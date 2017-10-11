A 'Late Night' Writer Hilariously Schools Mike Ditka On Oppression

Former Chicago Bears player and coach Mike Ditka put his old cleat in his mouth this week when he said that “there has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of.”

So “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin delivered a much-needed chalk talk to the Hall of Famer on Tuesday’s show.

“Mike Ditka, what do you know about oppression?” Ruffin snapped. “You won one Super Bowl (as head coach) in 1986 and they gave you your own steak house!”

Ruffin saved one of her better lines for Ditka’s comment that players who “disrespect” the flag by protesting should “go to another country and play football.”