A HOLE IN (NONE)

A President uses profanity to degrade a people or a country and its news. Remarks that one side abhors and the other finds innocuous defenses for. But for all the clamor on the first half of the phrase shit hole it is the second half that is should be considered.

Trump thinks that countries are in effect holes, maybe more like a pit that only sub humans can crawl out of. Certainly not like America which in his mind is (w)hole because it is a nation of a white majority. To further his convoluted premise we are a great nation compared to many others. In point of fact he is the one digging a deep hole to fantasy land.

Here is where the U.S. ranks in some key statistics regarding the United States.

Health Care shows the U.S. ranking as #34 on “Life Expectancy,” and as #41 on “Infant Mortality.” (And, of course, unlike the “Infant Mortality” rankings from UNICEF, this ranking is among 144 countries. Thus: some underdeveloped countries actually have higher life-expectancy than does the U.S.)

Education in the U.S. is also apparently mediocre. On “Quality of Primary Education,” we are #38. On “Primary Education Enrollment Rate,” we are #58. On “Quality of the Educational System,” we are #28.

Corruption seems to be a rather pervasive problem in the U.S. On “Diversion of Public Funds [due to corruption],” the U.S. ranks #34. On “Irregular Payments and Bribes” (which is perhaps an even better measure of lack of corruption) we are #42. On “Public Trust in Politicians,” we are #54

Of the 117 different factors that were ranked, the U.S. scored among the top 7 on only 18 factors

That is a lot of data and if we were to drill deeper into the American "hole" there is much more mediocrity to uncover. This president wants his base to believe they live in the greatest country on earth even as they struggle to make ends meat, keep their family healthy and educate their children so they don't end up like them or worse. There is a real concern that the youngest generations in the U.S. will not be as prosperous as their parents. Reversing a trend that began after WWII where the younger generations had the opportunity to have a better life, when it came to living longer, healthier and earn more money.