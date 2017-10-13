A Conversation with the Jazz Foundation's Wendy Oxenhorn and Steve Jordan, Plus Chatting with the Amazing Peter Cincotti

A Conversation with the Jazz Foundation's Wendy Oxenhorn and Steve Jordan

Mike Ragogna: Wendy, what is the Jazz Foundation's current mission?

Wendy Oxenhorn: We are here to help musicians in crisis. It's hard to describe just one way to help because each one is so individual, and has its own solution and challenges. Let’s say there’s a situation, like if someone had cancer and needed chemo and was too sick to tour and had to cancel their gigs, we would pay their rent so they wouldn’t be evicted. Most musicians have never had insurance, and then you get a case that becomes a long-term situation. For example, we had an amazing 49-year-old musician who was with the Count Basie Orchestra, but since big bands don't tour anymore, because festivals can’t afford to fly and hotel 17 people, there’s so very little steady work, so he got a job driving a truck to make extra money to support his wife and three kids. While he was driving, a bus hit him, which left him in a coma for two and a half months. It took seven years of therapy and operations, and we paid their rent during all that time so they wouldn't be evicted. The wife couldn’t work because someone needed to be with him all day and night. By being home, she saved him from the seizures that might have killed him if he'd been in a state nursing home. If we hadn’t paid the rent, the oldest child would have had to quit high school and work to support them, instead, his mother was able to home school them so they all helped take care of Dad and they were taught so much that he ended up getting a full scholarship to NYU and is now with a big financial firm. The musician has been recovering slowly and can tell jokes and hold full conversations. It’s really a miracle.

MR: And it must be very hard to determine who to help next.

WO: There is a flow in work like this, I refer to it as “The Universe” and it's very organic. Things present themselves to us and we try to use our collective wisdom and experience to do what we see as "long-term" and "short-term" solutions. During the recent Houston floods, we had musicians whose homes were under five feet of water, so we're sending in a man we know who's volunteering to bio-wash the houses and dry them out with a $60,000 machine that at such a heat kills all the toxic mold and bacteria from the sewage that ran through the waters, so they can rebuild safely. It'll end up costing us next to nothing, but will save the musicians $5,000-$10,000 each.

MR: The benefits you host are one source of funds to support your work but there are also contributions from people who work at the Jazz Foundation, right?

WO: Of course, we all contribute, and to be clear, it's not just jazz. You can’t forget the blues…or soul, R&B, all roots music.

photo credit: Francesco Pini Wendy Oxenhorn, Executive Director of the Jazz Foundation of America

MR: By the way, I know you were presented an award by the NEA [National Endowment for the Arts] at the Kennedy Center last year, how surprised were you?

WO: I was completely surprised and deeply honored. This is work where we rarely have the time for ourselves. This is a job that pretty much averages a sixteen or seventeen-hour day. There’s always an emergency, and it always comes just as you think you’re going to sit down to eat something. A usual example would be if one of our great elder music pioneers has to go to a hospital. Chances are if he shows up there all alone, with little or no insurance, the hospital just sees a poor, elderly man. They will keep him in the ER and he won’t get a room for sometimes 12 hours. But if I'm there with him, I'll say, "Do you know who this is? This is the guy that wrote the tune for The Rolling Stones that made them famous in America," and within five minutes he'll have the best doctor in the hospital and will get a bed right away. Then we are there to take him home in a taxi, buy him his groceries and check in on him as he is healing, spend time and share stories and we become family. In the case of all those storms in Baton Rouge last year, we had an amazing saint come through for us, an unbelievable soul who wished to remain anonymous, but he gave us half a million dollars and we were able to bio-wash and dry all the homes and replace instruments for every musician in Baton Rouge that had lost everything. We got new mattresses, car repairs, clothes for them and their children, and paid mortgages so they wouldn't lose their homes while they were using whatever little money they had to buy emergency supplies each day. We were on the ground there within a week of the floods and went from musician house to musician house, to see every emergency first hand. When you help someone, you must make it personal, there’s no formula, and it truly is healing one musician at a time.

MR: This Saturday, you're going to have an event. With the extra amount of people that the floods have now brought to you, how do you get the money for all these extra cases?

WO: That is such a great question. You’re right...we don’t have that extra money. We live on a yearly budget based on the usual 30 individuals a day we serve. Right now, we're doing about 8,000 emergency assists a year–it used to be 7000. But when you have these devastating hurricanes and flooding, like in Houston and Puerto Rico, our numbers skyrocket. We have our regular budget and that's what the Loft party is going to help chip away at—but it's certainly not going to do it all. Our annual Apollo event “A Great Night In Harlem” is our biggest fundraiser but our Loft Party is the event that Claude Nobs of The Montreux Jazz Festival called “the greatest underground music party in the world.” We get the greatest surprises to gather and play under one roof, it’s like a mini North Sea Festival right here in midtown Manhattan.

This year we have a “Night for the Soul.” People like Ronald Bell from Kool & The Gang is going to do "Hollywood Swinging," Gladys Knight is coming and will be given the Tommy LiPuma Award, and you fly from loft to loft with bands changing every 35 minutes, from blues, to jazz to soul to rock n roll. These fundraisers are the best reward for the donors who make the daily miracles possible. How many charities allow the patrons to get so much back from the very people they are helping to save! You realize that it was their music that saved us all these years in our hardest times, and now you get to help them in theirs! It’s a beautiful karmic return.

But we do need extra now with all our Flood-brothers & sisters. Just for Houston alone, it's going to cost approx. $200,000. And that's just the basics, not doing everything we did in Baton Rouge, but then when you add Puerto Rico, that has hundreds of great legendary musicians, we're going to need a minimum of a million dollars.

MR: Where do you draw the line? The humanitarian need is so much bigger than just the expense. Do you put people on the ground in Puerto Rico?

WO: We are trying. We’re asking our donors if anyone has a plane to fly us down with supplies. We're starting to speak to the musicians in Puerto Rico and finding out what they need most. What's so incredible is that when they finally get through to you, you'll hear them say this: "Thank God, me and my children are okay! They gave us some water today!” But then you find out that you are told to boil the water just to wash dishes with! But they're living without electricity! How can they boil the water?

MR: How horrible. Wendy, Steve Jordan is working with you?

WO: Yes, he's right here.

photo courtesy the Steve Jordan archives Steve Jordan

Steve Jordan: Hello.

MR: I am honored, sir. The legendary Steve Jordan.

SJ: [laughs] Get out!

MR: So how did you get lassoed into this hipster event?

SJ: I started working with the Jazz Foundation several years ago after I found out that they were taking care of a close friend of mine, who I had no idea they were taking care of. That showed me the level of discretion they use with their cases, and the care in protecting people's integrity while they're asking for help. That was the convincing factor for me to work with the foundation. Once I found out all the incredible work they do and the amount of people that they help--a lot of household names that you wouldn't even think would need help, but you never know when you're an artist, when you're going to need help. Things happen that are unforeseen, and it's imperative to have a place to go. A lot of the time, especially in the case of older jazz and blues musicians in particular, they don't have healthcare, they don't have a lot of things that people take for granted. When I found out about the incredible work that this foundation does, I was all-in. After meeting in Boston, Meegan Voss and I took on the role of Director of Special Events for the Foundation.

MR: So you're helping to oversee the event that's happening at The Loft this Saturday?

SJ: That is correct.

MR: Did you help bring in the talent? How did that all come together?

SJ: I brought in some of the talent, the big headliner was brought in by Ron Weisner, one of the great managers and producers--a veteran. He used to manage everyone, from Michael Jackson to Earth, Wind & Fire, to Bill Withers, you name it. Ron has been involved with each an every one of them at some period in time. He's been great. He helped us secure Gladys. We have a great team at the Foundation, we think about what acts will be great for what room. This year the theme is "A Night For Your Soul," so we have some groups playing in the soul room so to speak and then we have a jazz room and we're giving out the Jazz Foundation Tommy LiPuma award. The late, great Tommy LiPuma who passed away just a few months ago, he was a great producer and a supporter of jazz in general. I met Tommy when I worked with him as a teenager. He was a role model for people who wanted to be producers, such as myself. We all listened to Tommy's recordings. We took note about his process and his end result. I was very fortunate enough to know Tommy pretty well and work with him when I was very young, so I took a couple of tips. We got this award in his name and we're presenting it to Gladys Knight who did a jazz record with Tommy a few years ago. It was one of the greatest experiences of her life, we we're giving the Tommy LiPuma Award for a Lifetime of Recording Excellence to her. She's made great records throughout her career whether she was at Motown or Buddha or wherever. She's really quite something because when anybody left Motown the thing was, "Are they going to be successful after they leave?" When she left Motown that was a big question, and she had mega hits afterwards with a completely different sound, but the common denominator was her voice. She really proved that she was responsible for her success, as opposed to say the Funk brothers, who made great records with her. Not a lot of people were able to make that transition. Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye are the two that come to mind, that had mega success after leaving Motown. Of course, there are some artists like The Isley Brothers and The Spinners, who didn't have great success at Motown, both on the "V. I. P." label, then left and celebrated gigantic success.

MR: What do you consider the best advice Tommy LiPuma ever gave you?

SJ: The one thing that I gleaned from working with him was that the environment was always very relaxed. In my sessions I always make sure that everybody's relaxed, there's no uptight feeling, people feeling under pressure. The one thing that can sabotage a recording session is tension. You want people to pay attention, but you don't want any kind of weird vibe going down. So you go out of your way to make sure everybody's relaxed because you want the best performance out of people. Also, I always loved the way his recordings sounded. That was one thing that I always loved about all of his records. The biggest compliment he ever paid to me, which was something that always thrilled me, was that he loved John Mayer's Continuum album. He loved the production. He would talk to me about that record all the time and how much he loved it, how often he would play it. That became kind of a talking point in our relationship. That to me was not only the biggest compliment I could be paid by him, but I would tell him it's like what goes around come around, because it was his level of excellence that made me try to make records with that kind of fidelity. It's really the fidelity of that record, besides the music and the songwriting and the performances. Joe Ferla was the main engineer and Greg Calbi was the mastering engineer. They were key parts of the team we assembled. They helped create that sonic brilliance of that record, and Tommy loved it. That meant so much to me as a producer, I couldn't believe it.

MR: Jazz is such a primo taste. I don't understand why our culture often has dabbled in making jazz the primary music through pop. Through artists such as Paul Simon and Billy Joel in the mid-seventies, there was a sensitivity to audiophile tastes and jazzy arrangements. We dabble with it but then we back off. What is it in our culture that does that?

SJ: It's not necessarily the culture. That's a very astute observation and a very good question. Here's the deal: It's actually institutionalized denigration going on. When you have politicians actually cutting funding to the arts, you have all kinds of things that happen to undercut the ability to learn and create. So the pool of jazz musicians is actually getting smaller. The current pool of young musicians are not really trained and schooled to actually continue on the legacy of jazz. You've got to remember that in the beginning of the recording boom, you come out of the forties, everybody was a jazz musician. Everybody who recorded played jazz. In pop music, "Take The ‘A’ Train" was a number one song. That's Duke Ellington. Frank Sinatra was pop music. All these things were pop. Then we come into an era where big bands die, smaller bands bloom, but still all those musicians are basically jazz and blues musicians. All of those musicians at Motown were jazz musicians. James Jamerson, Benny Benjamin. They all played jazz clubs at night. Motown was their day job. They only got fifty bucks. They didn't know they were going into the studio cutting ten number one records a day. The recording era for that music was very young. They didn't know that they were creating a multi-million dollar industry by their musicianship and artistry. The era that you're talking about is still littered with jazz musicians. Paul Simon had great players like Richard Tee. Without Richard Tee you don't have Paul Simon. Paul Simon is writing a song with very basic chords, and then all of the sudden Richard Tee gets a hold of it and you have these beautiful suspensions and augmentations of the music. You have Grady Tate playing with Paul Simon, the great Grady Tate. You have all of these great jazz musicians playing, Bob Cranshaw, all these players playing with James Taylor. On Gorilla you have Willie Weeks and all these great musicians on all of those records of that period you mentioned. Now you have people--thank God for hip hop where they actually sample jazz records, or else you wouldn't even be hearing any jazz. As much as people can be upset with hip hop and people sampling, at least they're sampling cool stuff. They're going back and sampling some Blue Note records and stuff like that. So that's where we are.

MR: It's very interesting. It seems like we get close and then something happens production-wise, or the taste of the culture changes. Boomboxes were part of the culture and in some people's opinion, they destroyed the audiophile taste, where we were going with ultimate stereo systems and turntables.

SJ: But you've got to remember that “audiophile” is a very elite community. The everyday person cannot afford a $500,000 stereo unit. It's not affordable.

MR: Yeah, but the mixes were meticulous, people were paying attention to what was going on in the studio, and then we hit this era of, "Well, nobody cares about the quality, they're not really listening to it on anything that can really translate articulated mixes."

SJ: That's the technology, which is here again institutionalized. When this type of low thinking seeps into the industry, where they push MP3s onto people and, "You've got to listen on earbuds," because everybody's listening on their freakin' phone. So that's what you're getting. That's the end result. That's why you have the kind of thing. Now that there's a vinyl resurgence...everything is cyclical. There's a vinyl resurgence now, there's now vinyl plants coming back, and certain people such as myself and others, we never stopped making records the right way. We may live in a digital era, but we think in an analog capacity. So consequently, people like Tommy and other people who appreciated that type of recording never gave that up. We just kind of took the technology that was good about digital and used it, but never gave up the analog point of view and things that were important about the analog sound. There's several contributing factors, but that's some of them.

MR: What advice do you have for new artists?

SJ: I always say to students, or people who want to come up and play. You want to make sure you're good. You don't do it to be famous. You do it to be good, and then if you're any good, you'll be famous one day. If you're just trying to be famous, you're not going to be good. People get confused because in the day and age we live in, when you turn on The Voice or American Idol, they just want to be famous. They think if they become famous, that's that. That's not how it goes. One out of every ten thousand of those people that get on one of those shows might break through. The rest of those people you'll never hear from again. They're not very good. But if you work to really be good at what you're trying to do, then the rest will come. But if your sole impetus in life is to be famous, it ain't gonna happen, unless you get a reality show or you shoot somebody or something.

MR: Did you notice the growth spurt that happened for John Mayer on Continuum? And what was the thing that happened that made that such a special record?

SJ: I had worked on his prior album but not in a production role. I was a musician on a couple of tunes on Heavier Things, and then I had worked with John afterwards on certain productions I was doing myself. A song or two here or there on a couple things. Then we started doing a couple of things, we worked with Herbie Hancock on Possibilities. Then it was like, "Okay, let's try to do three songs by ourselves and see what happens." The whole point of the record was to do something special, and he had something in mind. We wanted to keep his audience but also gather a new audience, because he was maturing. That's how you do the growth, and that's what you hear in this record. That's why I think Tommy LiPuma loved that record so much; because he could hear the same thing you're hearing, and the same thing everybody else heard.

MR: Where do you go from here? What's on your plate for the future?

SJ: We've got a lot of things happening. The work with the Jazz Foundation is paramount to everything that Meegan and I are doing, we have our own label, Jay-Vee Records, we just put out a record, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm and it's doing extremely well, it's a great record if I do say so myself. Things are going great, we have our band The Verbs, we're cutting a serious punk record called Garage Sale which will be coming out next year, working with Josh Groban right now on some stuff, he's a great artist who's looking to branch into some new areas. All of the people and the growth of the Jazz Foundation of America is key to everything we're doing, because we're growing, more and more people are becoming aware of the foundation, so our tentacles are out there, especially with all these natural disasters, the people in Puerto Rico, the people in Texas, the people in Miami, the people in the Virgin Islands, they all need our help. There are so many great musicians out there. We're still working with people from Katrina. That is really the thing that drives us.

MR: Thank you so much for your time Steve.

SJ: It was a pleasure speaking to you. Here's Wendy.

WO: Isn't he amazing? He’s always doing something wonderful for us, even when he is in the middle of a tour and on the road for weeks at a time. He’s the greatest.

MR: He is, thank you so much for putting him on.

MR: I brought up Flint, Michigan, before talking to Steve. Don't you have to keep an eye constantly on where you might need to take care of musicians?

WO: Absolutely. Everything grows organically, I like to call it Amway Philanthropy. They have two friends and they have two friends, and so on. For example, when Houston happened it was people everywhere in very different areas, so what you do is you start with the musicians you know, and you ask everyone who's a musician to call their musician friends and to get them to make lists of musicians with names and numbers. And within two days we had two hundred musicians. Then we started calling them. And when I say “we,” I mean the greatest team of compassionate people you could ever hope to meet. Every musician we called said, "My flooding wasn't as bad, but I heard John W. had it much worse.” And they would send you to someone they thought needs us more than they did!

In Katrina, I went down a week and a half after the storm. You weren't allowed into New Orleans, so I went into Lafayette and I started with twenty musicians who had gone there to higher ground. They started giving me the names of everyone. We'd already worked with New Orleans musicians, so we called them and they started giving us the names. Before we knew it, I just brought our checkbook and we started to put musicians to work right away, they had to start to make money and all the clubs had closed, so we started doing concerts for the people staying at the shelters! These brass bands would come play and lift everyone the minute they heard the music. We did this after they were bussed to many states so they could make money, and the people in the shelters were so thrilled just to have something outside the shelter, people started dancing and remembering their culture, it was the most beautiful thing, and we were giving these guys a chance to start paying rent right where they were. Musicians were starting to get apartments. Before we knew it, we were reaching over 80,000 public school children and had started to pay for concerts in schools so everyone could work locally, wherever they had landed, in over thirty states while they were starting to build their own place. We got funding, but see all this is contingent on funding, and that answers your original question. Even with Puerto Rico, everything is contingent on how much money we are able to raise. The one good thing that we do so beautifully is we truly know how and where to put the money. We always assess the long term and the short term. The short term, we assess by asking what the person's two biggest worries are. We had a musician in Houston; he had his studio next to his house for years. The roof caved in. This was a studio where so many people recorded, big people. He lost his studio. What he needed was a storage space immediately, so he could salvage what he had and store it until he gets another place. There was no way he could stay there. So we got him a storage space. Now we're going to work on a Hammond B3 organ. They put the kids on their shoulder and were walking through four and a half feet of water for miles. What do you do? Okay, they lost all their clothes. The kids lost their computers. That's the goal for that family; to re-house them, get them into a new place right away with a month's rent, a month's security, and hopefully in a district where their school is so the kids don't lose their friends. There's just so much to it. That's why we always say, "Saving jazz and blues, one musician at a time."

MR: I know you help many famous and unknown artists. How do these people find you?

WO: We help many notable musicians but feel it's important to respect their privacy. But having shared her story with The New York Times, I can also mention that Merry Clayton, the incredible singer most known for her legendary work on the Rolling Stones classic "Gimme Shelter" and her appearance in the Academy Award winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom was in a tragic car accident in Los Angeles and lost both her legs. The Jazz Foundation along with MusicCares and her loyal friends stepped in to help on her long road to recovery.

These guys are very proud. No one asks for help. Usually it's their friends who call us and say, "I saw so-and-so the other day, he looked painfully thin," so one of us will call him or go to his house and say, "Hey, haven't seen you for a while, what's going on?" and then we will visit them at home if they are not well, and often times, I will ask to get myself something from their fridge just as an exercise to see what they are eating, if they are eating.

Mostly we don’t see much more than a jar of pickles and nothing else. This organization is all about the love. We take people on like they're our grandparents. I'll give you another story that broke my heart, it happened two nights ago. A musician wrote me an email, and he's someone I've always seen support the community of musicians. He told me his life's work, four hundred original compositions, and 4000 vinyls from the ’60s of everyone! All the work he has ever done, instruments he had that famous people had given him, were in a storage unit and he had gotten sick and got behind in his teaching gigs and his work. He would never ask for help because he was so sure his school where he taught would come through with a loan so he could pay the storage the money he owed but the day came and he still didn’t have the money - they ended up auctioning it. His entire life’s work, his legacy- gone. This has happened so many times, I can't tell you. All for a debt of $3000 for his life’s work. But many elders have no savings account, never got paid much and lived gig-to-gig, week-to-week. The recordings they played on that made millions for bandleaders and record companies paid them a one-time buy out to record for $300! This storage situation happens all the time. Imagine losing your life’s work all for $3000 that you couldn’t raise. And had someone not mentioned it, he would never have asked us because when you have been independent your whole life, its almost impossible to think something won’t come thru but at 80, you don’t have the same chance to make the money quickly, like you did at 67.

MR: If there's an older musician in trouble who wants to contact the foundation, what's the contact information?

WO: They can email us at wendy@jazzfoundation.org, or they can call 212-245-3999 and when the recording comes on, they press 12 and will get Alisa our Director of social services or other musician advocates who can help. Donors can email us too. It's deep. On one hand you want to be careful as to how many people you can realistically take on, but on the other hand, that's what we're here for. And even when you think you are too tired to take one more, somehow the energy comes and the Love flows and you just keep going.

I just found someone from an amazing old band, oh god, my heart. He wrote me a letter. It sounded like a song from the 70’s the way he wrote it, "I really hesitated to even write, I'm not even sure I qualify, I’m really okay but I had a little trouble… not sure if you can help at all…” It turned out he was mugged and someone took his horn late at night coming back from a gig. He wasn’t worried about his broken jaw; he just was desperate to get his horn back. He referred to it as his “wife.” We will find all the pawnshops in the hood and see what they have, and help him get it back or get him another comparable one. Every day is a different, and we help so many families and people with young children.

We've helped some of the greatest blues musicians, one whose wife left him with a two year-old, the kid was growing up in the projects, had learning disabilities and the musicians was struggling with so few blues venues to play at. We moved them to Europe and they're doing great. Europe loves blues. The kid is now fluent in French!

MR: That's the secret, Europe still loves jazz.

WO: And university students are really starting to get into jazz and blues as well. It's become the new “cool.” But when was jazz and blues, ever not cool!

MR: I saw the article about Sinead O’Connor, that you were the organization that helped her after that heart breaking suicide video she posted on Facebook. I know you help many famous musicians and I don't remember her exact quote, but I think it was, "The Jazz Foundation saved my life, without these people I never would have made it if not for their unconditional love and kindness." It's in Billboard.

Anyway, what advice do you have for new artists?

WO: It's kind of what Steve touched upon. I have real-deal musicians that practice six hours a day. They write, they compose and they practice their instrument. The ones that live in rent-controlled apartments can still do that, but for younger musicians there is no such thing as an affordable crib anymore. Apartments are $2,500-$3,500 dollars in New York. You end up having to live with three people to afford it. You can’t practice an instrument with roommates in the house! It’s almost impossible to have a creative space like where they used gather in Washington Square Park and jam, that’s how you got your education, and there is no way to be creative when you're living with a bunch of strangers, You can't woodshed, you can't be up until two practicing. There used to be a lot more clubs, so you would go from club to club to club and you would sit in and hone your chops. You'd learn from masters. Sometimes someone would take a liking and you'd stay for two hours and they'd let you sit in on one tune, but they would lift you up to a new level. That would be your university of the streets. Young people now have to have a full time day job just to make the rent. If you can figure out some other thing than being a musician and playing and creative and practicing, it's almost impossible unless you've come from money or found a very inexpensive place to live. That's been the biggest problem. The city is no longer affordable for creative people, like artists, musicians. By pushing out all the lower-income folks who brought their richness to this town, by taking away the musicians, you take away the music, and instead of local bars that have live music, you're leaving all these empty spaces just so they can build more Chase Banks, Duane Reade drugstores and Urban Outfitters.

MR: Wendy, where is tomorrow night’s venue going to be?

WO: The Loft Party is held each year at one of most incredible spaces you will ever see overlooking the Hudson at sunset. It’s one of the Creative Drive's venues called Hudson Studios. Their generosity of Spirit is just what the world needs more of...

Peter Cincotti's Long Way From Home album artwork Peter Cincotti / Long Way From Home

A Conversation with Peter Cincotti

Mike Ragogna: Peter, A Long Way From Home seems like the natural next step from your third album, East Of Angel Town, maybe because it features more jazz, unlike your fourth album, Metropolis, that explored technology more than its predecessor. Or was it possibly because this one is a little more passionate lyrically, more connected to you personally?

Peter Cincotti: It's interesting you'd say that. I feel like this is somehow connected to East Of Angel Town too, like a step two. You're right, it has more of everything. I also wanted to make sure the piano re-centered itself into my songwriting. I don't even know, I'm only analyzing it retroactively like you are, but there's more of a hybrid, there's more Oscar Peterson, and yes, there's more pop and electronic stuff, so it's just heightened in a lot of different ways, I guess.

MR: Yeah, and as were your life experiences, right? Maybe the previous album, Metropolis, came too soon after Angel Town?

PC: Yeah, who knows. The songs on this record took their own shape and that hadn't really happened before. They're more products of relationships, a little less social observation, which was heavy on some of the last stuff. I don't know, your guess is as good as mine.

MR: By the way, I think you came up with an unconscious concept album here, a song cycle of different relationships and adventures you've had. To that point, you end with "Sounds Of Summer," which seems to hearken back to a time when you were still at home, not the world traveler and more sophisticated human you are now.

PC: Yeah, exactly. I'm glad that resonated with you. I forgot about that song, "Sounds Of Summer." I had written that a while ago and then forgot about it. It was about a time that took place in the house that I returned to when making this record. I built this studio in New Jersey, in the old Centennial house that I used to visit as a kid. I hadn't been there since my father passed many years later. That's where I made this record. Somehow in the process, I rediscovered this song I wrote and I immediately knew I wanted to close the record with it. It's kind of like the "Country Life" of this album in a way.

MR: Right, “Country Life” being another “return to home”-ish song. And with everything you document and go through on this album, it’s natural to miss more innocent times.

PC: I miss them all the time.

MR: Did you write “Sounds Of Summer” around the same time as East Of Angel Town’s "December Boys?"

PC: Possibly. I know why you're asking. It has some of that coloring on it, I'd say.

MR: On “Sounds...,” I love how you refer to the season as ”a three-month song only childhood can play, but it's written in sand and it's washing away." Makes me weepy, like Jim Croce’s “Photographs and Memories” used to.

PC: Oh man, thank you! I like that one, too.

MR: There's a melancholy to the relationship in this song that hits harder than the others, because it's a relationship with your past.

PC: Yeah, it's a totally different thing. It's like tracking the process of the loss of innocence and being aware of it slipping away and being completely conscious of it. By the third verse, it's gone and you know it's gone. You try to reach for it again but it's faded. I say it best in the song, I guess.

MR: Going through and becoming conscious of those experiences is what gives on their hearts.

PC: It's true. I never thought about the shadow it casts on the other songs on the record, in a way. That's interesting to hear. It makes sense. There's a lot of subconscious s**t. More than anything on this record, the subconscious element was definitely a part of it. Even the songs themselves, the ones that I hadn't already written--even "Sounds Of Summer" was a rediscovery--with a lot of these, I'd wake up and sometimes the songs were in a dream I would have or the melody would be there. Sometimes even a full chorus. I don't know what was happening between the conscious and the subconscious but a lot of these songs were there to be caught. I'm not sure I created them in that way; they were there to just finish. That was cool to have my own studio because I'd never before had that kind of access. I was writing and recording at the same time. I'd never done that. The separation of those two things affects it all and here they became closer and closer together. Once I got comfortable on the production level, folding in the treatment of sounds and all that, it came somewhat simultaneous. The birth of the idea would be more complete than ever before and they're just there to be recorded as opposed to saying, "Ah, we've got a session in two weeks at Sony studios," or "Guitars are coming on Tuesday." The technology and me having my own place changed so much.

MR: Just a man and his creative man-cave.

PC: [laughs] I'm lucky to have it now. This will change whatever I do in the future so much.

MR: Peter, you play internationally. Just how big of a following do you have overseas?

PC: It's pretty big, Mike. It's pretty big. [laughs]

MR: [laughs] Yeah. Kinda knew they love you overseas. So share an adventure why don’t you.

PC: I had a great trip recently. I was near Naples and I had a few TV things. There was one big TV special I was a part of and I visited my home town shortly after that. I went out to where a lot of the Cincottis come from, in Cervinara, because we got an invitation by the mayor of the town to become an honorary citizen. We flew over and shot some of the "Palermo" video, we were on the road a little bit, and then we had a few days off to go to Cervinara. I literally thought I was just going to shake hands with the mayor. I get out of this van and there are thousands of people and a marching band. It was a scene out of The Godfather. I don't know if they thought I was Bruce Springsteen or something, but I got out of the van and there were literally trumpets and marching bands and the Congress of the town. I couldn't believe it. I played a few songs and then they started setting off these fireworks that they never do and they had Miss Cervinara with us. It was really an extravaganza that I will never forget. We have such amazing photos from that trip. I love going back to Italy. They've been a supporting country for me regardless of where I'm at on a record or chart or career. I love going back and playing. The crowds are always great.

MR: Speaking of Italy, in "Roman Skies," it seems like you feel more free to be yourself over there.

PC: Right, there's a certain caution to the wind that's in the air over there. That's the way they live, too.

MR: Speaking of throwing caution to the wind, how many "Hangover City"s are there on your coming itinerary?

PC: [laughs] Oh my God, too many! A friend called me up one day and said, "Where are you?" I said, "I'm in Hangover City," and that's how the song was made. Literally, two hours later, it was finished.

MR: Thereby nicely settting up for the reminiscing that happens in "Sounds Of Summer" immediately afterward.

PC: [laughs] Exactly.

MR: Peter, in "Wannabe," the concept of wanting to try to be something you're not--”what you get ain't what you see”—do you feel like you're in that position sometimes as a performer who has towns come greet you with fireworks?

PC: I don't feel that way at all, actually. I always feel like myself. This is more of a criticism of others. [laughs] But there was a lot of inspiration to draw from on that song because there are a lot of wannabes out there. To keep it to three verses was my only challenge. You could read that song however you want to read it. I'm not so sure which way to look at it... It's like the wannabe who fakes it and then actually becomes who he wanted to be as far as the world is concerned. There are a lot of frauds at the top that are in the number one seat but they're still wannabes. Certain successes don't make you what you want to be and then there are guys you've never heard of that are the real deal. You can look at that song in a myriad of ways. That's probably the most cynical song of the record.

MR: Something I think a lot of guys can relate to on this album is "What Sarah's Doing." You've got millions of things to get to, you can't get through them because you can’t stop thinking of this girl. Are there any real-life situations like that in your life?

PC: You mean is there a real Sarah? Yeah, there have been a few, where you get caught up in thinking about them a little too much. But that song was another dream song. It was the craziest dream. I'm on a waterbed with a girl and it's the eighties. We're just hanging out but we have iPhones. So we're looking at YouTube and we're looking for a song called "What's Sarah Doing?" That's the dream I'm having. We're looking that song up and in the corner is Johnny Depp playing the electric bass. He's just hanging out in the corner with a mullet. He’s a young, eighties Johnny Depp. It was the weirdest dream. I'm like, "We're going to keep looking for this song," and Johnny Depp leaves the room and morphs into Robert Downey, Jr. and we press the search button on the phone and then I wake up and I have this f**kin' song in my head. It was the strangest dream and I have no idea who Sarah was. Again, it was all in the dream. I just went down the studio and started it. It was the strangest thing.

MR: You didn’t have that dream in Hangover City?

PC: [laughs] I must have. God, I don't know what I drank the night before but that could not be from subconscious sobriety.

MR: The worst crime that was committed in one of the songs on this album, oh by the way? You're at a Yankees game and you don't care if they're losing. What?

PC: [laughs] That's funny.

MR: A few of these songs first appeared on your Exit 105 EP. How did approach filling things out for this album?

PC: I think the seeds were there from 105. It just took so long to make this record, unexpectedly, that I wanted to give my fans something to tide them over. I had no idea this would be a three-year process and it really was. So we released Exit 105 as kind of a limited edition preview about halfway through the process. Then I'd say it was at least another year and a half before I finished it. It was kind of like a halfway mark for them and me.

MR: And a lot of life happened between albums.

PC: That's true, there are songs I would never have written before Exit 105. These things come in their own time. That's just the way it is.

MR: Well, you're...brace yourself...a long way from home.

PC: [laughs] Exactly.

MR: The album includes "Story For Another Day." Can you give us the backstory?

PC: That song came from a phrase that my father used to say growing up. He was kind of a larger-than-life character, always full of these stories, these amazing tales that my sister and I would listen to in awe. Every time he got to the part where we wanted to know what happened next, we would go, "What happened then?" and he would always say, "Eh, that's a story for another day." We were just killed! We were left in this cloud of mystery for so many years, and still are! The song is kind of a compilation of a lot of things and half-segmented stories he used to tell us and it's wrapped up in what I think is a father-son dialogue. The verses are from the father and the choruses are from the son and then by the third verse, there's sort of a cyclical message where it'll just continue on through the generations.

MR: Speaking of generations, it's also an unconscious nod to The Coasters' "Along Came Jones" setup only without the payoff chorus.

PC: Oh yeah! I never thought of that.

MR: From your recordings, I can also tell you might have listened to a Billy Joel song or two in your life.

PC: That's for sure.

MR: Sometimes you're like a smart Billy Joel-ish wordsmith with melodies that evoke Freddie Mercury. Who are your influences and how big were some of them to you?

PC: Pretty big. Billy Joel is a big influence. Queen, Freddie Mercury and those melodies on so many of those recordings, they're the kinds of melodies that seep into you. They're real, they're dense, and they're memorable. They're in you. I feel like this record is some sort of a combination of seemingly contradictory influences, everything from Billy Joel to Glenn Gould to Oscar Peterson to One Republic. And there's a lot of modern production happening, Max Martin meets Elton John, sort of a hybrid that came together in a way that I was always trying to write for some of the other records but would always veer a little left or right or wherever. I felt like they melded together for this one. And their influences were big, to answer your questions. They were big but coming together, they formed something else. "Roman Skies" is a good example of that. The solo section in the middle...I don't even know what to categorize that song as.

MR: You definitely have a Peter Cincotti sound these days considering your first two albums were filled with cover songs. I don't think there's anybody out there doing what you're doing. So you're a single guy right now. Do you often find "Made For Me" girls, and also romantic timing being like in "Too Soon?"

PC: They both come from experience. They all come from an autobiographical place and then take on their own life and get inflated and warped through poetic license and the need to make a chorus. But generally, every song is autobiographical. I think that experience has effected the outcome of those songs more than a lot of others. "Happy" is another one. I couldn't have written those songs on my second and third albums, even East Of Angel Town. I couldn't quite have done that because I didn't have enough yet.

MR: One can tell that maturity and quality of relationships has jumped significantly since East Of Angel Town.

PC: Not even a question.

MR: There's no control over how the heart feels. That's something that I'm witnessing in my sixteen year-old right now and it seems like something that doesn't go away, does it.

PC: Maybe not. There's something about "Made For Me" that I look at as, "This person has had a number of relationships that have failed and has almost accepted his imperfection as a sense of doom. Then when he met this girl, all of his twisted shapes fit, emotionally speaking, perfectly into hers. I see it less as a song about infatuation than I do about literally just the symmetry of two people's imperfections. While "What's Sarah Doing" is youthful infatuation, I would say "Made For Me" has something a little more developed because it's a person that's in pain and she's his medicine. It's different. That's how I see it.

MR: Which brings us back to “What’s Sarah Doing?” As all songs should.

PC: [laughs] Exactly!

MR: Do you know what she’s doing?

PC: Who knows? Hey, you know that's Katie Couric at the end of "What's Sarah Doing?"

MR: What?

PC: Yeah, it's funny. She's the Sarah voice I came up with. A little trivia fact.

MR: Are you pals?

PC: Yes, we're friends.

MR: That now brings us to politics, doesn’t it. So what are you thinking when you look at the state of our world these days?

PC: Oh my God, I'm scratching my head all day long. It's unbelievable. You wake up and I would say generally I'm in awe. An unbelievable time to be living in. I don't feel great about a lot of things.

MR: My kid's moral backbone has to come from examples from dad and relationships with good people, not elected officials. It's really hard in this environment where a bully and bragging p-grabber can become president.

PC: I can't imagine.

MR: What would your dad think?

PC: [laughs] Oh God, there'd be some expletives in it, I'll tell you that.

MR: Okay, I’ll leave you alone about politics now. Hey Peter, what advice do you have for new artists?

PC: For one thing, you have to be a little bit insane to do this and that's okay. But you've got to make sure that A, you're okay, and B, that you need to do it. That's it. If you know those two things, then you've got to focus on that. There's so much noise, more than ever today. You have to get your rewards from what you create and that's it. Let that only lead your way. You have to have your own definitions of success.

MR: Since we haven’t spoken about “Sounds Of Summer” nearly enough...

PC: [laughs]

MR: ...with Long Way From Home and especially on that song, it seems like you've come to terms with the concept, "You can't go home again."

PC: Yeah, and that's a line in "Story For Another Day," too. My father would always say that. "You can never go home again." That's in that song, it closes the record with that sentiment, I guess I have come to terms with that.

MR: Then again, in some ways, it's also like, "On to the next!”

PC: Yeah, exactly! It's not a bad thing, it's just the natural course of life.