A Friendly Reminder Of How The 'Gossip Girl' Stars Looked At The 2007 Premiere

Happy 10th birthday, XOXO, us.
In September 2007, George W. Bush was president, everyone still had Razr phones and Blake Lively was only known as the cute soccer player from “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Then S came back to New York and everything changed.

Blair Waldorf (aka Leighton Meester) made headbands cool again while Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) became the unlikeliest high schooler to score a poem in The New Yorker. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” painted, however ridiculous, a portrait of privileged Manhattan teens that fans ate up.

Let’s check in on how our favorite subjects of the ever-watchful, titular Gossip Girl are doing now, a decade after the show premiered — plus, what they looked like at the show’s premiere.

Well, first, let’s speculate as to why Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) kept making this one face ...

L. Busacca via Getty Images
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
L. Busacca via Getty Images

Ed, WYD?? Moving on ... 

  • Blake Lively, 2007
    L. Busacca via Getty Images
  • Blake Lively, 2017
    John Lamparski via Getty Images
  • Leighton Meester
    L. Busacca via Getty Images
  • Leighton Meester, 2017
    Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images
  • Penn Badgley, 2007
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
  • Penn Badgley, 2017
    Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images
    Pictured with Domino Kirke.
  • Ed Westwick, 2007
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
  • Ed Westwick, 2017
    PG/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    An important scarf.
  • Chace Crawford, 2007
    L. Busacca via Getty Images
  • Chace Crawford, 2017
    Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand via Getty Images
    Pictured with Kelly Rowland during the Hand in Hand telethon.
  • Taylor Momsen, 2007
    L. Busacca via Getty Images
  • Taylor Momsen, 2017
    Jason Squires via Getty Images
  • Jessica Szohr, 2007
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
  • Jessica Szohr, 2017
    Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
  • Kelly Rutherford, 2007
    L. Busacca via Getty Images
  • Kelly Rutherford, 2017
    Mike Pont via Getty Images
  • Connor Paolo, 2007
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
  • Connor Paolo, 2015
    Jerod Harris via Getty Images

Blake Lively Through the Years
