A group of Turkish academics on exile failed in intellectual responsibility

Intellectual responsibility or in other words the epistemic responsibility as a philosophical concept was developed and advanced by some of the following names, such as John McGowan, Hilary Kornblith, Lorraine Code, and Roderick Chisholm. In fact, this concept can also be linked to Dwight Macdonald who wrote predominantly about his frustration vis-a-vis British and American intellectuals whom he accused of being silent regarding the crime against humanity that took place in Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the World War II. However, many claim that the term ‘intellectual responsibility’ earned a well-known reputation in academia following the article named ‘The Responsibility of Intellectuals’ that was written by the American linguist Noam Chomsky and got published by The New Yorker in 1967.

Chomsky waged an epistemological war against the American mainstream intelligentsia who tried, despite all the humanitarian tragedies, to legitimize the ongoing war in Vietnam. The epic-center of this war waged by Chomsky in ‘’The Responsibility of Intellectuals’’ was based on the question: ‘’to what extent were the American intellectuals responsible for the war in Vietnam?’’. Time and again, he underlined that he abhorred not only those who put forward pseudo-ethical approaches for the war in Vietnam where more than a million people lost their lives, but also he specified multiple times that he was disgusted by those intellectuals who connived with the American policy-makers of the time as they threw a blind eye to what were happening in Vietnam.

In a similar fashion, the case of a distinct group of academics affiliated to Gülen Movement reminds me of the work by Noam Chomsky. Many of these academics who were active within Gülen Movement – a transnational Islamic movement led by Turkish preacher Fethullah Gülen who is in self-exile in the United States since 1999, have lapsed into a total silence following the last year’s coup attempt in Turkey, for which Turkey’s President Erdogan holds the movement responsible. Since the coup attempt, more than sixty thousands individuals have been put in jail, among which there are over seventeen thousands women and six hundred sixty eight infants from 6 months to 6 years old. Although Turkish government so far could not put forward convincing evidences that the Gülen Movement was behind the coup, all the executions of punishments have been conducted based on the charges that those arrested are liked to Gülen Movement. And yet there is a prevailing and deafening leptophonia of this group of academics affiliated to Gülen Movement regarding the ongoing severe human rights violations against their own fellows and colleagues.

But why? Although a large number of academics affiliated to Gülen Movement put a fight against authoritarian practices by the Erdogan administration, why has a distinct group of academics affiliated to Gülen Movement decided to fall into silence although many of them are now outside Turkey and are among the well-known faces of the movement? Well, there seem to be three major reasons behind why ‘these’ academics decided to dissolve into thin air following the coup attempt. First, there is tremendous fear among members of this distinct group of academics as the ongoing crackdown by Erdogan’s administration keeps going both in Turkey and abroad. In that respect, they are fully right to be concerned with regard to what they say and write related to the current state of issues in Turkey. Second, these academics seem to be in the opinion that those responsible executives within the movement, which they allegedly criticized over the past years, must be brought to the book, so that they will be removed from their current positions and the mistakes made in past are not going to be renewed. Third, many of them argue that in the past they were ignored by majority of the executives in the movement as they produced criticisms against certain personalities and structural problems. More precisely and importantly, this group of academics remonstrates against the lacking culture of criticism and free-thinking within the movement, which for them is the main cause why the movement is currently going through dark days.

Giving the fact that one can and should blame the aginners in the movement for the lacking culture of free-thinking, it is also crucial to ask to what extent these academics are responsible for the lacking culture of criticism within the movement? Why not before but now are they letting the chips fall as they may? To satisfy my curiosity, I have gone through a research to find out whether these academics did ever made certain criticisms against problematic aspects of the movement or strived to create an aura of critique within the movement prior to 2010 when many of them kept holding professional occupations in many institutions affiliated to the movement.

Accordingly, I have dived into their social media accounts (many of them deleted their previous posts), their published articles, the speeches they held and etc. It is a pity to underline the fact that although there seem to be some scrawny voices prior to 2010 era in the movement, I could not come across explicit criticisms by these academics against the problematic practices of the movement, which became a matter of public record. Moreover, there is also not publicly available data where one can examine whether these people wanted to resign from their positions at the institutions linked to Gülen Movement as their criticisms were not taken into account.

To go a step further, I wonder about whether these academics prior to 2010 did ever develop critical narratives and discourses against some of the disproportionate practices of the then-Turkish government vis-à-vis the Kurds, religious minorities, labor unions, and etc.? Indeed, time will manifest the answer of what is asked here.

However, the deafening leptophonia of these academics can also be investigated through ‘A Critique of Functionalist Reason’ that was composed in 1987 by Jürgen Habermas who argues that one of the linchpins of the evolution of modern societies is the existence of contradicting spaces of thoughts. For Habermas, it is the existence of contradicting spaces of thoughts that force counter-views to initially challenge, then alienate and finally redefine each other through re-codification.

If Habermas’ lenses are put up to examine the leptophonia of this of academics affiliated to Gülen Movement, one can argue that these quiescent thinkers did not really want the movement to develop further and evolve into a health social entity. Yes, they did not want it! Because we have neither heard of nor observed an attempt prior to 2010 by these academics to initially counter certain problematic views and practices in the movement, then alienate them, and finally re-codify them. So that the movement is on change.