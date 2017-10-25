A Heartbreaking Comic About Climate Change

Illustrated by Adam Maria
Written by Jesse Mechanic
Previously published on The Overgrown.
Adam Maria is an artist from Brooklyn. He’s currently working on his first graphic novel. Follow his work on Tumblr.
Jesse Mechanic is the editor in chief of The Overgrown.
FOLLOW: @jmechanic LIKE: @JesseIanMechanic
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS