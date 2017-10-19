A Look At The Grief of a Parent

Alethea Mshar, Contributor
It’s been almost 2 months.

Living through child loss for 2 months feels simultaneously like no time at all and like an eternity.

I keep chasing the same thoughts around like a dust devil until it disappears, blown off by the wind. Then momentarily it blows back up and spins in circles until it dissipates again. I never catch it. It never stops returning.

I go back in time reviewing all of the interactions. Could I change one and have a different outcome? After chasing them all down I only return even more unsure.

If I could just hug you, and shake you, then hug you again. I’d probably yell for good measure, then another hug.

But that’s not an option anymore.

I think I’m stuck in the anger stage of grief. Anger at you, anger at me, and especially at all the shit that happened to you; at the broken road you were put on, over which none of us had control.

My head knows there’s nothing I could have done, but my heart won’t let it go.

Maybe I should be looking forward to a heavenly reunion, but there’s too much bitter in that bittersweet thought.

I hope that the peace which always eluded you is now yours. That’s my only comfort.

I hope that the trauma that burdened you like a mountainous backpack has been cast off and into an endless abyss where it’s weight will never crush you again.

Is it too late to remind you that I love you, that you are worthy and deserving of love? Perhaps you know that now in a way that was impossible to grasp when you were here.

I miss you. I always will.

