COMEDY
10/11/2017 06:49 am ET Updated 10 minutes ago

A 'Late Night' Writer Hilariously Schools Mike Ditka On Oppression

Amber Ruffin and Seth Meyers teamed up to tackle the Hall of Famer's dumb comments.

By Ron Dicker

Former Chicago Bears player and coach Mike Ditka put his old cleat in his mouth this week when he said that “there has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of.”

So “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin delivered a much-needed chalk talk to the Hall of Famer on Tuesday’s show.

“Mike Ditka, what do you know about oppression?” Ruffin snapped. “You won one Super Bowl (as head coach) in 1986 and they gave you your own steak house!”

Ruffin saved one of her better lines for Ditka’s comment that players who “disrespect” the flag by protesting should “go to another country and play football.”

“What other country?” Ruffin asked. “We’re the only ones dumb enough to spend our Sundays wearing tights and giving each other brain damage.”

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Late Night Talk Show Hosts
PHOTO GALLERY
Late Night Talk Show Hosts
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Sports Mike Ditka
A 'Late Night' Writer Hilariously Schools Mike Ditka On Oppression

CONVERSATIONS