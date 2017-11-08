A Film That Could Significantly Improve the Lives of Millions

Thirty years ago in India Dr. Apparao Peddapalli began researching, testing and developing an approach for the treatment of inflammatory related diseases which he based on his patient observations and experiences relating to a recurring incidence of inflammation in the body that he identified and refers to as “Rao’s Vicious Cycle.”

Developing his own system of treatment using locally available and affordable drugs, he has successfully treated many diseases including IBS, tuberculosis, rheumatoid arthritis and some cancers.

In the past 10 years, the belief among the medical community that a great many illnesses are caused by inflammatory issues that take place inside the body unchecked, has gained a legitimate following. The result is that treating patients with anti-inflammatory drugs has gained popularity.

Recently an article appeared in the science section of the Guardian, a leading U.K. newspaper stating that “Anti-inflammatory injections could lower the risk of heart attacks and may slow the progression of cancer, a study has found, in what researchers say is the biggest breakthrough since the discovery of statins.” And that “Heart attack survivors given injections of a targeted anti-inflammatory drug called canakinumab had fewer attacks in the future, scientists found. Cancer deaths were also halved in those treated with the drug, which is normally used only for rare inflammatory conditions.”

Over the years as Apparao’s success rate increased, he has gained a following in South India which reached also to the Asian community abroad to the point that word of his success reached the U.K.

As a result a U.K. based filmmaker Teddy Hayes decided to investigate further which led to him making a documentary about Dr. Apparao’s work. This included travelling to India and interviewing many patients as well as other qualified and western trained medical doctors who both validated and attested to the efficacy of Apparao’s treatments. Many had also sent some of their patients to him that they were not able to treat successfully but were cured by Apparao. Some of his medical colleagues are so impressed that they believe Apparao has made a medical breakthrough.

Apparao who is an immunologist by training, states that his “treatment is based on both observation as well as clinical studies carried out over a period of 30 years” and

that he is “looking forward to training doctors in the United States and Europe in these methods so that health care relating to inflammatory diseases are significantly modified and made more accessible.”

The cost of a course of treatment for treating rheumatoid arthritis could cost as little as $300.00. Taking into consideration a growing world population of older people and escalating medical costs, this film is meant to encourage a serious look at other possibilities of affordable treatment for inflammatory diseases that could become more accessible to more people.

The film is called “An Inflammatory Approach” and is distributed by Dreamscape Media in North America. A video trailer can be seen at this YouTube link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0StXGXQJNGU