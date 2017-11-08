A Lesson in Self Awareness

Little old lady across the street, why do you just sit there all day?

Little old lady across the street, why was I so angry at you? Why did your presence invoke those feelings within me?

Little old lady across the street, you became my companion without even knowing it. I talked to you and asked you questions.

Little old lady across the street, what are you trying to show me, what can you teach me?

Little old lady across the street, you gave me the answers I wasn’t really looking for.

When I looked at you, I saw me!

Little old lady across the street, you sat in the one place, day in and day out watching the world go by. Why was I so angry about that?

Little old lady across the street, you showed me that sometimes I sit too long and watch the world go by. I get too comfortable and, even lazy and my life rushes on by.

So I decided to make some changes.

And then you were gone!

I missed you. I waited for you. I was lonely for you.

Little old lady across the street, why did you go?

I was getting to know you. I loved you sitting there watching the world go by, taking it in, you looked so serene.

And then your absence taught me more.

Little old lady across the street, you reminded me that it’s ok to sit and watch and take in the world.

You reminded me that I am free, because I have choices in the decisions that I make.

You reminded me that we are all connected and that our questions are always answered.

You reminded me about what I can learn about myself from my feelings.

You showed me, that in everyone, I see me.

Little old lady across the street, you still are with me.

~ ~ ~