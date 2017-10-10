A Love Letter to my Body

Dearest Body,

I’m sorry.

I’m sincerely sorry for the way I’ve treated you over the years. No matter what I’ve done, said or thought, you’ve stood by me, always working hard and doing what you can to heal, move, breathe, cope. We’ve been through a lot together and, for the most part, I’ve taken for granted all that you do for me, every moment of every day.

I’ve ridiculed you to myself and to others. I’ve denied you experiences, food and even sunshine as I hid you because of shame and self-judgment. I’ve ignored your needs, your messages, your pleading for love. I’ve picked you apart, used harsh words that I would never use to describe anyone else, and cried tears of shame, guilt and frustration from feeling unworthy and not enough (pretty enough, skinny enough, strong enough…). I’ve hated on you.

I’m sorry.

Through the years on this unbelievably healing journey of self-love I’ve stepped into, I’ve come to have a new appreciation for you and noticed your beauty in so many subtle ways. I’ve healed through so much of the judgment that I’d soaked up and carried inside of you. I’ve learned to invite in more love and a big dose of grace when I’ve felt it creep back in. I have come to love you in so many beautiful ways. I know you have been waiting for that.

There have been many times during my life—through different stages, ages and cycles—that I wished to change things about you; some small and seemingly silly things as I look back now. Some were bigger ones that make me sad as I reflect back on how harsh and critical I was of you. And so today, I sink into more love, more gratitude and more healing as I make way for a new way of living that’s grounded in these things.

To my brown eyes—I’m sorry for wishing you were green thinking when I was a teenager as if that would have somehow been prettier or more interesting, and that I wasn’t enough exactly as I was. Thank you for allowing me to take in all the beauty in this world and in my life. To be able to gaze upon a glorious sunset and take in all of the colours in the sky. To be able to stare into the eyes of my love and feel so connected, loved and cherished. To see my son smile, grow, learn and look up at me with adoration. To see the vibrant colours on the trees on a gorgeous autumn day. For this and so much more, I am grateful for my beautiful brown eyes.

Thank you, I love you.

To my legs—I’ve wished so often you were longer, skinnier, more toned, stronger. I wished for the “thigh gap” and to be taller. I’ve hid you, avoiding dresses and never wearing shorts even in the most sweltering heat so that no one would see my legs. I’m sorry. Thank you for carrying me through this beautiful life, for running around playing with my son, for taking me on romantic walks along the lake hand in hand with my love, for holding me up and softening into yoga poses that bring deeper connection to you. For this and so much more, I am grateful for my legs.

Thank you, I love you.

To my arms—I’ve hated you for not looking toned or skinny enough, for jiggling when I wave and for not looking the way others do when I’ve compared you to magazines, models and other women. I’m sorry for hating on you, feeling ashamed for no reason and sinking into self-judgment through comparison. Thank you for all you do to help me with everyday lifting, holding, picking things up, and wrapping around my loved ones in an embrace, a hug and a cuddle. For cradling my little man when was just a baby, for picking him up when he fell or was hurt, for tickle fights through fits of laughter and snuggles through tears and love. For so many precious moments, I am grateful for you, arms.

Thank you, I love you.

To my tummy—perhaps I’ve been the worst to you. I remember even as a teenager looking in the mirror and thinking the harshest things; that I wasn’t small enough like the other girls in school, and it didn’t get better with age (my thoughts and judgments)—at least not for a lot of years. To you belly, who carried and took care of my baby for nine months, providing a safe home for my little man, I’ve been so harsh thinking you weren’t flat enough before or afterward. I’m sorry. Thank you for the strength of my core that takes me through life, that absorbs nutrients to nourish my body. For this and so much more, I am so grateful for everything you’ve done and do every day.

Thank you, I love you.

Losing weight and gaining weight, stretch marks and smooth skin, love handles and curves, I accept you in all stages, ages and cycles. No more comparison. No more hating or punishing.

Loving and honouring you, beautiful body, for going through this life I love. Together. I’m committed to taking care of you, to nurturing, nourishing, moving, resting, replenishing, and listening to you. I’m committed to rising up in love. And so, I release the past, the harsh words and thoughts, the tears, frustration and inner critic, and I create a new space, a sacred space to breathe in more love, kindness and connection.

I’m sorry. Thank you. I love you. Mind, body and soul.

Love always,

Kristin

The work I now do supporting women along their own self-love journey–reconnecting to their body and creating a nourishing, healthy relationship with it and food–all began with my own healing journey of self-love around eight years ago. I had a full-circle moment a couple weeks ago after beginning a new chapter with a yoga teacher training program; as I reflected on how far I’ve come, how much healing I’ve gone through, and thought about where I want to deepen even more, this letter was written. The words poured out of my heart and onto the paper. I think it’s so important to share, be vulnerable and connect with each other so that we know we are never alone—and so I share it. If this letter struck a chord with you on some level, I invite you to write your own love letter to your body. It’s a powerful step in acceptance and loving where you’re at and to be able to truly heal, create shifts and see the movement you want toward your goals.