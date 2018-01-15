You have nurtured my soul in such a way that it justifies why Jesus was nailed to the cross. You are brilliant and sufficient. You are capable and beautiful. The world would argue that you are hard to please, but royalty is meant for Queens. The divinity in your greatness is seldom understood but often felt...

A Love Letter To Black Women

Let me start with I love you. I think that must be said to you by someone like me because you don’t hear it enough. You have nurtured my soul in such a way that it justifies why Jesus was nailed to the cross. You are brilliant and sufficient. You are capable and beautiful. Without you and your existence I would not be able to live the life that I do. My existence and progress comes as a result of your humility, gracefulness, strength, resolve and love. We owe you an unpayable debt.

I aspire to pay you back in my actions, but I know deep down inside that my actions will never be enough. The world would argue that you are hard to please, but royalty is meant for Queens. The divinity in greatness is seldom understood but often felt. You are my Mother and four sisters. You are my aunts, cousins and grandmothers and nieces. You are my friends and acquaintances. You are to be cherished for eternity, for your gift to the world is invaluable and profound.

If Game of Thrones was real, You would be the Night’s Watch to the my north. The Back Back to my Forth and Forth. You are Black Women. You are powerful and simultaneously vulnerable. Your existence is both beautiful and necessary, like the sun setting in the west. You are worthy of love from any and all energies. I just wanted you to know that you are indeed loved by me.