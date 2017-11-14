A Multi-million Dollar Swindle: Dutch Investor Henk Keilman in High Profile Court case with Prominent Israeli Businessman

In 1997 a Dutch businessman by the name of Henk Keilman purchased the rights to the Gloria Vanderbilt Fashion house for a cool $80 million from Israeli investor Isaac Dabah. For those who may not know, Dabah is the owner of a multimillion dollar publically traded Israeli textile company, Delta-Galil, as well as involved in numerous other ventures. Keilman and Dabah had a close working relationship for years, and appeared to trust each other implicitly. Working closely with Dabah and his Lawyer is another man by the name of David Katz, a midlevel investor from a suburb of Tel Aviv. Katz became associated with Dabah through his attorney after an unfortunate incident years ago. Instead of facing charges Katz began working alongside Dabah and slowly appeared to gain greater standing in business transactions.

Everything came to a screeching halt in 2012 when economic pressure and the resulting banking crisis crippled Keilmans company, RIG Investments. In an attempt to save his enterprise he declares bankruptcy and begins the process of liquidating assets. Unbeknownst to him over the course of several years David Katz has been preparing to move those same assets from Worthing Properties and Sterling Macro Funds to his own Company run out of Panama called Victory Hills. Katz, with the full knowledge of Dabah’s lawyer falsified documents that stated he, and not Keilman was the Sole Beneficial owner of Worthing Properties. Once Keilman realized what had happened it appeared to be already too late. Stonewalled by Dabah’s lawyer, locked out of his accounts and utterly confused he suddenly realized who David Katz really was. According to sources Katz acts like a Straw Man, he is the face investors put forward to represent their interests. When they want, he will appear to act independently but in fact he is just a puppet. There seems to be evidence to support Keilman’s claim, Katz sits on a 6% share of Dabah’s company, which should place him firmly in a higher tax bracket, but he lives in a modest apartment. He is a relatively unknown businessman who certainly doesn’t live as if he sits on a healthy share of one of Israel’s largest tradeable stocks. There is no evidence that Katz ever invested any of his own money into Worthing Properties. There is no evidence that Katz was a shareholder in or director of Worthing, rather documents in Keilman’s possession state otherwise.