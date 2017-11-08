A Good Season for Books on Spirits and Wine By John Mariani

So far this year I’ve been impressed with the quality of books on wine and spirits being published. They are authoritative, comprehensive, engaging and make good gifts for your connoisseur friends. Here are some I’ve particularly enjoyed.

RUM CURIOUS by Fred Minnick ($25)—This is the second (his first was on Bourbon) in what I hope will make a complete series on spirits by America’s premier writer on the subject. Minnick is an entertaining writer who puts enormous effort into research, both scholarly and on the ground, visiting, interviewing and tasting at scores of distilleries and rum companies. Rum’s story is richer than any other liquor’s, beginning with the ignominious trade whereby African slaves were brought to the Caribbean to work the sugar plantations to make rum to ship back to Europe, and continuing into the 20th century, when rum runners plied the American seacoast during Prohibition. His detailed notes on scores of rums from different countries have the sense of a very dedicated connoisseur.

THE COMPLETE BORDEAUX: The Wines, the Châteaux, the People by Stephen Brook, 3rd edition ($75). I would not necessarily include a subsequent edition to a book that first appeared ten years ago, but so much has changed in Bordeaux, not least concerns about global warming and global marketing, that this thoroughly revised volume is requisite for anyone wanting to understand what is happening in a region that clings to tradition. There are write-ups of 13,000 wineries, and Brook shows how changing hands—the Chinese now own more than 100 chateaus, including some of the most famous, like Château Fronsac—may mean changing ways.

THE BLOODY MARY BOOK By Ellen Brown ($18)—The indefatigable Ellen Brown has now turned her talents, focus, wit and palate on one of the best loved and most misunderstood cocktails in the world. As a staple of the weekend brunch, the Bloody Mary has suffered many watered-down indignities, so Brown gives a thorough report on how this classic became a classic in the first place. She then adds in numerous but sensible variations on the drink and good advice on garnishes and some canapés that go well with a pitcher of Bloodys.

STRAIGHT UP: The Insiders’ Guide to the World’s Most Interesting Bars and Drinking Experiences By Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley ($19.99)—The authors’ last book, Distilled, won the Fortnum & Mason Drink Book of the Year award in 2013, and this is a fine follow-up, providing plenty of sound advice on the best bars around the globe, from Singapore’s Jigger & Pony to L.A.’s Harvard & Stone. They give a description of atmosphere, crafted cocktails, and bar etiquette, along with profiles of bartenders, although mixologists come and go with the seasons.