A Friendly Reminder Of How The 'Gossip Girl' Stars Looked At The 2007 Premiere

In September 2007, George W. Bush was president, everyone still had Razr phones and Blake Lively was only known as the cute soccer player from “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Then S came back to New York and everything changed.

Blair Waldorf (aka Leighton Meester) made headbands cool again while Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) became the unlikeliest high schooler to score a poem in The New Yorker. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” painted, however ridiculous, a portrait of privileged Manhattan teens that fans ate up.

Let’s check in on how our favorite subjects of the ever-watchful, titular Gossip Girl are doing now, a decade after the show premiered — plus, what they looked like at the show’s premiere.

Well, first, let’s speculate as to why Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) kept making this one face ...

L. Busacca via Getty Images

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

L. Busacca via Getty Images

Ed, WYD?? Moving on ...

Blake Lively, 2007 L. Busacca via Getty Images

Blake Lively, 2017 John Lamparski via Getty Images

Leighton Meester L. Busacca via Getty Images

Leighton Meester, 2017 Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images

Penn Badgley, 2007 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Penn Badgley, 2017 Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images Pictured with Domino Kirke.

Ed Westwick, 2007 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ed Westwick, 2017 PG/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images An important scarf.

Chace Crawford, 2007 L. Busacca via Getty Images

Chace Crawford, 2017 Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand via Getty Images Pictured with Kelly Rowland during the Hand in Hand telethon.

Taylor Momsen, 2007 L. Busacca via Getty Images

Taylor Momsen, 2017 Jason Squires via Getty Images

Jessica Szohr, 2007 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jessica Szohr, 2017 Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford, 2007 L. Busacca via Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford, 2017 Mike Pont via Getty Images

Connor Paolo, 2007 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Connor Paolo, 2015 Jerod Harris via Getty Images