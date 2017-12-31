A Foodie's look at the 2018 Rose Bowl - plenty of goodies to eat!

The Rose Bowl game 2018 has Oklahoma facing Georgia in a game that will air on ESPN at 5 pm ET/2PM PT. Everyone is talking about the game but let’s talk about food instead.

Kevin Hengehold, SodexoMagic General Manager at the Rose Bowl, and his talented team are in charge of creating the menu for the big game in Pasadena. That is quite a challenge now that “foodies,” expect more than just hot dog and peanuts at their sporting events.

KEVIN JOINS ME ON THE SUNSHINE BOYS PODCAST AND WE GO OVER THE ENTIRE MENU.

This is his 8th Rose Bowl Game and he told me that “every game gets better” in terms of the creative food options they provide to the fans.

On game day he arrives at the stadium around 4 a.m. and his team have been working toward the Rose Bowl game for quite a while. As mater of fact they have been planning for almost a year to make sure they have new fresh and quality food for their fans. Most of the foods come from local restaurants and so there are some items that you can’t get at any other stadium in the country.

The real special item that is a must on game day at the Rose Bowl is the Granddaddy Dogs. It is a 1/4 lb hot dog topped with mac-n-cheese, pulled pork, bacon & BBQ sauce.

The game will also feature a burger battle between the two teams that were created by Kevin and his team. Georgia vs Oklahoma burgers – Both burgers feature a half-pound burger, but the Oklahoma burger features American cheese, crispy onions, and BBQ pulled pork, while the Georgia burger is topped with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes and grilled onions.

One great thing is that after the Rose Bowl game is over the leftover food goes to the Pasadena Hot Meals. They have had a relationship with that group for the past seven years to deliver food after each stadium event to people in need within the community.

This year, SodexoMAGIC expects to sell:

65,000 bottles and cups of beer

18,000 bottles of water

18,000 hot dogs, including 1,500 Granddaddy Dogs

15,000 souvenir cups with team logos

7,500 big pretzels

4,700 nachos, including 1200 Farm to Fan Nachos