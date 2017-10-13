A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Social Media

Social media has forever changed the way society works, whether it’s the sharing of an idea, the communication of news, or the availability of a product or service. Society today is on the verge of a new way of existing that it’s never experienced before. No longer will people from one side of the world really be able to say that it’s impossible to see a person or communicate with them from the other side of the world ever in their lives. No longer will people not be able to share an idea -if they really want to share it- whether GOOD or BAD (no matter how radical it may be or no matter how many people may disagree with it). No longer will the spreading of information or the expressing of an opinion be able to be completely silenced. As long as there is a person who wishes to express their opinion, share their music or art, or simply say hello to another human being whether solicited or unsolicited (It goes down in the DM- as the kids would say) , social media will allow them to do so. But my Gosh... Are we on Social Media ‘OVERLOAD’ has the constant presence of Social Media changed the overall climate of the world as we know it? Who among us on any given day has gotten to a place of wanting to completely unplug?... I mean reallllly unplug- but find yourself clicking anyway to take a peek at the train-wreck of social media... but it has sadly become a normal placement in our everyday lives. I heard someone say the other day that, “Facebook is hell.” And they meant it in a so-called “Good sense” of giving social media it’s props... But it’s interesting to hear them placing Social Media in this context. But Social Media in a sense can be sadly perceived truly as hell for some and is a daily reality at the core of what might be some other underlying issue that may be going on... that even the most avid Social Media “poster” wouldn’t dare POST on a page for all the world to see.