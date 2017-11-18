A little Luxury in Ferrari with the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

Ferrari is a brand that needs no introduction, in fact it requires some praise, why? Because they build some of the most fascinating cars in the world. I was watching a documentary the other night when I learn’t something interesting, Ferrari were to sell to Ford in the 60’s for a whopping price of $16 million dollars. To tell you the truth, I was dumbfounded as I thought the figure was quite subdued.

Looking back at Ferrari’s offering back in the 60’s, the brand only offered the 250 models, (250 SWB, 250 California, 250 Lusso, 250 GTE, 250 GTO and many other variations) which equated to a low production number, approx. 2388 cars were built in total, including the LM and GTO race cars. Second to that was Enzo Ferrari’s true speciality, the Ferrari racing program which included, GT race car programs and the most famous of them all, the Formula 1 team. The only reason why Enzo Ferrari rejected Ford’s bid in a last minute meeting, is because Ford wanted him to give up control of the Ferrari racing program. In true Enzo Ferrari style, he exchanged a few vigorous words in Italian and stormed out the door.

Fortune.com 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California

Where has this action from the 60’s led us? well here of course, 2017 with one of the finest 2+2 Ferrari’s produced to date, the GTC4 Lusso. Yes, the name has so many factors to it, GTC4 designation from the 365 model lineup, and Lusso from the famously brilliant 1963 Ferrari 250 Lusso. Lusso translates to “luxury”, which is exactly what this new model is. One of Enzo Ferrari’s favourite cars from his model lineup was the Ferrari 250 GTE, the first true 2+2 which he was quite frequently seen sporting.

Old Ferrari photo retrieved via Ferrarichat Enzo Ferrari exiting his personal Ferrari, the 250 GTE 2+2.

The 2017 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso might well be Ferrari’s last naturally aspirated 2+2 V12 engine (2+2 means two seats at the front plus two seats at the rear, quite different to calling it a 4 seater). Featuring a 6.2 litre V12, with 690 horsepower, 0-100km/hr in 3.4 seconds, this sublime grand tourer is a class leader, outperforming it’s Mercedes, Bentley, Porsche, & Rolls Royce rivals.

Ferrari focused on producing a car that is well equipped for 2 adults + 2 children, in saying that, my tall and broad structure fits in the rear seats quite comfortably with ample head room. Who says you can’t take a Ferrari to the snow? The GTC4 Lusso was created for this! With its improved all wheel drive system, the only place that you can’t take this Ferrari is on a 4WD expedition. It really does everything else quite brilliantly.

Supercar Advocates Ferrari GTC4 Lusso rear end showcasing 4 tailpipes and a boot, yes, boot space on a Ferrari.

One added benefit of it being a Ferrari is this, an awesome sounding V12 that reaches an eye watering 8250rpm with a sound that would leave you cringing for more, so much more in-fact it reaches a top speed of 335km/h, so if you have the means in reaching that, the GTC4 Lusso will leave you impressed. You can do all this in a Ferrari that still has boot space for some golf clubs and luggage, or maybe a little someone by the name of “Dan”, as you will see by watching our episode further below.

What brings us to this point is my personal experience in receiving my newly beloved Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. Let me share my experience in what I felt when I first lay eyes upon a car that was ordered back in June of 2016, yes! I’ve waited a year and a half for it. From all the original factory stickers, plastic covers over the seats and documentation comes my own dedicated episode for you to watch.

Supercar Advocates Ferrari delivery stickers, the way the factory delivers their cars to dealerships worldwide.

Without spoiling it too much, let me introduce to you my personal 2017 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso by clicking on the window below.