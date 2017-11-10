A Life Lost, A Heart Remembered: How a Boy With a Rare Disease Offered Me a Glimpse of God

The phone call I received on Monday morning, July 17th, 2017 seared me. My best friend called to tell me that they had found their seven-year-old son Will dead in his room. Again and again I said, “What?!” in disbelief.

Will had a rare genetic mutation — SCN8A — that affects brain and motor function, causes severe developmental delays and manifests in life-threatening epileptic seizures. Will started having seizures just before his first birthday and as the seizures continued his development began to nearly freeze.

He wasn’t verbal, besides forming a few words you could understand only when his parents, Liz and Michael, translated them for you. He couldn’t feed himself, couldn’t dress himself and couldn’t stand without holding onto the edge of a table or his parents’ outstretched hands. Even then he trembled. For the rest of his life, they struggled as a family. Uncertain when the next seizure would strike, which could be multiple times during the day or night. Uncertain if this seizure would go unabated and mean a trip to the ER. Uncertain while for years they experimented with medications: many tried and all failed, loaded with side effects, and a battle to get a cognitively and physically disabled child to take. Most nights Will, and by extension his parents, had disturbed or no sleep. Since scientists discovered SCN8A in 2010, approximately 250 patients have been diagnosed. Sudden, unexplained death is not uncommon.

November 10, 2017 would have been Will’s eighth birthday. I remember his illness and near constant suffering with great sadness. But I remember his still ever-present smile and the sweet lilt of his laughter, too… engraved memories that give me great joy.

When I think of Will, I think of Jesus’ words in the Sermon on the Mount: “Blessed are the pure in heart.” To me, Will embodied purity of heart. Purity is innocence and transparency. The heart is where our emotions arise from, and desires.

“Blessed are the pure in heart.”

Whether it was him laughing, the funny faces he made, the way he looked adoringly at his mother, or the suffering he endured, there was a purity to all of Will’s life, for good and for ill. Will had no hypocrisy, no guile, no false pretense, no hidden motives, no ability or attempts to mask his hurt. Whatever he was experiencing was translucent: pure joy, pure delight, and sadly, pure pain. I keep pictures of the Ramirez family at my work desk and on my phone and people see them and say Will looks like an angel. And I agree. He was beautiful. Even his face had a purity to it.

I loved both Facetiming with the little guy and real face-time with him. He was happy to see me and I was even happier to see him. We’d wiggle our eyebrows at each other, widen and narrow our eyes. I’d do a bunny nose twitch; he would smile. We’d look at each other for a long moment and then laugh. My heart would swell when he called me “Auntie Sne” in his own Will way.

“Blessed are the pure in heart.”

I’ve never prayed for anyone the same way I prayed for Will. Faith is not the absence of doubt, so I wrestled in my prayers, questioning why he, ​his parents​ Liz and​ Michael​, and his older brother​ Ethan had such a difficult path to walk. None of us will know the answer in this lifetime.

A few weeks​ before he passed, Liz and I were talking about a blessing in the book of Deuteronomy that always brought Will to my mind:

“The beloved of the Lord shall dwell in safety by him; and the Lord shall cover him all the day long, and he shall dwell between his shoulders.”

​I repeat that verse to myself often. ​

“The beloved of the Lord shall dwell in safety by him; and the Lord shall cover him all the day long, and he shall dwell between his shoulders.”

Liz and I talked about how it evoked pictures of a father or mother holding their child against their chest. Or riding his parent’s back with his arms looped around their neck, head resting on their shoulders. Or like a shepherd gently carrying a lamb, slung across their shoulders. The image of sweet Will, surrounded by God, covered and resting between his shoulders, forever content and forever safe, comforts me. The meaning of the name William is “resolute protector.” He is absolutely, resolutely protected now.

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”

I know Will is looking at Jesus, he is whole and happy, and Jesus is embracing him. Maybe they are making funny faces at each other — I don’t know. But I do know there are no more tears, there is no more pain, there are no more seizures, no more sleepless nights, no more meds to test, no more limits on his little body. In his flesh, with a body now healed, Will is seeing God.

There is something Will leaves for us on this side of heaven. These aren’t Christ’s words but I think there should be a corollary to that verse and it would go like this: “Blessed are those that know the pure in heart, for in them they see God.” In Will’s purity, I caught a glimpse of God, both God’s joy and God’s anguish.

We miss you so much, Will, but I know you have a perfect home between God’s strong and mighty shoulders. And you will be waiting there with that beautiful smile of yours when it’s time to welcome your mom, dad and Ethan. We will see you soon. I love you, little guy.

William Chun-Ahn Ramirez

Nov. 10, 2009 – July 17, 2017

--