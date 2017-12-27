A Guide to De-Risking Growth and Avoiding the Scaling Trap

By Jasnik Parmar

Launching, growing and then scaling a marketplace demands a specific approach to marketing. Success entails rapidly bringing supply and demand together to catalyze long-term sustainable liquidity. Suppliers are quickly and consistently filling orders for goods or services placed by customers. Effectively planning for, executing on and scaling up this recipe requires an intimate understanding of your customers, a non-traditional view of customer acquisition along with fine-grain monitoring and control protocols so you can direct scarce marketing resources to high-value customers in real-time, de-risk your growth plans and avoid the scaling trap.

Know Your Best Customers

Your foundation for customer acquisition planning, monitoring and refining consists of knowing who they are, where they are, how they were reached and what likely triggered their first purchase. Really, you are looking to create criteria that distinguish this group from everyone else you’ve sold to. This is true for the supply side and demand side. Our best customers, while seemingly a negligible percentage of our total active users, generate a disproportionate amount of gross market value (GMV).

At my company, we began a deep dive into our customer cohorts led by our highest-realized per customer lifetime values (LTVs). We identified their proximity to other customers, liquidity at first purchase, total referrals and socioeconomic factors as distinguishing denominators for the demand side of our business. On the supply side, we’re looking at their rates of adoption and accelerating engagement. Once you identify your own distinguishing criteria, you have a clear image of who to target and, as a positive internality, have likely also uncovered your next targets for efficiently allocated marketing dollars. For us, it’s the neighbors of our best customers. For you, you’ve de-risked your growth plans by separating max-margin opportunity from the median prospect.

Think Incremental Customer Acquisition

Throw out your averages and pre-scale results based assumptions for customer acquisition planning. These are great for sweeping look-backs, but if you’re rapidly increasing your spends based on these factors, you could walk into danger unchecked or temper team morale as real-world results roll in. That’s the scaling trap: going big on spending past a point of no return predicated on the assumption that the gross market value (GMV) will land in the ballpark you expect or above a threshold you have to exceed.

Thematically, marketplaces have to plan marketing on an incremental, per-customer-won basis; as you go deeper in a given market or channel, the price you pay per customer changes. This realization will help you avoid the scaling trap. These costs per customer don’t just trend down and plateau, they trend back up.

We use this thematic understanding to de-risk our growth expectations. Dollars in do not generate linear-esque results for revenue, customers or profit. Rather, we used our real-world experience to inform a six-tiered cost of market penetration -- each tier has an approximation of population and range of customer acquisition costs (CACs) to push through. This lets us more realistically project spending into results and quantifies how much we'll need to acquire the number customers or market share we're after.

When you launch a new market, you spend heavily to create a demand pull for supply. We call this stage “pushing to liquidity.” Then your CACs quickly fall to a plateau as brand awareness and referrals take off. This doesn’t last though. As you push past the early majority, you have to invest more effort (dollars) into winning over new customers. The further you go, the faster this per-customer cost rises. As results come in, refine and improve each population tiers’ CAC range or population size to improve your assumptions.

Monitor and Evaluate in Real Time

Once you’ve delineated who you’re targeting and how you expect to spend your marketing dollars, the de-risking onus shifts to ongoing execution. Make sure you have real-time access to key metrics like CACs and expected LTVs to benchmark against your expectations continuously for each channel, vertical or market. You can then use this data to make smart real-time decisions, allowing you to pivot from less effective channels to the best place to allocate your scarce marketing dollars. This is where the art and your gut decision making, complements the science of your planning atop knowing who your best customers are.

Even if your incremental acquisition assumptions are wholly wrong, you’ll be able to throttle spending before your CACs exceed your LTVs, avoid the scaling trap and still be able to invest in the pursuit of your max-margin prospects.

