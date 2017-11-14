A More Environmentally Conscious Beef?

Published on Clean Plates

Eat beef, it’s full of B vitamins and iron. Don’t eat beef, it’s a cause of climate change. What’s an environmentally conscious omnivore to do?

Now you may not have to choose.

A company called Mootral has created an all-natural feed supplement that, when given to cows, can reduce their methane gas emissions by 30 percent.

“On a global scale, livestock accounts for 15 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, consumers want and need meat and milk products, Mootral CEO Christoph Staeuble said in a statement. “Cows are a crucial factor in our environmental ecosystem and the economy, since they transform biomass, such as grass, into essential nutrients for a growing population. With Mootral, we offer a solution which has an immediate, positive effect on the climate and the cow’s health.”

If you’re going to be in the Los Angeles area November 13 through 15, you can try the meat for yourself. The Mootral Food Truck, featuring free tastes from a beef menu from celebrity chef Michael Voltaggio, will be in the following locations:

Monday, November 1312777 W Jefferson Blvd., LA3 pm – 7 pm

Tuesday, November 141330 E Franklin Ave., El Segundo12 pm – 3 pm

Wednesday, November 152500 Broadway, Santa Monica12 pm – 3 pm

