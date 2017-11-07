A Jack of Many Trades: VJX OFFICIAL

Some people are just too multifaceted.
Let’s take a look at KeAndre Cummings, who wears many faces as a social media maven, a comedian, a C.E.O, a musician, a YouTuber, a DJ, and a person that gives back to his community. But here’s the shocker: he’s only 19-years-old.
KeAndre prefers to go by Ken C., mainly because he detests his last name. On his website, he quotes, “ I hate my last name because it was always made fun of. Wanna know anyway, don't you? *sigh* I'm Ken Cummins — there, I told you, now leave me alone.”
He began a community based charity in Plainfield, Illinois. He purchases meals for people living in the streets and hands them gifts of $25 dollars. “I know it’s not much, but it’s something. I call this a random act of kindness, and I plan to build my platform for being kind to people — not trolling people” he says.
On his YouTube channel, he showcases his humor in videos where he’s pranking his mother.
All of his social links can be found on his website.
