A Letter to My Daughter About Never Forgetting How to Say No

To my beautiful Mia,

When I look at you, I see the girl I wish I could have been at 4 years old: confident, fearless, assertive, life-embracing, and life-affirming.

A few months ago, we shared a moment that you probably already forgot, but I often remember: We were on vacation, swimming in the resort pool. You befriended some little girls from the family sitting near us and were busy jumping in and out of the water with them. I was playing in the pool with your brothers. My back was to you when I heard the girls’ father playing a game with them in which he made his voice sound sinister and baited them to jump from the edge of the pool into his arms.

“Come on, little girl [evil laugh], I’ll catch you.” It was meant to be funny, and from everything I had seen, this seemed like a nice guy, a good dad who was trying to have fun with his girls. But.

But it was creepy enough that it made me feel uncomfortable. When I turned around to check on you, I realized that, at some point, the game had gone from his daughters to you, and now there he stood with his hands outstretched to catch you.

It was a strange moment. One that dragged on in my own head as I searched for the right words to shut him down without sounding like the crazy--perhaps paranoid—woman I felt like. But in the time it took me to figure out how to politely tell him to back off, you were already speaking.

“No. I don’t play that game,” I heard you say assertively. And that was that.

For months, this episode popped up regularly in my thoughts. Each time, I equated it with your self-confidence, something that took me well into my thirties to develop.

But lately, what I’m realizing is that while self esteem guided you, so did the simple fact that you have not yet been untaught by the world around you that no is, in fact, a complete sentence.

One that doesn’t require you to back-pedal so as not to hurt someone’s feelings. One that doesn’t necessitate an explanation as to why. One that need not be followed by a “valid” excuse to not want something. Or someone.

The cadence and intent and meaning of no is simple for you, as it should be for all of us. But I fear that over the next decade, the next two, and three, it will cease to be, just as it has ceased to be for most of us. And when no’s stand-alone strength becomes convoluted, so will the self-esteem that allows you to use it.

I can’t fully explain to you why I, a grown woman, wasted time processing how to say no to a man without hurting his feelings, even though the situation felt “off,” even though he was a stranger whose opinion of me doesn’t matter. But I can try.

One day when you’re a young woman, someone will show interest in you, and when you rebuke the invitation for a date, or the small talk, or the requisite drink, he will persist until you find yourself lying about having a boyfriend already or give him a fake phone number. You will do this because it won’t have been the first time you’ve been in this situation, and by now you’ll know that simply, politely, saying no may bring with it an uncomfortable persistence, followed by a mild insult designed to make you want to prove him wrong (you’re a snob, don’t know how to have a good time, think you’re better than everyone). If you still don’t acquiesce, the next round of insults won’t be as “kind”: you’re a bitch. A prude. You’re not as hot as you think you are, c#$%. But all you will actually be thinking at that point is whether this situation will escalate to a level that you won’t be able to handle.

One day, you will babysit, maybe for a family we know. And the father will slip the money you’ve earned into your back pocket when it’s time to go, just as one of your babysitters told me happened to her. Over and over again because she needed the money to support her child.

One day, when you’re 15 and physically awkward and unpopular, and have never even held hands with a boy, you may start a job at a local bakery. A family place. All of the older girls will warn you about the guy who works there--he’s a sex offender. They’ll tell you it’s gross that he flashed some girls in a park, but he didn’t actually “do” anything. He’ll begin to brush against you, accidently of course. But when he’s clearly pressing against your back—again--and you finally recoil and snap, “stop!,” he’ll look you up and down and say “please.” Because you should consider yourself lucky that he chose you. You should be grateful that you were worthy of his attention. When you go home that day, you decide not to ever go back. The woman who hired both of you will call and chide you for being so irresponsible as to leave a job without giving notice.

One day, your male boss may ask to meet with at 6:30pm. It’s the only time he has available before you go on vacation. He will close the door behind you, and listen to your update. By the time you’re finished, everyone is gone. He will then tell you, in the most casual manner, that he’s been reading the emails you and your boyfriend exchange. Even though they’re in your personal email account, it’s well within his right because he’s doing so on your work computer. He looks you in the eye as he recites the more intimate details of the correspondence. You feel yourself sweating through your clothes until he finishes by saying, “you know that honeymoon phase won’t last, right?” He is almost 20 years your senior, married, and owns the company. Your dream trip is spent contemplating how you could possibly ever face him again. You don’t. Instead, you clean out your office on a Sunday night and accept that you are suddenly unemployed with an unexplainable hole on your resume.

One day, you’ll realize that most of the strong, beautiful women in your life all have the same stories to tell, and many have far worse. You’ll feel grateful that yours did not end with physical assault, and may even feel like you’re lucky to have navigated through life unscathed.

One day, you will discover that the same women who break glass ceilings allow themselves to climb into bed each night with men who have shattered the spirits, reputations and lives of numerous other females. You’ll be frightened at how easily their victims—the ones who spoke up and the ones who were found out—are demonized and degraded… again. You’ll see that smart, good, kind people make conscious, deliberate choices about when it’s okay to overlook such “hijinx” and when it’s not. You’ll think about that old saying, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

Because of all of this, one day, you will forget how easy it was to say no once upon a time. You will begin to quiet your inner voice, and once that happens, your outer voice will surely follow. You will begin to believe what you innately know isn’t true—that this is what it must mean to be a woman. That it’s no big deal. That you can’t take a joke. That you wanted it.

So I’m begging you, please, do not carry shame that was never yours to ,. Do not doubt your instincts because if it doesn’t feel right, it isn’t… even if “nothing” happened. Do not question your self worth, or wonder if you brought it on upon yourself, or agonize over whether you deserved it. I beg of you, do not stay silent because your silence gives them even more power, and takes it away not just from you, but all women.

In turn, I promise to always listen, to hear you, to support you and above all else, to believe you. I promise to never judge you or lay blame. I promise to never, ever forget your four-year-old self saying “No. I don’t play that game.”

And I will never let you forget either.

Love you forever,