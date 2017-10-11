A Journey in New York City: The City, The Strange Man, and The Month That Made Me, Me

An Innocent Beginning

My summer began June 3rd, 2016. I was supposed to stay in Rhode Island at my school to take summer school. That was part of my original plan: take summer classes to graduate college early. However, that all changed that morning. I was having a rather redundant breakfast in the only dining hall open on campus. I was eating my usual omelet with ham, spinach and cheddar cheese with a toasted gluten-free English muffin. While I was eating, I was messaging my friend, and he told me that he was in New York attending an entrepreneurial conference. I Googled what it was called. It was the second annual, three-day long entrepreneurial summit for millennials. Immediately, I called my mom begging her to let me go to the event. I found a train ticket, a hotel, and managed to get a ticket to the event for relatively cheap. She reluctantly agreed after lots of convincing. Within two hours, I was on a train to New York city. When I left Providence Station, I had fully intended to return to school after the summit.

Three and a half hours later, I arrived in Grand Central Station. I could barely find my way out of the place. Luckily, the hotel I booked a room with was across the street and was hosting the summit. I didn’t know anyone there. I checked into my room and went into the city for the first time by myself. Later that evening, I went to one of the summit’s networking gatherings, and that’s where I met three young, very different men who ended up changing my life. The oldest one was from Israel who planned to open an escape room in the States. Another was from Germany who wanted to open a co-work space, and the third was someone who chose to live every month of 2016 in a new city. We all talked late into the night before splitting ways to sleep.

The next morning was the first day of speeches. Hundreds of millennials, most were in college or were recent grads, gathered to learn from young entrepreneurs about how to start a business and how to grow one to success. Topics ranged from women in business to working with an older generation who may not view you as an equal. Despite listening for days, I gained the most inspiration from talking to other attendees one-on-one. I met people who traveled from Germany to start their own companies, people who had published books that became a top seller, students who worked with the United Nations, a teenager that was in the process of creating of a “SMART” gun. After listening to these people, I became so motivated, I questioned returning to school.

However, once the summit ended, I returned to little Providence. My new friend, the one who lived in a different city each month, drove me back to Rhode Island. I was there for about a day before deciding to leave college for the big city of New York and to follow my dreams of being an entrepreneur.

Journey Diller Washington Square Park

Being Special in New York City

It was a hot June day in New York City. I had recently decided to leave summer school at my college and go to New York with someone I had just met. Now, that friend was living in a different city every month, and New York City was scheduled for June. I met him the day earlier at an entrepreneurship conference. I called him Patrick, and he called me Seattle. It was our thing.

Anyways, the last day of the summit, he drove me all the way to Rhode Island back to school. It was later that night that I decided to leave school and go to New York. I had no definite plan. I didn’t know where to stay, how to make money, or anything important like that.

I packed up what I could fit in my small suitcase and left everything behind. Patrick kindly drove me back to New York. When I told my mom about my decision, she freaked out. It makes sense that she did. I had just started college a few months before and was deciding to leave. She was all the way in California, and I was 3,000 miles away on the opposite corner of the country. I told her I was going to return to school in the Fall.

Day one in New York was odd. I decided to go find a job. I didn’t. After hours of looking, I decided to stop and eat. I entered a relatively large establishment and grabbed a to-go menu. I didn’t have any paper with me, but I needed to write down what I was thinking. I took out my pen that I always carry in my purse and began to write on the catering/to-go menu. Writing everything down was very therapeutically.

Journey Diller Street close to where the car was parked.

I wrote about how my friends from school thought I was crazy for packing up and leaving, how my mother was freaking out, and how I was getting calls and texts from friends and family concerned about me and trying to convince me to go stay with them. I was only 18 years old and living on my own in New York. Well, trying to.

After a little of writing on the to-go menu, I decided to go to Starbucks. Starbucks was where Patrick worked. He didn’t work for Starbucks. He worked remotely, Starbucks has free Wi-Fi. I walked back to that Starbucks on near 7th and 20th and continued to write in the to-go menu. As I was writing very diligently trying to relieve some of my thoughts and stress, a man sitting nearby leaned over and said, “Would you like a piece of paper?” I accepted and took a piece of blank paper.

We began talking, and I told him that I left school for New York with no money, no place to stay, and my family was furious. I was honest to this stranger. Then the stranger, who was in his middle aged, maybe older, told me his name and said, “I see something in you, and I believe you can be the next big thing. How much are willing to pay for rent? I can help you out with a place. You can even get on my phone account if you’d like. One day, you will thank me for giving you my time. Here, I’ll give you a 2-dollar bill with my name on it so that you remember today. And take my phone number.”

He gave me his phone number. Nearly every digit had a purpose. The last four digits were the price for him to make introductions to others. He claimed he had a rather large network of powerful people.

We continued to talk for hours about business and my story. He, honestly, made me feel special. He was going around in New York that day speaking at a variety of events. One of them was live online, and so we watched. He made me write down certain things referring to specific companies like Uber and Amazon.

During the conversation, the man looked straight at me and told me, didn’t ask me but told me, that I would be hosting an event for Minorities and Women in Business. Apparently, I had hundreds of people signed up for booths and thousands of people on the waitlist to be invited to attend.

I cut the conversation short after two hours. I had dinner plans with Patrick and didn’t want to be late. And I wasn’t too sure about this guy, so I wanted to leave. I politely said “good-bye” and left. I told Patrick about what had happened, and as expected, he was wary about him.

I was the “Next Big Thing”

The next sweaty day, I dropped out of school to pursue of dreaming of succeeding on my own in New York. I wanted to be one of the people who started from nothing and became something. I wanted to be a wonder-story. I called the strange man from the day before and told him I’d work with him but not live in his place he offered or be on his phone account. He agreed to my terms, and we met later that day.

When I saw him, he told me, “What do you want to do? Where do you want to go?”

I said, “I don’t know.”

He said, “Never say ‘I don’t know.’ If you don’t know something, then say something else that makes you sound smarter. ‘I don’t know’ is for unsuccessful people.”

Journey Diller 5th Avenue

I stared at him blankly, and he told me to choose left or right. We went right. We walked around for a bit talking about what I wanted out of life and how he can help me. Eventually, we wandered into the Javits Center. At the time, the convention center was hosting the Small Business Expo.

The man turned toward me and told me, “I can get you in there if you want.” I nodded and followed him to the check-in counter. He pressed some buttons on the kiosk and talked to some people. Soon, he returned to me with two name tags and passes.

At the sticker stand to get a sticker that corresponds with the industry a person is in, he had me place every sticker on the name tag dangling around my neck. So, I did. When I entered the event room, there were aisles among aisles full on booths and stands stretching wall to wall. There were non-profits, for-profits, big businesses helping small business, organizations, stages, refreshment area, and thousands and thousands of people.

Before we began to walk around, he told me, “we are going to tell people that you are hosting the event and your story: how you’re only 18, you came to New York absolutely nothing, and yet, you’re hosting an event twice the size as this. They are going to want to do everything for you.”

We spent hours walking around the center talking to every booth, making connections and getting business cards. Each time a company representative asked for a business card, the man responded “I don’t have any. I work the old-fashioned way: phone calls. I have no email, I have no business cards. Just a phone number.” Quickly, the person asking grabbed a pen and wrote their number on the business card.

After the event, we went to a small deli south of Madison Square Garden but north of 21st street for a quick bite. While we were eating, the man called his assistant and told her to get us into the mParticle and Appboy presentation. The two of us walked into the building, up the elevator, and into the front office.

Once in the office, the young man at the front desk asked us if we were here for the event and if we were registered. The strange man told him his assistant had recently registered us, and so we wrote our names on nametags and went into the presentation. There, I learned what a popsocket was and met extraordinary people. Today, I still have their business cards, but I haven’t had a reason to reach out to them. I wish I did because they could have taught me an unlimited number of things.

Journey Diller New Jersey isn’t New York

New Jersey isn’t the City

After the great flaunting around the city, the strange man told me he had a place to stay. He asked me what my budget was for rent, and being young and completely unaware of how rent worked, I said, “$400.” He went silent before saying, “All right, you can stay there and pay $400 in rent if you can find someone else to pick up your extra rent plus their own. It’s normally $1,600 a month. So, you can pay $400 if you can find someone willing to pay $2,800 a month. And whatever you do, do not tell anyone how much you’re paying.” I nodded.

I was told the apartment was in the city, so I followed him. I took my belongings from Patrick’s car and followed this man to the apartment. We entered Port Authority and took a bus. I didn’t know where the bus was going, but I soon realized we were headed to New Jersey, to a small town on the edge of the river with a view of the Empire State Building and the New Yorker. It was weird. It was dark when I arrived there, but I’m sure the sunlight wouldn’t have made the town less drab. After seeing the apartment and walking around the town with the strange man, I told him I was uncomfortable staying and wanted to go back to the city with Patrick.

He understood. I called Patrick and told him I was coming back. Surprisingly, he was okay with me returning. Unsurprisingly, he needed a little convincing. The strange man walked me to the bus stop and waited with me until the bus came. While waiting, I asked him a question that was plaguing me.

“Why me?”

“I see so much potential in you. There’s something about you that is undeniable and will make you successful. I can’t pinpoint it exactly, but I know you’re going to do great things.”

Journey Diller Yankees Stadium

If at First You Don’t Succeed, Try Again.

The next day, I joined Patrick in the same Starbucks he’d been working out of. We brushed our teeth there, we ate there, we worked there. I determined to not work with the strange man again, so that meant I needed a new plan. I scoured the internet for any way to make money. Eventually, I found a company that paid me per article. They had to be a minimum of 2,500 words on certain topics such as “The Top Seven Companies that Market on Twitter for Free” and “The Top 5 to 10 Facebook Marketing Tips.” I received links to the articles posted online, but the links don’t work anymore. I have no idea where they went.

I wrote the articles for a few weeks while looking for another job in a restaurant or another writing gig. I also spent the time working on my own fiction novel.

It wasn’t long before I talked to my mom, again. I had been receiving calls and texts from the family and family friends asking if I’m okay and offering me to come stay with them for the summer. Clearly, I was loved, but I was too stubborn to see that. I only saw people trying to stop me from being great. When I talked to mom, I had told her about the plan I had. I told her that I had a writing job, was about to become a hostess at a restaurant and was opening my bank account (my bank account had been connected to hers since it opened nearly 12 years ago). She hated it. She threatened to cut me off if I didn’t return home. She begged me even more to come home. I didn’t, I couldn’t. I felt like I had a lot to prove to everyone. I had to prove that I was more than just some small-town girl who was like everyone else. I wanted to be more.

I hung up on my mom and went to Bank of America to open an account. The banker was kind, but I think he was only doing his job. By the end of the meeting, I had an account, and my money was in transfer from my old bank. A couple days later, the money had disappeared and so did my Bank of America account. I walked right into the same bank location and talked to the person who helped me open the account. It took him a while before he told me the account was closed. He wouldn’t tell me why it closed but gave me a number to call to find out. It was nearly impossible to get ahold of someone from the number because a bank account number was needed and mine was closed. When I got ahold of someone, the person on the other side told me I was too high of risk.

At this point, I was the most screwed than I’ve been all summer. I had no way to access my money since it was on its way to the new account and on its way back to the old account, and I had no job. I was freaking out. I told Patrick of my situation, and he said not to worry and that he’d take care of me. I was a little relived, but I didn’t want to drain his resources since he was tight on money.

Once I was calm, I reached out to another friend of mine, Daniel. I met him at the conference, and he was still in town. We met up, he told me where to get the best gyros, we got them to go and ate them inside of a hotel near Central Park. We sat, ate and caught up. He told me he was staying with a friend in Hell’s Kitchen and invited me to a rooftop party. I brought Patrick with me to my first-ever rooftop party. And it was amazing.

Journey Diller Hell’s Kitchen

The view was spectacular. There, I met a reporter, a recent graduate, and some random people. By the time of the party, Patrick and I weren’t together, and I forgot that even though another guy, Evan, and Daniel were hitting on me. Patrick was a smooth talker. Once he started talking, he captured the audience, especially the women. He was surrounded by the women, and I was surrounded by the men. I got a little jealous and left after embarrassing myself to walk around the city around midnight. When I returned to the car, I found Patrick and the girl who he was with at the party. Turns out they were looking for me.

Because of that moment, I decided I needed to get my life together if I was going to amount to anything on my own. The next few days, I found a job at a clothing company in the city, June was coming to a close, and Patrick began planning his move to his next city, Seattle. I helped him film a short video for his website blog about his time in New York. With the bloopers, I created a short video of our time together. During our time in New York, we went to the Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, saw the Philharmonic play in Central Park, walked the Highline, and more memorable adventures. But we both new that we would be parting ways and didn’t know when or if we would see each other. I asked him a few times if I could come with him to Seattle only to be answered with a “no.”

Journey Diller Brooklyn Bridge

I made plans to have someone pick me up in Morristown, New Jersey to drive back with them to North Carolina and spend Fourth of July with them. While in North Carolina and after much convincing, I decided it was time to go home to California. My family had won. I was coming home with having nothing accomplished. Talk about being down in the gutter. I had risked everything to become something only to come back with less than I started with.

Turning it Around

I didn’t have any friends in California since my mom moved there after I started college. It was lonely. I spent most of my days alone on the couch watching Netflix. I rarely talked because I was full of shame, embarrassment and guilt. I had pushed my family away for no reason. I didn’t know what to do. My mom reached out to a therapist for help, but it didn’t help much.

That summer was rocky at first but gradually became smoother. I met a guy named Andrew and became friends with him. He introduced me to some of his friends, and it wasn’t as lonely anymore. Over time, my mom and I worked through our problems, but it took months. Before the summer ended, my sister left for New York City with an internship that lasted six months. I didn’t say “good-bye” to her, but I wish I did. While I was in New York, she only worried about me and tried to make sure I was safe. And I thanked her by fixed her purse and not saying “good-bye.”

Despite the hard time adjusting to being back, I had a lot of time to reflect on myself. My mom asked me several times if I regretted “New York,” and I said I didn’t because it was an experience that I would do all over again.

At the end of the summer, I started a blog about people’s passions. I always knew I liked to write and hear stories, but being in New York caused me to realize that everyone has a story worth telling. I wrote about people from so many different backgrounds doing a variety of things. I called the blog “Chptr This” because I only wrote about one passion, one part, one aspect of a person, one chapter of their life.

I returned to school that autumn with a new plan: I would graduate two years early and become a connector. My career would be to connect people with the resources, the people, and the help they need to achieve their dreams. It took a few months, but in hindsight, I didn’t return to California with less that I started my summer with. I came back with more because I knew what I wanted to do, I understood myself, I met amazing people, and knew I had people who cared about me.

Today, I attend school full time, am set to graduate this May, consult with businesses, attend networking events, and help as many people as I can. I’m still good friends with Patrick, and I don’t regret New York. If I were to do it over, I would have more of a plan before starting. I learned a great deal about business, life, others, and myself. That one month was a turning point in my life. It gave me purpose.