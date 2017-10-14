A Legacy of Nazism

When I was working at General Electric in the summer of 2007, I pretty much hated the job. I did not have much to do, so I’d look at conspiracy sites all the time. Yet, I couldn’t help but notice how the GE logo looks like a swastika, much like the Columbia sportswear logo. In fact, when I was working for the Cook County Forest Preserve Foundation, a slush fund set up to procure donations outside the legal boundaries, Shelley A. Davis, my boss, announced a new deal with Columbia for the county.

“The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” William Faulkner wrote. I would get in a lot of Facebook debates with blockheads claiming there were no more Nazis. However, I had a sneaking suspicion that a war that ended only 70 years ago wasn’t truly over. Nazi sympathizers still exist, and they come up with the craziest reasons to justify their beliefs.

The Nazis came out of the New World Order movement, which grew out of Europe around the time of the Enlightenment. While many in the Enlightenment questioned conventional authority, the hard-left New World Order group went to an extreme. If you’re looking for evidence of the New World Order’s influence in America, look no further than the dollar bill, which features the Latin words “Novus ordo seclorum” and a hidden image of an owl, which represents the radical leftists and the Masons. And look no further than George H.W. Bush, who often used the phrase.

There are also radicals on the right, messianic Zionists, Muslims and Christians. The worst possible solution to the problems today would be to unite the extreme left and extreme right in some sort of super group of idiots.

It is true that certain groups on the extreme left and extreme right worked together during World War II against the good world order. Kapos received special treatment during the Holocaust.