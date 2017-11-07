A Jack of Many Trades: VJX OFFICIAL

Some people are just too multifaceted.

Let’s take a look at KeAndre Cummings, who wears many faces as a social media maven, a comedian, a C.E.O, a musician, a YouTuber, a DJ, and a person that gives back to his community. But here’s the shocker: he’s only 19-years-old.

KeAndre prefers to go by Ken C., mainly because he detests his last name. On his website, he quotes, “ I hate my last name because it was always made fun of. Wanna know anyway, don't you? *sigh* I'm Ken Cummins — there, I told you, now leave me alone.”

He began a community based charity in Plainfield, Illinois. He purchases meals for people living in the streets and hands them gifts of $25 dollars. “I know it’s not much, but it’s something. I call this a random act of kindness, and I plan to build my platform for being kind to people — not trolling people” he says.

On his YouTube channel, he showcases his humor in videos where he’s pranking his mother.