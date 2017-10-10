A Dialogue on Diaper Need: Disadvantage Starts Young

For most mothers, learning that you are expecting and that you are going to become a first time mom is one of the happiest times of your life. But if you have never cared for a baby before, you probably haven’t given much thought to diapers - how much they cost, how to obtain them and how many you will need before your child is potty trained.

It is probably a surprise for many to learn that there is a “diaper crisis” in America. Diaper need, as defined by the National Diaper Bank Network, is “the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy”. Statistics indicate that one in three American families report experiencing diaper need. The main reason is cost. On average diapers cost $70 - $100 a month per child and a child will probably use 3,000 - 5,000 diapers before potty training is underway. Consequently, those who are affected the most by diaper need are low-income income families and an estimated 5.2 million children in the United States aged three or younger live in poor or low-income families.

The irony with the diaper crisis is that low income families often spend more than higher income families for diapers. This is because online shopping allows families that have access to computers and the internet to order diapers in bulk or for discounted rates that are only applicable to those purchasing diapers on an ongoing subscription basis. A study by Pediatrics found that Hispanic mothers were significantly more likely to report diaper need than African American or white mothers.

The financial strain associated with keeping up a steady supply of diapers means some babies go longer between diapers changes, or caregivers resort to trying to clean out the diaper contents and attempting to reuse it. Such practices lead to increased risk of health issues, such as urinary tract infections, bladder infections and more frequent visits to the pediatrician.

Krystil McDowall, founder of Bump & Blok, a maternity apparel startup says “It’s not uncommon for me to come across first-time moms who have no idea that there is a diaper crisis in America. So if expecting moms can shop at Bump & Blok and learn about this critical social issue, I think we’ll be doing a good job”.

Bump & Blok sells affordable, eco-friendly maternity clothing and is donating one dollar from every garment sold to diaper need. The startup focuses on offering a wardrobe of staple maternity clothing in simple block colors. Importantly, the clothing is affordable because McDowall does not believe parents should be forced to spend hundreds on clothing, when they are already spending so much in preparation for their new baby. The company took an interest in diaper need because of how critical diaper need is and because it is directly relevant to their products. Apart from that, McDowall also says that, “As a mother, the fact that there are babies in this country going without diapers just breaks my heart.”