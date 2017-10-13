A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Social Media

Social media has forever changed the way society works, whether it’s the sharing of an idea, the communication of news, or the availability of a product or service. Society today is on the verge of a new way of existing that it’s never experienced before. No longer will people from one side of the world really be able to say that it’s impossible to see a person or communicate with them from the other side of the world ever in their lives. No longer will people not be able to share an idea -if they really want to share it- whether GOOD or BAD (no matter how radical it may be or no matter how many people may disagree with it). No longer will the spreading of information or the expressing of an opinion be able to be completely silenced. As long as there is a person who wishes to express their opinion, share their music or art, or simply say hello to another human being whether solicited or unsolicited (It goes down in the DM- as the kids would say) , social media will allow them to do so. But my Gosh... Are we on Social Media ‘OVERLOAD’ has the constant presence of Social Media changed the overall climate of the world as we know it? Who among us on any given day has gotten to a place of wanting to completely unplug?... I mean reallllly unplug- but find yourself clicking anyway to take a peek at the train-wreck of social media... but it has sadly become a normal placement in our everyday lives. I heard someone say the other day that, “Facebook is hell.” And they meant it in a so-called “Good sense” of giving social media it’s props... But it’s interesting to hear them placing Social Media in this context. But Social Media in a sense can be sadly perceived truly as hell for some and is a daily reality at the core of what might be some other underlying issue that may be going on... that even the most avid Social Media “poster” wouldn’t dare POST on a page for all the world to see.
So what makes a person feel the need to dedicate a good chunk of their time and energy to either posting, clicking or commenting on what the trend of the day is. Or better yet- what makes someone stand in “THEIR TRUTH’ with their proverbial megaphone seeking the opinions or validation of the general public. The best example is the present leader of the free world. I mean if there were a prize to be won for the most TWEETS... EVER... He would win hands down. But what makes a person find comfort and courage behind the keyboard and then have the bodacious audacity to POST all manner of nonsense? What ever happened to heeding a level of precaution? A level of discretion? A level of sensitivity, A measure of truth and just down right decency? Are we at the point of everything goes and no holds barred? Are we at some perverted level of now using social media to hurt, maim, shame and permanently put people six feet under by using words at the power of the click of our keys?
We do understand that there is a suicide phenomena among younger people because of Social Media Bullying right? Are we sleeping? If we are; would you mind if I use this opportunity to use my words on my little platform to serve as our alarm clock to say... It’s time to “WAKE UP!” Let’s do better. We are BETTER than this. Lets get back to social media just being a “social” past time for a little bit of leisure and not a murder weapon or a tool for mental abuse.
CONVERSATIONS