen a little bit at Monterey, and I did feel their creativity, the fusion of rock with jazz influences, blues influences—don't forget Al Kooper and Steve Katz have both been in The Blues Project before—so I signed Blood, Sweat & Tears. I kept it quiet until they were pretty ready to release their music and I had Columbia herald it as a new music revolution being made by these artists and launched it.

Did I have confidence that it would come through? Oh, no, no, no. Just as I said [in the documentary], whether it's my life, losing my parents when I was a teenager, whether it's having no money, I never assume anything. I know you've got to work for it, so you sit there and you trust your instinct. You know you're going online, you know you've got no choice, but I was to happily discover within a period of two or three years that not only all three of those artists did make a special mark but then I was to sign Santana and Chicago. Still, every time out, I was nervous, worried, but gradually, over the years there at Columbia, I discovered a natural gift that I never, ever would have known that I had and that was an ear. At that time, for the special, unique artists that would become candidates for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

When I founded Arista after I was fired from Columbia Records in a tragic period, hungry for major label success, I turned to repertoire to bolster the rock artists. We're talking about founding Arista in 1975. [At] Columbia Records from '67 to '73, I was involved only with rock artists for the most part. But beginning with Arista is when the entertainer part of the business—the performer, the pop performer, the R&B performer—surfaced and I started to test whether I had an ear for hit songs, which is a totally different thing. I candidly was getting great gratification and confirmation that hit songs, beginning with the first record on Arista, was going straight to number one.

MR: And you were being educated throughout this whole process. Your instincts were getting honed.

CD: Yes, you're right.

Clive Davis' The Soundtrack Of Our Lives album artwork Clive Davis / The Soundtrack Of Our Lives

MR: Clive, before we leave your time at Columbia, the Bruce Springsteen story is one of my favorites. First off, I never knew about that spoken word promo piece you recorded for his song "Blinded By The Light."

CD: By the way, it's on the deluxe edition of the soundtrack album. I was so pleased that Sony Legacy put that on the brand new deluxe edition of the soundtrack album. What you're talking about is my reading the lyrics. Here, I signed Springsteen, he delivers the album. You saw in the film that I asked him to write one or two more radio-friendly songs. Not remotely threatened by it, he in his innate maturity said, "Okay, let me turn my attention to that criterion." And here he submits "Blinded By The Light" and "Spirit In The Night," two great, great songs. I knew that I had the challenge in introducing Bruce of distinguishing him from Bob Dylan. By this time, Dylan had cast his unique vision and his influence and almost every gifted, literate, intelligent folk artist or folk-rock artist was saying, "Oh, he's another Bob Dylan." That was the kiss of death. You don't want anybody being called, "Oh, just another Bob Dylan." To avoid that is why I went on closed circuit television to everyone working in the field for Columbia Records to say, "Listen to these words. See the lyrical imagery. This is someone who has a unique vision. By himself. He's not another Dylan, he's Bruce Springsteen."

MR: In a similar way, you also were strongly behind Billy Joel. I remember watching interviews with you on TV shows during which you spoke about how he was the next big thing.

CD: I had seen Billy through the years as our lives diverge. I saw him with Elton John at a wonderful concert, but there's this Madison Square Garden phenomenon that's erupted in the last few years where he plays The Garden every month. I finally caught up with it just about a month ago. I obviously went to see Billy before the show and we had a great time reminiscing and talking about life today. Of course, it's wonderful when you see these artists. Springsteen, coming to Broadway... They're still headliners in the first rank, forty-plus years later. In the business, that's often called ephemeral, with a lot of one-hit wonders. It’s certainly satisfying to know that these artists I signed all those years ago really hold up as unique artists of our time.

Clive Davis' The Soundtrack Of My Life autobiography artwork Clive Davis / The Soundtrack Of My Life

MR: Many of your artists from over the years are still very loyal to you.

CD: There's such a bond when you see Earth, Wind & Fire. They're so great. If I'm getting a lifetime achievement award for a major charity or whatever special occasion, they've never said no. They remember it.

That's what's unique about the documentary. For me, as for anybody, when you look back on your life, you know how you feel, what you went through. If you write a book, which I did, there's still always those that say, "Well, that's his version. Maybe there's another version." Some—not all—will have a degree of skepticism. But the documentary, all of it comes through from the artist. So here are the artists like Simon & Garfunkel...also Santana reminiscing that he played bad for Atlantic because he felt a connection with me. You can't be skeptical of that. This is no puff piece, this is a fact. You're hearing Patti Smith speak as to why we had a unique relationship, and Springsteen and Santana and all of those artists [as well]. I didn't have a part in making the film, I only agreed to be interviewed for it. But seeing it and seeing the impact that it had, it certainly had a big emotional impact on me, seeing how the artists that I remember so warmly and spectacularly shared those feelings.

photo credit: David LaChappelle/Sony Music Archive Whitney Houston & Clive Davis

MR: You had a close bond with Whitney Houston that, from the outside, seemed almost spiritual. That speaks to your intense dedication to artists in general.

CD: First of all, if you believe any and all of these artists, there was dedication. Certainly, all the years prior to Whitney which led to Whitney—with [Barry] Manilow giving me only two spots on an album, so I had to make those two spots work—that was the key. They all became [his] signature copyright hits, which account for him headlining today all over the world, whether it was "I Write The Songs," "Weekend In New England," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You." Every song. So with that backlog, I then resurrected the Dionne Warwick, who was not recording at the time. Through songs, whether it was Dionne, whether it was the incomparable Aretha Franklin, yes, you get dedicated. I'm still working with Aretha to this day. They were all the prelude to Whitney.

MR: And there seemed to be something so special between you. Did you know how amazingly talented she was from the beginning?

CD: People always ask me, "Did you know?" Yeah, I knew. I was stunned when I saw her do two songs in her mother's act in 1983. She was doing "Home" from The Wiz. Two weeks after I signed her, I brought her on The Merv Griffin Show and you see that performance in the film. She was also doing "The Greatest Love Of All." That was a song that I had commissioned the writing of eight years before for a movie based on the life of Muhammad Ali. I saw her genius reinterpret that song in a way to find more meaning in it than the composers knew was there when they wrote it. So the corroborative proof, apart from bringing it right on The Merv Griffin Show, was of the unique connection. Her lawyer demanded a clause that I never gave before, never gave since; that's called a "key man clause." The upshot of this was if I were to ever leave the company, she would have the right to get out of her contract. Because of the inherent conflict of interest, I honestly had to get the parent company at the time, RCA, to agree that this unique clause be in the original Whitney Houston contract.

MR: That must've been an awkward proposition to present because you're representing yourself in a way.

CD: Well, you put the lawyer—at the time it was a man named Paul Marshall—in touch with RCA's lawyer and said, "You bow out, I can recommend it or not, it's inherently a conflict." So [she was] going to go with another label. But they [Whitney’s team] believed in the relationship between Whitney and me and said, "If you agree that if Clive Davis is there, that's the key element," and RCA agreed to it.

MR: And that was the first “key man clause.” Wow. So while you were running Arista—which was with RCA, then BMG—all of a sudden Sony comes into the mix and you're back in the old family. What went through your head? There was a little irony there considering the Columbia history, right?

CD: There was an irony there but when that merger took place, you were still competing. Technically, you're owned by the same parent but by then, I was the head of RCA, Jive, Arista, all of those labels. So yes, of course the irony was there, but it wasn't that you were dealing with Columbia artists in the way that I am today. When you're so into your own label, everybody else is on the outside. Even common parenthood is not as key.

MR: Clive, what advice do you have for new artists?

CD: I'm going to combine it with something that you asked me in your email. [note: I supplied a few sample questions before this interview.] You wrote, "Another of your biggest successes was bringing Whitney Houston to the public. She seemed to be another artist that you connected with strongly. Do you have any enlightening stories about her or interactions or any insight as to how talented or special that she was?" In answering that, I would refer you and anybody reading this to the American Music Awards show, where Whitney did a medley of three songs. She did a medley that began way off her tour, and doesn't just do the current hits, did this on her own, no input form me. She put together a medley of "I Love You, Porgy," from Porgy & Bess, and that went into "I Am Changing," the great signature song from Dreamgirls, and then at the height of that, where it would have exhausted anybody else that I could have thought of, it goes into an incredible version of "I Have Nothing" from The Bodyguard. Now when you see that performance—it running probably around a good ten minutes or more—there was nobody in contemporary music who then or now could do the incredible job that Whitney did of moving from one to another of those three classics, songs that had never before been related; and how she worked the camera and how she worked the audience and why it's totally mesmerizing.

I'm very, very glad that although the directors of this film did not soft-pedal it. It showed Whitney at the Michael Jackson concert when she was a skeleton, which led to a letter that I wrote as to how her skeletal appearance made it clear that she needed to deal with her drug problem. It really gets into that in a very real way, not a token way. You see Whitney fighting these demons that really tragically upended her life. You also see enough of Whitney and why she was so unique. If a film only takes a sensationalistic approach and shows her footage under the influence of her lethal problem, then it's one-dimensional and it's unfair to her whole nature. It's like if you only show Chris Cornell under the influence and you don't show why they [Soundgarden, Audioslave] were so unique, why they were incredible and awe-inspiring.

I think that the directors here at the Ridley Scott Firm really capture all of Whitney. You see her uniqueness and it's not a puff piece, yet you also show the lethal problems that overcame her. If you want to see Whitney at her best, go to the South African concert when she sings in front of a 105,000 people "I Will Always Love You," and you see everything about her performance with her pregnant pauses why a 105,000 Africans were blown away by her. And you’re also shown that American Music Awards show so that you see the magnitude of the tragedy that was to come about. This was not a simple, frivolous, silly person getting into a co-dependent bad marriage with a problem that she could not overcome. This was a very special person and I think all of that is captured by the documentary.

MR: Your answer proves how much love you have for her. So beautiful. Clive, do you have some more information for new artists?

CD: Normally, with respect to new artists, if you're a writer, you're looking at the material. I'm talking about a Patti Smith, I'm talking about an Alicia Keys. You're appraising the material that they're writing so it comes from the gut; it comes from a literary talent, it comes from the songwriting talent. You can only put your repertoire out there. It helps if you're also a riveting performer who can lift an audience out of its seat. That would be true if you don't write, it would be true no matter what the criteria might be for a young Whitney, a young Dionne, a young Aretha. So the advice is you've got to just work as hard as you can with a huge work ethic. Hopefully, try to associate yourself with those people in music—as a manager, as a label, as an agent—who understand music and will be able to take your artistry to the largest possible audience without bastardizing your creativity.

That is timeless advice, but today, that is complicated by the music that's making it. You've got to beware of that. The fact that hip-hop is so dominating urban mainstream, you wonder where the next Aretha, Mary J, or Whitney would come from. You've got to be aware of it. African-American male or female artists of today, even if they write a great song, they have to be concerned because radio is still the number one reason, an important trigger. There are others but radio is still vital and urban mainstream is only playing hip-hop. So you've got to practice certain things, that's why your team has got to be seasoned and not ivory tower. But in rock, you wonder where the next Dylan and Springsteen are coming from or will come from. We're going through a challenging period now where most artists are selling singles or streaming singles as compared to albums. Now, Adele has come to that, selling tons of albums. Taylor Swift is overcoming it. It's a challenging period, but it's in a much healthier environment today than it was five years ago because of the strength of streaming, the economic benefits from streaming, and the fact that we have a huge worldwide population that is endorsing music, showing that it is as vital today as it is ever. Obviously, there are challenges on how we compensate creative people at every level but one can be optimistic that the health of music is assured because the biggest decision is how and where to give back.

Personally, because I went through school on scholarships and had no money, I've chosen and set up the Institute of Recorded Music at the Tisch School at NYU. It's been enormously successful. I'm thrilled. When I was growing up, you could only study elite music, classical or Berklee or jazz. But the heart of music is contemporary music, whether it's rock, pop or hip-hop. We now at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music have an opportunity to get a degree and study the way that movie people, writers, directors, performers, have for many years been able to at USC or NYU. They study their career the way it should be studied. Those students came to me five years ago and said, "We're studying music as a career. How healthy is it that we're nervous?" We were all nervous that the digital revolution was not paying proper respect to our creative people. We've made great strides since then and music once again is growing very, very healthy. People who want to work in the industry or new artists can rest assured that the vitality of music is there, the health of music is there, and they could be far more assured of that than they ever would have been five years ago.

MR: Thank you, very nice. Hey, I don't know if you acknowledge this but what you did by encouraging Miles Davis way back to perform those Fillmore concerts followed by his recording his iconic Bitch’s Brew almost certainly led to the birth of fusion...

CD: ...because then it led to my signing Herbie Hancock and Weather Report, Mahavishnu Orchestra. Yes, it was clearly the beginning of jazz fusion, and Miles was right there.

MR: As music became more genre-centric at Columbia, it seems there were labels within labels built around these different genres. And you were overseeing them all at various major labels. Do you acknowledge the influence that you might have had over the actual soundtrack of our lives?

CD: Let's put it this way. When I hear people like you and Aretha and other students of music say it, of course there's tremendous pride that others are saying it. I'm not trying to be clichéd or coy or anything like that. When you read an evaluation, I know all the tough times I had to overcome. But I was blessed by basically other than two incidents of bad luck, by the good luck that got me into music that I never knew I would be in. Yes, the summary of all the decades has involved so many revolutions and so many huge cultural influences on music, artistically and creatively. It really is a very satisfying feeling.