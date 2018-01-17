A luxurious, romantic rock 'n roll getaway featuring John Oates will make your dreams come true

Well this sounds amazing. The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, (outside of Altanta, Georgia) is hosting a luxury, romantic-getaway Feburary 22 -25 that is full of R&R and R 'n R. Rest and Relaxation and Rock 'n Roll for an all-access weekend with Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer John Oates. I co-wrote Oates’ memoir with him last year and so I know the storytelling and music will be top notch. But given that this is at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, then everything else is bound to be top-notch, too.

The event

One half of the biggest selling duo of all time Hall & Oates, John will entertain guest in an intimate concert featuring his iconic hits and new singles from his highly-anticipated solo album Arkansas. The weekend package includes a fireside chat with Oates, gourmet southern fare, and more in a private, once-in-a-lifetime experience for music fans. The weekend kicks off on Friday evening with an intimate chat between Oates and his fans. Attendees will enjoy readings from his book, Change of Seasons: A Memoir, as well as the opportunity to ask him questions about his life and music – nothing is off limits! A guitar will be in the room, so you’ll never know when Oates may break into one of his many hits, or a fresh tune off his new record. Guests will receive both the book and the album as gifts upon arrival in their luxurious lake view guest rooms, which they can have signed following the reception.

“I love doing songs and storyteller style shows that give folks a chance to dive deep into the imagination of a songwriter,” said John Oates. “Doing a show in a beautiful resort living room setting gives me a chance to unwrap the creative process, and the audience comes away with a deeper appreciation of where some of their most cherished musical memories came from. I look forward to making these connections at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.” Southern charms

Saturday will be a night to remember, as guests are transported to the rustic Sandy Creek Barn for an evening of southern fare and music. Guests will enjoy a delicious three-course dinner with wine pairings prepared by the resort’s expert chefs, before John Oates takes the stage with his trio, and GRAMMY award winning American artist and friend Jim Lauderdale. Throughout the evening they will play old favorites, all-time hits, and new tracks for an unforgettable up-close and personal experience. While not spending time with Oates, guests can enjoy the many amenities at the resort, from hiking and biking to relaxing in one of the cozy hammocks, treating themselves to a world-class spa treatment, or a round of golf on one of the championship courses.