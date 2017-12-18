A Documentary About The Harvey Weinstein Scandal Is In The Works

Soon audiences will be able to watch a documentary about the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal.

BBC Two announced on Monday that the network has commissioned a two-part documentary that will detail the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the film producer and his inevitable fall from grace. “Weinstein” ― the working title of the film ― will be directed by Ursula MacFarlane (director of “Charlie Hebdo: 3 Days That Shook Paris”) and produced by two-time Academy Award winner Simon Chinn.

“This film promises to be the definitive take on the Weinstein scandal,” BBC commissioner Tom McDonald said. “As well as revealing the inside story of the past few months in minute detail, it will also look to the past to tell the story of abuses of power within Hollywood since its very origins and chart the rise of Harvey Weinstein himself over many decades.”

According to the network’s announcement, the film will include interviews with reporters, Hollywood insiders and the many actresses who came forward with stories about Weinstein.

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland told BBC News that the recent reckoning of sexual misconduct in Hollywood will have far-reaching impacts, which is why they’re creating the documentary.

“The breaking of silence over Harvey Weinstein is a watershed moment for the creative industries and for wider society,” he said.

Since the publication of two revealing reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker this fall, Weinstein has been accused by more than 60 women of some form of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault and rape. The producer has denied all allegations against him.