A Moment of "Truth" for Steve Harvey due to the Trump meeting Fallout!

In Hollywood, CA-Steve Harvey's wake up call is hitting hard and swift after a serious tank in the ratings of his new show called "Steve." Apparently the show's ratings went from it's premier of 1.8 to a cold 1.4 after the relocation from Chicago to the Hollywood Gold Coast of Los Angeles. The rebooted show premiered on September 5, 2017 with a big ticket production and big league expectations.

The original show "The Steve Harvey Show" which was a Chicago Production ended with higher ratings 2.2-all to show that Steve's popularity is perhaps taking a nose dive.

shadowandact.com Steve Harvey ended his talk show in May 2017 to start a new one called “Steve.”

Most fans feel alienated from the comedian due to his visit in support of President Donald Trump in early Spring. According to a USA Today interview Harvey at the time added, "I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area. I feel that something really great could come out of this." Harvey's bottom line? "I would sit with him anytime." (see statement below)

DonShayo.com Unfortunately, lots of people are angered by Steve's Trump meeting.

But now it seems that Harvey's sentiment has drastically changed. In an recent interview Steve stated, "Meeting Donald Trump was the worst mistake of my life, I should have never gone up there."

If black supporters continue to be leery of Harvey, ultimately the show could suffer to the point of cancellation unless major concessions can be meet. Even now Harvey and his team are making an effort to distance himself from the President Trump and the misstep of supporting a unpopular President, but if fans view this effort as insincere it could have a reverse effect. -(glg)-