A conversation with Murdoch Mysteries star Yannick Bisson as season 11 begings Monday night in the U.K. on Alibi

Monday January the 8th fans of the very popular Murdoch Mysteries in the U.K. will get to see season 11 of the show at 9 pm on Alibi. . Season 11 has already begun in the shows home country of Canada in the fall of 2017 on the CBC, and viewers in the United States were given Murdoch Mysteries as a Christmas gift with series starting on Acorn TV, December 25th.

The show is a worldwide success and it is based on the series of novels by Maureen Jennings, Murdoch Mysteries is set at the turn of the 19th century and revolves around Detective William Murdoch of the Toronto constabulary, who uses ground-breaking forensic techniques to close his cases.

If you not yet seen the show it is one of the most entertaining, well written, well-acted programs on television anywhere in the world.

The cast is outstanding with Yannick Bisson ( @yannick_bisson ) playing the lead role of Detective William Murdoch. Bisson has put his own personal mark on the title character. He is super as Murdoch, striking just the perfect balance between the shows dramatic moments and interjecting just the right amount of humor when needed to make sure that Murdoch remains crafty and clever at solving cases but does take himself too seriously.

His wife on the show is played by the beautiful and gifted actress Helene Joy. ( @Helene_Joy ) Her role of Dr. Julia Ogden, in keeping her own name, she proved that she is a very progressive women for the times and clearly is a true partner to her husband. The duo of Bisson and Joy have grown over the years to work together like a real life married couple.

Rounding out the core of this stellar ensemble cast are two very accomplished actors. Thomas Craig, a veteran of over 20 British TV shows and movies who serves as Murdoch’s boss, the brash but lovable Inspector Brackenreid and Constable George Crabtree played by the multi-talented Jonny Harris, ( @JollyHarris ) who adds just the right amount wit and wisdom to the role.

When last we left Detective Murdoch at the end of season 10 the entire gang was in danger. So this would be a great time to get a few insights on the show from Yannick Bisson, yes, William Murdoch himself.

JW: I know you can’t tell me about how the season 10 cliffhanger ends. But what can you tell me about season 11?

YB: Well the good news is that we pick the storyline up from the season 10 finale. So, you won’t have to wait long to find out the fate of Julia, Brackenreid, George and the rest of the gang.

As for the rest of season 11, it was for me as an actor one of the most challenging and rewarding season’s thus far. I think that the issues and subject matter that we tackle is very interesting, fun and entertaining. So, I think that there will be plenty of things to like about season 11 and I am excited to see the viewer’s reactions.

JW: Now that the show has been a worldwide success have you been noticed in other countries?

YB: Well on a family vacation in Italy we were at lunch and we were downstairs being given a tour of the wine cellar. On the way to my table a man started yelling Detective Murdoch, Detective Murdoch. It was pretty funny. Then when we were in France on a promotional tour for the show a cab driver began to yell in French that he had Detective Murdoch in his taxi. So, I guess I am famous to at least those two guys.

Listen to the entire interview with Bisson as he joins me on this week’s edition of Stream ON.

Bisson is very complimentary of his fellow actors, the writers and the entire team that work on Murdoch Mysteries. He also talked about how much fun it is to do the show and how in his spare time he is a mountain biker and loves to ski. He also said that this season will feature a number of Canadian and international historical figures, including physician William Osler and Helen Keller, the return of artist Tom Thomson, President Theodore Roosevelt, and Alexander Graham Bell. As for special guest actors, Tamzin Outhwaite will be in the season premiere.

The drama series is produced by Canadian production company Shaftesbury Films in association with UKTV, CBC & ITV Studios Global Entertainment and distributed in the United States by Acorn TV.