A Couple's Guide to Holiday Gifts: What to Get Each Other When You're Out of Ideas

Figuring out what to buy for your partner can be a challenge, especially if he or she isn’t one to drop hints. You want to get the most important person in your life the best gift possible so it’s easy to feel a little pressure to pick out something just right.

To help you out, my husband and I sat down to brainstorm our own holiday wish lists. We hope you’ll use our ideas as inspiration for selecting an awesome gift for your other half—or for asking him or her for something you really want. Remember, as with all presents, it’s always the thought you put into it that counts. Give with your heart and you can’t go wrong.

Something sparkly (or shiny) It’s a cliché because it’s one of life’s universal truths: (most) women love jewelry. Get your gal something diamond-encrusted and you know you’ll be a winner at gifting this holiday season. A pave ring is a great option because it allows you to help her build her own stack of rings over the years, as would be a fabulous pair of earrings that she can wear every day.

For guys, a new watch can be a big hit, especially if he’s still rocking his high school-age plastic Casio. A grown-up upgrade would be thoughtful and useful. However, you could also go beyond jewelry for a shiny tech gift. That iPhone X sure is pretty…

Tickets for two Give yourselves the gift of an experience. Get a pair of tickets to see Hamilton, your favorite band, a basketball game, the opera—whatever show floats your boats. This is a great option if you both feel like you have everything and you’d rather give each other a joint gift instead of two separate ones.

A getaway with each other (or your crews!) Speaking of experiences, why not plan a trip as your holiday gift to each other? Or, if you just went on vacation together, gift your partner a golf day with the guys or a spa day with the girls. Get together with your group of friends and plan the gift for all of your partners to enjoy together—you’ll be the hero for helping your pals out with their gift-giving, too.

Fresh socks and drawers We may roll our eyes at the idea of getting socks for the holidays—boring!—but men and women alike can probably use a refresh on those items we wear every day. (We know we do!) Go practical with this gift or get a little spicy with some sexier new items. These items are ones we all need but never ask for—they’ll be appreciated for sure.

A day of honey-dos (or a day off!) Create a coupon to give to your partner that puts you in his or her service for a whole day. They can use the coupon to ask you to do whatever it is they desire—chores around the house that have been neglected, time taking care of the kids, a massage, anything. If this scenario wouldn’t work for you, give the gift of a day off instead. You take care of things at home while you partner gets to get out of the house to do their own thing all day long.

A thoughtful subscription or membership There are so many choices for this one: A year of Spotify, Prime, Audible, Blue Apron (the list goes on!) or a membership to a gym, museum, yoga studio, botanical garden (ditto!). Think about what your partner loves most or ways you could enhance their life: Maybe she can never find time to cook but wants to—Blue Apron could be an awesome way to inspire her inner chef. Maybe he’s been talking about wanting to go to get back into crossfit—a membership would inspire him to take classes again. These gifts are useful and show that you’re really paying attention to what your partner wants and needs.