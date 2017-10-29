A Girl's Guide to Packing for Hikes Around the World

Fall in the Midwest is upon us in all it’s colored glory. I’ve never truly embraced this season because I know what it signals: short days and long, cold nights to come. Still, the smell and crunch of leaves and dense forests lit up in reds and oranges and yellows are one of the main reasons I love this part of the country. Seasons. Fall colors. An excuse to wear plaid and drink apple cider and eat pumpkin everything. Now if only we could go straight from autumn to spring…

Rebecca Holland Fall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Hiking is one of fall’s best activities, but also one of summer’s, and maybe even winter’s too. Last January I hiked in frigid northern Italy, and this summer I hiked around lots of Europe. Freezing or sweaty, hiking is a great way to stay in shape while traveling and see a place in an intimate way, from new vantage points.

Autumn might be the best time for a trek, as the weather is fairly temperate and Patagonia’s entire wardrobe (which I am obsessed with), is basically built for this season. In addition to Better Sweaters in too many colors, here’s what else I always bring with me on a hike, no matter where I’m walking in the world:

Kind bars–Half the fun of hiking is stopping for snacks with a beautiful view, right? Kind bars are my snack bar of choice. Do you know how much sugar is in a lot of the other brands? Too much. Kind bars keep you satisfied mile after mile, hill after excruciating hill. They have these new Fruit Bites that I love too. The cherry/apple are addicting!

Rebecca Holland

Patagonia everything– Patagonia doesn’t pay me, I promise. I just really love their hiking pants, and pullovers, and especially these hiking socks. They’re warm but don’t make your feet sweaty, they have cushioned arch support, and they dry quickly.

Water bottle–In general, you should never be without a water bottle. While living in Iraq, a water bottle (filled out of a giant jug of purified water I kept at home) became a permanent accessory, and is also useful on hiking trips.

Sunglasses–For protecting against hot summer sun or snow-induced glares, these are awesome.

Hiking boots–I found these in Austria last year and they’re perfect for hiking in the snow. For most other hiking, I just wear my gym shoes. (I have also been known to hike in sandals, though I probably shouldn’t recommend that).

Sunscreen–How many packing lists do I put this on? All of them. In every season, in all types of weather, sunscreen is your friend.

Chapstick–You can fit it in your pocket and it’s especially useful on windy, winter hikes. I always go original.

Hair elastics–Obviously.

Rebecca Holland Hiking in Iceland

This headband is great for colder hikes too.

Flashlight & first aid supplies–Mostly important for longer hikes.

For short hikes, I bring my regular backpack. For longer trips go with this backpack–I used it for seven months around Asia and you will be amazed at how comfortable it actually is.

Rebecca Holland Kazbegi, Georgia

Where is your favorite place to hike? Some of my favorites include Jordan, Iceland, northern California, Georgia, and of course around the Midwest. Northern Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan all have great trails that are especially beautiful in the fall.