A Creatively Culinary Event

The world is full of creative people wanting to express themselves. Here is an opportunity to experience that artistry and imagination in full bloom while supporting worthy causes.

At Dinner by Design acclaimed designers create unique awe-inspiring dining installations for your pleasure. Immersing ourselves in creativity and having new experiences inspires us in our own pursuits and keeps life fresh and exciting.

photo by jonathan evans

Cocktail Art - November 16, 2017 - 8:00 PM

Mingle with the designers and admire the amazing tablescapes while sampling gourmet treats paired with deliciously crafted cocktails, wine and beer while enjoying live entertainment.

Gala Dinner - November 17, 2017 - 6:00 PM

Be fully immersed in the artistic installations as you first enjoy cocktails and table hop. Then delight in an elegant dinner by the Savoury Chef, each creatively crafted course perfectly paired with beautiful wine and fine musical accompaniment.

Public Viewing - November 17, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Admire, photograph and be inspired.